'Evidence contrast' from Foster and RHI boss
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Former DETI energy boss Fiona Hepper returns for questioning
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
All times stated are UK
'Foster regularly asks about individual companies'
Ofgem's view is that the reasons given by DETI for accessing information did not include the monitoring of the RHI scheme.
The reasons given in an email sent to Ofgem by Ms Hepper in July 2013 included: "For the briefing of our minister - Northern Ireland is a small place and our minister regularly asks about individual companies."
Sir Patrick isn't convinced: "It's very difficult to see how the minister's personal curiosity stemming from the small size of Northern Ireland would begin to be a valid reason."
Mr Scoffield asks if Ms Hepper can remember any of the companies Mrs Foster had asked about, and she says one of them is Sheridan & Hood - the inquiry has heard from the director of that firm, Brian Hood (above).
Panel member Dame Una O'Brien says the obvious reading is that Ms Hepper was under pressure to ensure that specific companies were accredited on the scheme.
"Absolutely not," responds Ms Hepper, adding that Mrs Foster was not involved at any time with the accreditation process, which was left to Ofgem.
'More data would've helped us top spot problems'
Ms Hepper says she "couldn't understand" why Ofgem was reluctant to provide a greater degree of data on the RHI scheme than it was doing.
She "wanted further information" on the applications that were being approved, what industrial sector they were coming from, especially as the number of claimants on the scheme rose.
"I think that would've been helpful in spotting some of the issues coming forward."
In its evidence to the inquiry, Ofgem has said DETI received the same level of information as DECC did in relation to its RHI scheme in Great Britain.
It also said DETI didn't want more information than DECC was receiving because there would've been an extra cost with that, and the department wanted to keep its spend down.
'Data-sharing caught up in legal loops'
The issue of data-sharing between Ofgem and DETI is next to be examined by the inquiry.
Ms Hepper says that when DETI asked for names and addresses of scheme participants Ofgem felt that was potentially a breach of data protection law.
She agrees that there was "a difference of view" over the ownership of the data.
DETI wanted to have postcodes, industry classifications and addresses.
Ms Hepper understood that an agreement had been made in principle in May 2013 to start supplying the information, but that had not begun when she left in November.
She says she was frustrated because it was "our scheme, our data, something fairly simple, which they said we could have" that was caught up in "legal loops".
'Audit access last major issue to resolve with administrator'
DETI's internal auditors and the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) wanted full audit access to material held by Ofgem in relation to the RHI scheme.
The NIAO wanted access in order to "follow the money" to ensure that the right amount of subsidies went through Ofgem and ended up with claimants who were entitled to it.
The internal auditors also had to be "satisfied" with their level of access, Ms Hepper says should "couldn't and wouldn't sign until that point" was reached.
The audit access was the last "major issue" to sort out with Ofgem before the admin arrangements agreement could be signed by DETI.
That's lunchtime...
Much more from Ms Hepper after we all get a bite to eat. Join us again from 14:00.
'Ofgem set their own performance indicators'
It emerges that Ofgem set its own key performance indicators (KPIs) for the RHI scheme.
"The issue was this issue of independence - they did stand firm on that", says Ms Hepper.
Sir Patrick observes that, to put it mildly, "that was a little risky".
When Ms Hepper tries to draw comparison with the private sector, Sir Patrick has a quick riposte: "With a private sector you would have had the right to fix the KPIs."
'Extraordinary that DETI reduced to stakeholder in own scheme'
Ofgem said it had a "legal requirement to operate independently from government", but Ms Hepper said she found that difficult given that it was providing a service to DETI.
Inquiry panellist dame Una O'Brien says it is "pretty extraordinary" that DETI was "reduced to the status of a stakeholder in your own scheme".
"It's DETI's budget; DETI's scheme; you've designed the scheme; the regulations are owned by the assembly; this is a ministerial priority," she adds.
She asks if it was ever raised with the department's permanent secretary that it was a "fundamental design issue" in the relationship with Ofgem "which is going to get in the way if we don't sort it out".
Ms Hepper says she "continued to rock the boat for quite some time", and the department and its legal advisers "held firm" to its position.
She said DETI felt it wasn't going to find an agreement with Ofgem on the matter but would have to look for a way around it and took the view of "let's make this work".
'Difference in understanding was recipe for trouble'
Now to the second of Mr Scoffield's bullet points - Ofgem's key performance indicators.
Ofgem's primary role is as the regulator of gas and electricity markets in Great Britain, but a subdivision - e-Serve - provides admin services for energy projects, as was the case with the RHI scheme.
According to Ms Hepper's written evidence, she said the administrator thought it should not have to report to DETI as it was an independent regulator.
Ms Hepper says she found that concerning as Ofgem was not the regulator for Northern Ireland, adding that "we had a different view" but it did not get in the way of delivery of the scheme.
Sir Patrick wants to know how Ofgem was described in the agreement between the two parties - was it a regulator or an administrator?
The term used was "market authority", and the inquiry chair says the difference in understanding over Ofgem's standing was "a recipe for trouble".
'No evidence of Ofgem cutting corners'
On the back of the questioning on Ofgem's development costs, Mr Scoffield asks if Ms Hepper had any impression that the administrator had been "cutting corners" on running the RHI scheme.
Applications for the Northern Ireland I scheme were being turned around much quicker those to the similar initiative in Great Britain, which Ofgem was also administering.
Ms Hepper suggests it may have been because Ofgem was making use of its GB scheme experience to good effect.
She had no concerns, nor did she have any evidence of corners being cut.
'Certainly had questions over massive admin costs rise'
Ofgem had originally estimated that the administration development costs for the RHI scheme would be "£386,000, plus 100% contingency" but by late August 2012 it indicated that the total would be about £700,000.
That prompted what has been described as a "furious" email from Ms Hepper to Ofgem, after which Ofgem dropped the projected costs to just over £430,000.
Mr Scoffield asks whether Ms Hepper had concerns that "Ofgem was essentially picking figures out of the air".
The witness says she "certainly had questions" and the Ofgem official she was dealing with was "caught on the hop and they had to work through what were the actual" costs.
Within two days he came back with the reduced figure a and Ms Hepper says she was "content" with that, even though it was higher than the original figure - it was justified because of delays on DETI's side.
"We did reach a resolution on a figure that was much more acceptable."
'Administrators had DETI over a barrel'
The RHI scheme opened before agreement had been reached with Ofgem on administering it.
Ms Hepper says "each and every one" of the issues that were proving to be contentious were "resolvable" and the department was trying to "find the right route" by which to do that.
Mr Scoffield says it wasn't "ideal" for the scheme to open before those problems were ironed out, and asks if the "speed that was required" to get it up and running was the "driving factor".
Ms Hepper says DETI had a "line-in-the-sand date" and was doing everything to get it opened in November 2012 while also working through the issues with Ofgem.
Mr Scoffield suggests that Ofgem had the department "over a barrel" as it was the only body that could realistically administer the scheme.
Ms Hepper says she never had the impression that Ofgem "felt that they had the whip hand".
'Six points of contention with scheme administrator'
There was a sometimes rocky relationship between DETI and the RHI scheme administrator Ofgem, and Mr Scoffield outlines six points of contention:
Ms Hepper agrees that these were the key issues.
But she adds: "I would put it more in terms of discussion and trying to lead towards resolution rather than frictions and tensions."
'Dispute over admin costs easily resolved'
One other issue that cropped in the evidence from another witness was a dispute between Ms Hepper and a DETI colleague about the administration costs of the RHI scheme.
In December 2012, the department was told by Ofgem that the costs would increase from an earlier estimate of about £1.1m over the first four years to £1.8m.
Ms Hepper said at the time that it was just a "refinement" of the original cost estimate and didn't require review from an internal scrutiny committee.
But senior DETI finance official Trevor Cooper's view was different - he told the inquiry there was "no doubt" that it should've gone back to the committee he chaired for consideration..
An accommodation was reached that Ms Hepper would then make a submission to Mr Cooper and another committee member, outlining the details of the changes - they confirmed that they were content with them.
She tells the inquiry that the issue was "resolved quite quickly", and the committee members felt it didn't need further consideration from Stormont's finance department.
'How can complex issue be explained over phone?'
Sir Patrick says that not only is there no record of the meeting with Mrs Foster but Ms Hepper cannot remember whether it was by telephone or face-to-face meeting.
He queries how, if it was a phone conversation, an issue of that nature could be explained "to such an extent it would enable the minister to make an informed decision".
Ms Hepper says she went through all the options "and there was nothing hidden from the minister".
She believes there was "absolute clarity".
'Not unusual for no official minutes of meetings'
Civil service guidance states that "at least 48 hours" should be given for a minister to consider a decision, even in the case of those thought to be urgent.
Mr Scoffield asks whether the "practice of going to see the minister or asking for something to be considered urgently" was something that was "widespread" within DETI's energy division.
It wasn't widespread, says Ms Hepper, but there were specific occasions where it had to happen.
The guidance also states in bold that it is the responsibility of the division to record meeting minutes - in the case of the RHI scheme, that would have fallen to the energy division to do.
Time and time again minutes of meetings about the scheme have been found not to exist.
Ms Hepper says that "over time, as things got busier and busier" staff took "action points" rather than more detailed minutes, and it was "not unusual" for there to be no official note of meetings.
'Difficult to understand civil service decision-making'
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin says he is trying to "clarify the quality of civil service decision-making" about the RHI scheme.
The Department of Energy & Climate Change (DECC), which was running the similar initiative in Great Britain, decided to put cost controls in place even though uptake on its scheme was low and it believed the measures were unlikely to be needed.
DETI was informed of that move, and Sir Patrick says he find it "very difficult to understand" why the Stormont department didn't put that information in writing for the minister "who ultimately would have to take responsibility for the decision".
He says it should have been "straightforward... procedure for the civil service in "dealing with public money".
Ms Hepper says that simply discussing the issue with the minister at the time "seemed appropriate" but "with hindsight" she accepts that putting that key detail in writing would've been a better approach.
'Cost control warning must've been downplayed'
In mid-2012, RHI scheme administrator Ofgem warned DETI not to go ahead with the scheme without adopting cost controls similar to those adopted in the Great Britain RHI initiative.
Ms Hepper met Mrs Foster after the Ofgem warning.
The minister has told the inquiry she has no recollection of being clearly informed of the risks of proceeding without cost controls, and that if the issue had been raised "Ofgem's warning's must have been significantly downplayed".
She also said that if she had been presented with such a significant issue she would have asked for a formal submission from her officials.
That, Mr Scoffield says, contradicts Ms Hepper's earlier evidence that the matter was fully discussed and the minister was made aware of the risks.
Ms Hepper says she has a clear recollection of the meeting, adding: "I don't believe it was downplayed in any way."
'Minister right that we didn't draw attention to key cost change'
Another point at which the accounts of Mrs Foster and Ms Hepper differ is in May and June 2011.
A submission to the minister outlining the details of the two options for the RHI scheme had been based in a draft report by external consultants, but when their final report was received a month later, the projected costs of the two options had changed dramatically.
The cost of the ongoing subsidy scheme - which was eventually adopted - was estimated to cost more than £100m more than it had done in the report the previous month, and that meant it cost significantly more than the other option, the up-front grant scheme.
Mrs Foster decided to go for the subsidy option on the basis of the draft report
The former DETI minister has said she would've "expected officials to draw any significant or material changes affecting my prior decision... directly to my attention", adding: "This was not done."
Mr Scoffield says that is at odds with Ms Hepper's view, which was that it was her expectation that the minister or her adviser should have looked at the report and raised any issues with the energy team.
Ms Hepper accepts that what the minister has said "is factually correct" and the energy team did not include that crucial detail in the submission to her.
'Lack of note on minister meeting not good public policy'
No note was taken of the meeting with Mrs Foster and inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin is not impressed.
He asks whether the lack of clarity on what was said underlines "the need for a memorandum or note, either by you, by her, by a private secretary".
Ms Hepper accepts that and says that "big lesson" is something "we will take away from this".
"Not very good public policy, is it?" says Sir Patrick.
'Foster's evidence contrasts with what you've told us'
In her written evidence to the inquiry, Mrs Foster has said in that a submission she received from her department's energy team in June 2011 led her to believe that an ongoing subsidy scheme model the "highest potential heat output at the best value" for the RHI scheme.
It was one of two options up for consideration, the other being an up-front grants scheme that was in fact the better value option but which was ultimately rejected.
She has also said that having reread the documents she was given at the time it it "appears clear to me" that the ongoing subsidy option was being recommended to her by her energy team and a consultancy firm that drew up the framework for the scheme.
Mr Scoffield says that "contrasts" with evidence Ms Hepper provided when she said she expressed no preference and left it up to the minister to decide.
Ms Hepper says she stands by what she said, telling the inquiry that she has a "clear recollection" of the meeting she had with the minister at which the issue was discussed.
"I would hold to the information that I provided to the inquiry under oath," she adds.
Questions over meeting with minister Foster
The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC kicks off today's session.
He says he wants to tidy up some loose ends concerning Ms Hepper's earlier evidence before progressing to the operation of the scheme from November 2012 to late-2013.
Mr Scoffield says the inquiry is particularly interested in two meetings Ms Hepper had with the then DETI minister Arlene Foster in June 2011 and mid-2012.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
The civil servant who largely ran the RHI scheme told the inquiry that ministers should be more fully involved in policy-making in Stormont departments.
Peter Hutchinson made the remarks as he concluded his evidence - almost a full five days of it - to the inquiry.
He was the only full-time member of staff running the complex subsidy scheme and said there were many lessons to be learned from the debacle.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn 2016.
Few people, if anyone, would have expected it to have the consequences it has done in the months that followed.
It was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry from Stormont's Parliament Buildings.
It's damp and and gloomy on the hill this morning - a wee bit dreich, if you prefer the Ulster-Scots.
After former Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment civil servnt Peter Hutchinson's two days in the witness chair this week, we'll hear from his ex-boss Fiona Hepper today.
She's been before the inquiry before but has more questions to answer today and tomorrow, and you can follow it all with us here.