Questions for key 'cash-for-ash' economist

Mr Connolly is an economics graduate and began working in at DETI as an economist in 2008, where he remained until 2014, when he moved to Stormont's finance department.

Asked if he considers himself an "energy specialist", he says: "No, far from it."

RHI Inquiry

His role at DETI was to review business cases and economic appraisals, as well as providing support to other civil servants working on policy projects.

He says he believes he spent about 80 hours working on the development of the RHI scheme, including considering reports by the consultants at Cambridge Economic Policy Associates and giving the project a value-for-money sign-off.