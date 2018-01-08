'Cash-for-ash' boss in inquiry spotlight

Mr Scoffield says that none of the the issues raised by Ofgem were acted on and "subsequently turned out to be difficulties with the scheme".

"Do you still feel DETI did maximise Ofgem's input from the lessons they had learned?" he asks.

Ms Hepper replies that "in the context of the time, yes we did" and that DETI did not lose sight of some of the issues.

The legal firm Arthur Cox was commissioned to produce a final draft of the scheme's regulations, but Mr Scoffield wants to know why it was asked to do that before the scheme had been approved by DETI's casework committee.

Ms Hepper says that was "in the context of the resourcing that we had, the timeframe that we were working to" - basically, the department wanted to "keep work on track".