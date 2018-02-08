Boiler firm boss faces 'cash-for-ash' probe
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining running of botched energy scheme
- Businessman Brian Hood answers questions from inquiry counsel
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
'Firm contacted justice minister over new police college'
A key focus of the inquiry's questioning will be Sheridan & Hood's involvement with a new police, prison and fire officers training college at Desercreat in County Tyrone.
It was being planned by Stormont's Department of Justice, and Sheridan & Hood received a tender inquiry from a building company that was interested in doing the whole project.
The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC asks Mr Hood why he wrote to the then justice minister David Ford to outline the RHI scheme's benefits for the project.
"I noticed that they were using two very large... boilers that were outside the RHI scope," he says.
The plans were for 10 to 12 separate buildings on the site and Mr Hood saw no reason why there could not be separate small biomass plants for each building, which would qualify for the scheme.
'My firm was first to claim from RHI scheme'
Sheridan & Hood was awarded a certificate by the then DETI minister Arlene Foster for being the first company in Northern Ireland to become accredited on the RHI scheme.
Mr Hood tells the inquiry that his company had installed biomass boilers in its premises and applied to the scheme and was approved.
He says that the firm asked the department for a photo with the minister to mark the award as a "media exercise".
That was a "demonstration practice to our consumers that is a viable scheme and it is working and we invested in it ourselves".
New witness Brian Hood gives evidence
Brian Hood was a managing director of two of companies that had involvement with the RHI Inquiry.
One of those was Sheridan and Hood, a Belfast building and engineering firm that was was involved in developing biomass energy systems but which went into liquidation in 2015.
The other was BS Holdings (BSH), an engineering, manufacturing and design business that makes biomass plant.
His firms supplied ad installed biomass boilers through the RHI scheme.
Mr Hood has given three written statements to the inquiry, which can be found here, here and here.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
A woman who tried to draw Arlene Foster’s attention to abuses of the RHI scheme less than a year after it opened has told the inquiry that it was "clear" that her concerns would not be investigated.
Janette O’Hagan has been described as a whistleblower, who was one of the first people to raise issues about the scheme’s overgenerosity.
She emailed the then enterprise minister in 2013, telling her that the initiative "pays participants to use as much heat as they can".
She met officials from Mrs Foster’s department who were working directly on the scheme, and has told the inquiry that that they did not "share my concerns that the people would abuse the scheme".
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn last year... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
We'll be hearing from the first witnesses to give evidence in the inquiry's second part, which concerns the initial operation and running of the botched energy initiative.
First up will be Brian Hood, who ran a firm that installed biomass boilers, and was also one of the first people to notice how lucrative the RHI scheme could be.
Proceedings begin shortly, so stick with us throughout what promises to be an intriguing day.