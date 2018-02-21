Key cash-for-ash official in inquiry hotseat

Sheridan & Hood and BS Holdings - firms that supplied and installed renewable heating systems, including biomass boilers - were perhaps the first firms to spot the generosity of the RHI scheme.

In order to generate sales, they produced promotional leaflets and booklets that outlined the potential rewards of joining the scheme.

Getty Images

One of them that Mr Lunny shows the inquiry details a scenario in which a scheme claimant would collect £1,475 in a year if they spent £1,000 on biomass fuel.

Mr Hutchinson says he can't specifically remember any of the material but he does recall meeting Mr Hood.