'Cash-for-ash' administrators questioned
- Design of botched scheme outlined to Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry
- Ofgem - administrators of the RHI scheme - gives evidence to inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
'We were told to make assumption on applications'
One of the key factors in estimating the running costs of the RHI scheme is the number of people who would apply to it, says Mr Scoffield.
Ofgem based its admin costs calculations on the uptake in the Northern Ireland initiative being 3% of the number of applicants to the Great Britain scheme.
Asked how it came to that figure, Ms McArthur says DETI instructed Ofgem "to assume 3%".
"I had assumed at the time that there was a basis to it," she adds, saying she thought the department would've had consultancy work done to establish such a figure.
'DETI didn't give us any direction on scheme details'
Ms McArthur was recruited specifically to conduct the feasibility study into the RHI scheme but she had never written such a document before.
Fast forwarding to February 2013, Ofgem drew up a report looking at how the scheme had gone to that point, and Mr Scoffield describes it as a "fairly frank discussion of what had gone well and what, in their judgement, had not gone so well".
In that report, one point that was raised was that "the scope of the scheme should have been clearly outlined in the feasibility study and not left undefined until a later stage".
Following up on her previous pooint about DETI's lack of clarity on the policy behind the RHI scheme, Ms McArthur says Ofgem "asked a lot of questions" seeking more details.
But DETI was "unable to give us any direction at all", she adds, even though she "pressed quite hard" to get the details she needed to "make sure the feasibility study was as accurate... as possible".
'Lack of DETI policy was a major challenge'
Mr Scoffield draws Ms McArthur's attention to part of her written evidence where she says DETI wanted to keep costs to a minimum.
She says it was evident from discussions with her main DETI contacts - energy team officials Peter Hutchinson and Joanne McCutcheon - and she understood this was purely for value for money.
Ms McArthur said in her written testimony that final policy positions were not available on many details of the scheme design and this was "a major challenge".
She tells Mr Scoffield that Ofgem was "somewhat surprised" when DETI provided the scheme regulations and these were identical to the Great Britain RHI scheme regulations with some names changed.
'£80k spent to work out RHI admin cost'
DETI paid Ofgem about £80,000 to conduct the feasibility study into running the RHI scheme, which Ms McArthur says assessed how and at what cost the body could do the admin work.
Mr Scoffield says may seem "strange" that DETI paid Ofgem "to tell it whether Ofgem could do some work for it, for which Ofgem would later be paid".
"It's paying Ofgem to tell it how much Ofgem should be paid," he adds, saying that might appear to the public as "a little curious".
One DETI official made the point to the energy team suggested that might cause a conflict of interest and would effectively be, as Mr Scoffield puts it, "the judge in its own cause".
But Ms McArthur says that while her organisation would "make recommendations it would still be a collaborative process" and DETI would be responsible for making the final decision.
New witness Catherine McArthur gives evidence
Catherine McArthur makes an affirmation prior to being questioned by the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC.
Her written statement to the inquiry can be found on its website.
She worked for Ofgem from 2011 to 2014, having previously worked for the New South Wales state government in Australia on climate change issues.
In 2011, Ms McArthur worked on an Ofgem feasibility study on the RHI scheme, and that was delivered to DETI in December that year.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (below) faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, a full year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn last year... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the RHI inquiry on a glorious sunny morning on the hill at Stormont.
Today's sessions are taken up by officials from Ofgem, the government energy regulators, who administered the ill-fated Northern Ireland RHI scheme.
They are Catherine McArthur, who features in the morning session, and Keith Avis who'll be here this afternoon.