'Cash-for-ash' boss in inquiry spotlight
Summary
- Design of botched scheme outlined to Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry
- Former head of DETI energy division Fiona Hepper faces more questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
All times stated are UK
'Why was Ofgem's advice not acted upon?'
Mr Scoffield says that none of the the issues raised by Ofgem were acted on and "subsequently turned out to be difficulties with the scheme".
"Do you still feel DETI did maximise Ofgem's input from the lessons they had learned?" he asks.
Ms Hepper replies that "in the context of the time, yes we did" and that DETI did not lose sight of some of the issues.
The legal firm Arthur Cox was commissioned to produce a final draft of the scheme's regulations, but Mr Scoffield wants to know why it was asked to do that before the scheme had been approved by DETI's casework committee.
Ms Hepper says that was "in the context of the resourcing that we had, the timeframe that we were working to" - basically, the department wanted to "keep work on track".
'Why not minimise gaming opportunity from outset?'
In her written witness statement, Ms Hepper says there was a need for "regular review" of the RHI scheme due to "the concern in elation to gaming".
But Mr Scoffield puts it to her that it would've been better "at the very start, to minimise the opportunity for gaming" rather than "wait and see what emerges" when the scheme was running.
The former DETI energy boss says that because the scheme was new and untested it was decided to do both - do the best it could in the regulations to prevent gaming while also keeping a eye on what happened "on the ground".
"That's the approach DECC would've taken as well," she adds, echoing her earlier point that her department followed in the footsteps of what was done in the GB RHI scheme.
'Officials believed regulations were sufficient'
Ms Hepper says it was DETI's intention that only useful heat would be deemed eligible under the scheme.
Mr Scoffield puts it to her that Ofgem was advising DETI that it was critical that that matter was addressed in the draft regulations.
He asks her if the matter should not have been dealt with at the very start.
Ms Hepper says that at that stage DETI's view was that "the regulations and the guidance would have been sufficient that only useful heat would have been incentivised".
She says DETI's decision to address the gaming of issue in the guidance mirrored the approach taken by the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) in what it did in its Great Britain RHI scheme.
'No written record of why advice was rejected'
This morning the inquiry is looking at the creation of the regulations for the RHI scheme.
The scheme's administrator Ofgem has already told the inquiry that it raised several red flags to DETI about problems with the regulations and advised the department about how to tighten them.
One of the issues was on the so-called gaming of the scheme - that is the installation of multiple small boilers instead of one large, more efficient boilers in order to collect a higher tariff on offer.
Ofgem said DETI should add a "defined term" in the regulations "to ensure clarity" on the issue of gaming, and it was "not acceptable" for the issue to be addressed just in the accompanying guidance.
Ms Hepper accepts that gaming became a major problem with the scheme but she says DETI and Ofgem ultimately agreed that covering it in the guidance was sufficient, in spite of what the administrators had said before.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin points out that there is no written record of the decision to "reject" Ofgem's original advice and asks why there is no recorded rationale behind the decision.
"If find it difficult to understand, from a public point of why, why there wasn't a system for recording quite significant issues such as this," he adds.
'Cash-for-ash' boss returns for further questions
Now a familiar face to the inquiry, Fiona Hepper is here for her third appearance before the inquiry.
She played a key role in the RHI scheme, running the division within DETI that set it up.
You can find our coverage of Ms Hepper's earlier evidence sessions before the inquiry here and here.
Putting the questions to her today is the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC.
Foster to be questioned earlier than planned
A familiar setting with a familiar cast of characters greets regular viewers of our RHI coverage as we pick up after the Christmas break.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin wishes everyone a happy new year and he makes some housekeeping announcements aimed at pushing on the inquiry's progress.
He and his panel has decided it would be best to hear from more senior individuals with responsibility in DETI, including former minster Arlene Foster, at an earlier time than originally planned.
"We will now aim to hear from witnesses such as the former permanent secretary, special adviser and minister towards the end of phase two in order to allow them to deal with phase one and phase two issues," he says.
Those phases cover the design and introduction of the RHI scheme, and the scheme's initial operation.
They will also be recalled at a later date to deal with issues in phases three and four.
The inquiry will also now meet on Friday afternoons and will run for three consecutive weeks from 22 January.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began this week and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December last year.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive, and as we near a year on from that Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
Critical mistakes were made in the way the RHI scheme was set up that left it open to abuse and that later saw its budget spiral out of control.
Crucial cost curbs that existed in a similar scheme in Great Britain were not replicated and claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned.
That was because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
As a result, the scheme racked up a projected overspend of hundreds of millions of pounds and the bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
Before we start into today's inquiry proceedings, a quick reminder of why we're here...
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn last year, and few people, if anyone, would have expected it to have the consequences it has done in the months that followed.
It was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Happy new year!
We're back for the first hearing in 2018 of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry on this bright, frosty morning at Stormont.
Former Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) energy boss Fiona Hepper, who has already appeared before the inquiry twice, is in the hotseat again today, and proceedings will begin shortly.