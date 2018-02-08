Boiler firm boss faces 'cash-for-ash' probe

A key focus of the inquiry's questioning will be Sheridan & Hood's involvement with a new police, prison and fire officers training college at Desercreat in County Tyrone.

It was being planned by Stormont's Department of Justice, and Sheridan & Hood received a tender inquiry from a building company that was interested in doing the whole project.

DoJ

The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC asks Mr Hood why he wrote to the then justice minister David Ford to outline the RHI scheme's benefits for the project.

"I noticed that they were using two very large... boilers that were outside the RHI scope," he says.

The plans were for 10 to 12 separate buildings on the site and Mr Hood saw no reason why there could not be separate small biomass plants for each building, which would qualify for the scheme.