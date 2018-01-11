'Cash-for-ash' controllers put in spotlight

In an email to Ofgem in June 2012, DETI's Peter Hutchinson submitted the draft regulations for the RHI scheme.

He acknowledged that DECC was intending to make amendments to the GB scheme but he said it was DETI preference "to closely follow their existing [GB] regulations and then make necessary amendments in the future".

It was forwarded on to Mr Porter by his boss at Ofgem, and he flagged up his earlier warning that GEMA should consider deferring any decision to enter into the work with DETI until the amendments had been made to the scheme.

"DETI may be perfectly happy, avoidably, to take on unnecessary legal risks, but [GEMA] surely doesn't have to follow suit," he pointed out.

Mr Porter tells the inquiry that he was trying to "maximise the chances" that the issue might come before GEMA's board.