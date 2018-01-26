'Cash-for-ash' economist in spotlight

DETI based its RHI scheme on work carried out by energy consultants at the London-based Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA), with a final report supplied to the department in the summer of 2011.

The department then put its scheme out to public consultation, and later commissioned further work from CEPA in the light of responses to it and new evidence about fuel costs.

CEPA

That new report was published in February 2012 , and gave more details about the subsidies on offer and how the overall cost would be affected.

It outlined (above) that the cost of the scheme would increase from a projected £334m to £445m, and that is the next issue Mr Connolly is facing questions about.