Foster whistleblower at cash-for-ash probe

There was a "bee in my bonnet" about how lucrative the RHI scheme that prompted her to email DETI and its minister Arlene Foster about her concerns.

She says she did her research on the similar heating initiative that was running in Great Britain, which had a crucial cost control in place called tariff tiering.

Getty Images

That works by dropping the subsidy rate on offer once a certain limit of usage has been reached, with the intention of preventing a claimant from overusing their heating system to collect more cash.

She says she knew the scheme needed that mechanism because without it people "were burning for profit".