Inquiry hears of birth of cash-for-ash

Junior counsel to the inquiry Donal Lunny picks up where he left off yesterday, examining the approach taken by civil servants at Stormont's Department for Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) in setting up the RHI scheme.

RHI Inquiry

He took the inquiry through, in detail, policy documents and records of meetings from 2011.

He returns to the economic appraisal of a potential renewable heat initiative scheme in 2011 by the consultancy firm Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA), which was contracted by DETI, and exchanges of emails between staff in the two organisations.