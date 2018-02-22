'Evidence contrast' from Foster and RHI boss

Ofgem's view is that the reasons given by DETI for accessing information did not include the monitoring of the RHI scheme.

The reasons given in an email sent to Ofgem by Ms Hepper in July 2013 included: "For the briefing of our minister - Northern Ireland is a small place and our minister regularly asks about individual companies."

Sir Patrick isn't convinced: "It's very difficult to see how the minister's personal curiosity stemming from the small size of Northern Ireland would begin to be a valid reason."

RHI Inquiry

Mr Scoffield asks if Ms Hepper can remember any of the companies Mrs Foster had asked about, and she says one of them is Sheridan & Hood - the inquiry has heard from the director of that firm, Brian Hood (above).

Panel member Dame Una O'Brien says the obvious reading is that Ms Hepper was under pressure to ensure that specific companies were accredited on the scheme.

"Absolutely not," responds Ms Hepper, adding that Mrs Foster was not involved at any time with the accreditation process, which was left to Ofgem.