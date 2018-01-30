'Cash-for-ash' administrators questioned

One of the key factors in estimating the running costs of the RHI scheme is the number of people who would apply to it, says Mr Scoffield.

Ofgem based its admin costs calculations on the uptake in the Northern Ireland initiative being 3% of the number of applicants to the Great Britain scheme.

Getty Images

Asked how it came to that figure, Ms McArthur says DETI instructed Ofgem "to assume 3%".

"I had assumed at the time that there was a basis to it," she adds, saying she thought the department would've had consultancy work done to establish such a figure.