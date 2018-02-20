The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

Key RHI official returns for questioning

Summary

  1. Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
  2. Former DETI official Peter Hutchinson returns for a full day's questioning
  3. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  4. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  5. Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018

Live Reporting

By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell

All times stated are UK

Mr Hutchinson's evidence session begins

Mr Hutchinson
RHI Inquiry

Mr Hutchinson has already taken the oath, so junior counsel Donal Lunny gets straight down to work.

He explains that the questioning today will involve Mr Hutchinson's involvement in the RHI in the period November 2012 to May 2014.

What is the RHI Inquiry?

An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January 2017 by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.

Sir Patrick Coghlin
Pacemaker

The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (above), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.

It will look at:

  • the design and introduction of the RHI scheme
  • the scheme's initial operation, administration, promotion and supervision
  • the introduction of revised subsidies and a usage cap for new scheme claimants in 2015
  • the scheme's closure

For more information on the RHI Inquiry,you can read our handy Q&A.

RHI scheme - the flaws

There were critical flaws in the way the RHI scheme was set up that left it open to abuse and that later saw its budget spiral out of control.

Crucial cost curbs that existed in a similar scheme in Great Britain were not replicated and claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned.

Boiler
Getty Images

That was because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves - the scheme was later nicknamed "cash-for-ash" for that very reason.

As a result, the scheme racked up a huge projected overspend, if permanent cost controls are not introduced - and the bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.

RHI scheme - what was it?

Need a quick refresher on the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme? Well, we're here to help...

It came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn last year - few people, if anyone, would have expected it to have the consequences it has done in the months that followed.

Burning pellets
BBC

It was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.

Good Morning

The Inquiry in session
Pacemaker

Welcome back to Stormont for the for the first RHI evidence session since the mid-term break.

We have a familiar face giving evidence today.

Former DETI official Peter Hutchinson was one of the small group of civil servants involved in the RHI scheme at the time of its inception.

He featured in several evidence sessions before Christmas.

