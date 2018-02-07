Inquiry hears how 'cash-for-ash' was run

The biomass fuel prices prices in the third CEPA report were unchanged from its original 2012 report.

It confirms the cost of fuel pellets at between 3.5p and 4.5p per kWh.

The inquiry's heard many times already that the setting of the subsidy at 5.9p in comparison with the lower cost of fuel was the cause of the overcompensation of scheme participants and led to the budget being burst.

Mr Aiken suggests that the report is "a further potential opportunity for CEPA to recognise its own error over tiering" of the scheme's tariffs and for DETI's energy division "to do likewise".