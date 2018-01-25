Questions for key 'cash-for-ash' economist
- Design of botched scheme outlined to Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry
- Economist Sam Connolly who worked on RHI scheme gives evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
'Far from an energy specialist'
Mr Connolly is an economics graduate and began working in at DETI as an economist in 2008, where he remained until 2014, when he moved to Stormont's finance department.
Asked if he considers himself an "energy specialist", he says: "No, far from it."
His role at DETI was to review business cases and economic appraisals, as well as providing support to other civil servants working on policy projects.
He says he believes he spent about 80 hours working on the development of the RHI scheme, including considering reports by the consultants at Cambridge Economic Policy Associates and giving the project a value-for-money sign-off.
New witness Samuel Connolly sworn in
Mr Connolly takes the oath and he confirms his written evidence to the inquiry's junior counsel Donal Lunny, as is usual with new witnesses.
Unfortunately, the inquiry has yet to publish Mr Connolly's written statements.
But inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin has seen them and he raises a slight problem with them that could cause problems - there are six of them, and they are not signed or dated.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
There was something "fundamentally dangerous" about communication structures surrounding the set-up of the RHI scheme, the inquiry heard.
Inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean said more effort should have been made to find out how the £25m granted by the Treasury for the scheme in Northern Ireland would be used.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below, centre), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, a full year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
Critical mistakes were made in the way the RHI scheme was set up that left it open to abuse and that later saw its budget spiral out of control.
Crucial cost curbs that existed in a similar scheme in Great Britain were not replicated and claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned.
That was because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
As a result, the scheme racked up a huge projected overspend - one recent estimate put the figure at £700m if permanent cost controls aren't introduced - and the bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
Before today's inquiry proceedings begin, a quick reminder of why we're here...
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn last year, and few people, if anyone, would have expected it to have the consequences it has done in the months that followed.
It was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's another nice blue-skied morning up here at Stormont as politicians gather for the second day of their talks to restore power-sharing and lawyers pile in to the Senate chamber for the RHI Inquiry.
Today we'll be hearing from Samuel Connolly, an economist at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment at the time the RHI scheme was being set up.
We've heard a lot about Mr Connolly's role in the proceedings so far, so this is likely to be an intriguing session - stick with us for our live video stream and text commentary.