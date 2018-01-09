'Cash-for-ash' probe examines scheme rules

Ms Wheeler was a solicitor in the DSO, which gave legal advice to Stormont departments.

Between May 2011 and October 2012 she dealt with a number of legal arrangements of the RHI scheme, including draft regulations and the arrangements between the Department for Enterprise Trade and Investment (DETI), which set up the scheme, and the administrators Ofgem.

RHI Inquiry

Mr Lunny explains why the legal firm Arthur Cox was engaged to assist DETI with the legal aspects of the RHI scheme.

"DSO advisory lacked the specialist energy legal knowledge and expertise to provide all of the advice that DETI were likely to require," he explains.