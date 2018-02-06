The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

Inquiry hears how 'cash-for-ash' was run

Summary

  1. Design of botched scheme outlined to Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry
  2. Counsel gives outline of inquiry's second phase - the initial operation of RHI scheme
  3. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  4. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  5. Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018

Live Reporting

By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell

All times stated are UK

Inquiry counsel begins outlining inquiry's second phase

Mr Aiken
RHI Inquiry

The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken opens proceedings by explaining what he'll be presenting today.

This second phase of four broad phases of the inquiry roughly covers the period from November 2012 to July 2015.

It coincides with the initial operation of the RHI scheme, and Mr Aiken describes his presentation today as "a staging post along our journey".

What is the RHI Inquiry?

BBC News Northern Ireland

An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.

The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.

Sir Patrick Coghlin
Pacemaker

It will look at:

  • the design and introduction of the RHI scheme
  • the scheme's initial operation, administration, promotion and supervision
  • the introduction of revised subsidies and a usage cap for new scheme claimants in 2015
  • the scheme's closure

For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.

RHI scheme - the fallout

When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.

As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.

Martin McGuinness and Arlene Foster
PA

She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.

That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.

You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.

RHI scheme - the flaws

The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.

Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves

Burning wood pellets
Getty Images

The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.

The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.

RHI scheme - what was it?

The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn last year... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.

A biomass boiler
Getty Images

The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.

Good morning

Welcome along to what is a wonderful morning up here on Stormont hill, where we've got a lovely view of the snow on the Black Mountain overlooking Belfast.

Today, the RHI Inquiry moves on to its second phase, even though the first one isn't quite complete.

Parliament Buildings at Stormont
AFP

We'll hear evidence from some significant figures later this week, including a woman who tried to draw the then enterprise minister Arlene Foster's attention to the scheme's overgenerosity.

Today and tomorrow the inquiry's counsel will be giving us a broad overview of what's to come in this part of the inquiry, so expect some juicy details...

