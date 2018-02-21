Key cash-for-ash official in inquiry hotseat
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Former DETI official Peter Hutchinson returns for another day's questioning
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
'Earn £1,500 for every £1,000 spent'
Sheridan & Hood and BS Holdings - firms that supplied and installed renewable heating systems, including biomass boilers - were perhaps the first firms to spot the generosity of the RHI scheme.
In order to generate sales, they produced promotional leaflets and booklets that outlined the potential rewards of joining the scheme.
One of them that Mr Lunny shows the inquiry details a scenario in which a scheme claimant would collect £1,475 in a year if they spent £1,000 on biomass fuel.
Mr Hutchinson says he can't specifically remember any of the material but he does recall meeting Mr Hood.
Boiler firms' RHI promotion material outlined to inquiry
And they're off, as the inquiry's junior counsel Donal Lunny picks up were he left off yesterday afternoon.
He had been asking Mr Hutchinson about his contacts with equipment installers and suppliers.
First up this morning, he takes the witness to some promotional material issued by Sheridan & Hood and BS Holdings, companies run by Brian Hood, who gave evidence to the committee earlier this month.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
Former DETI official Peter Hutchinson told the inquiry he "feels a bit sick" when he hears terms like "cash for ash" or "burn to earn" in reference to the RHI scheme.
He was one of the small group of civil servants involved in the scheme at the time of its inception and he spent the whole day as the sole witness.
The inquiry also heard that a dispute over data sharing between DETI and the initiative's administrator Ofgem meant that the department may have missed vital information about the use of multiple boilers by claimants.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
You're very welcome to the hill at Stormont for Wednesday's live coverage of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
Former Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) official Peter Hutchinson is back for another full day's questioning after yesterday's session.
The fun starts at 09:45.