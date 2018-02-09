Foster whistleblower at cash-for-ash probe
'Bee in my bonnet about lack of cost control'
There was a "bee in my bonnet" about how lucrative the RHI scheme that prompted her to email DETI and its minister Arlene Foster about her concerns.
She says she did her research on the similar heating initiative that was running in Great Britain, which had a crucial cost control in place called tariff tiering.
That works by dropping the subsidy rate on offer once a certain limit of usage has been reached, with the intention of preventing a claimant from overusing their heating system to collect more cash.
She says she knew the scheme needed that mechanism because without it people "were burning for profit".
'Snowball of things happening around RHI'
Ms O'Hagan sent an email to the then DETI minister Arlene Foster on 26 August 2013 after she had detected "a snowball of things happening" regarding RHI scheme.
She had been noticing those things since the early part of 2013, and she tells the inquiry that something had emerged that "broke the camel's back", but she can't remember what that was.
"I would have talked to anybody about it and I did... right thorough from consultants to installers to general people within the energy industry," she says.
'I spotted RHI scheme's generosity immediately'
When she was promoting her product in 2013, Mrs O'Hagan went to trade fairs and noticed that her "target market" had a "distinct lack of interest" in saving energy if they were installing biomass technology through the RHI scheme
She says their attitude was: "'What would I do that for? Sure I'm getting paid to heat.'"
That prompted her to look on DETI's website to check the subsidy the scheme was offering, and she "immediately" saw that it "can't be right".
She says she's "passionate" about energy efficiency and she was "worried" about what she saw because it appeared to incentivise wasteful use of heat.
'Didn't consider myself a whistleblower'
Mrs O'Hagan explains that she didn't consider herself to be a whistleblower because she understood that term to mean a person in an organisation who has "insider information about something that is done wrong within" it.
But in the case of the RHI scheme, she says the information was freely available to the public.
She says that she went directly to the Department of Ehterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI), which was responsible for the scheme, rather than going to the media, like a typical whistleblower may have done.
"Because it was public knowledge it didn't feel [like I was a whistleblower]."
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin says the term is "meaningless" as far as he's concerned.
New witness Janette O'Hagan gives evidence
Mrs O'Hagan runs a County Antrim firm called Okotech, which specialises in developing energy-efficient heating controls.
Her product, called Heatboss, allows companies to wirelessly control heating in different rooms, the idea being to make commercial buildings more energy efficient and therefore reduce heating bills.
She was trying to market her product shortly after the RHI scheme was introduced and became interested in the scheme because it appeared to disincentivise energy efficiency.
That was the basis of her contact with DETI between August 2013 and March 2015.
You can find Mrs O'Hagan's written witness statement on the inquiry's website.
