Inquiry hears of birth of cash-for-ash
Summary
- Second week of public inquiry hearings into botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Origin and introduction of initiative examined by inquiry panel
- Key witnesses will start to give evidence later this month
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
All times stated are UK
Rewinding to RHI's conception in 2011
Junior counsel to the inquiry Donal Lunny picks up where he left off yesterday, examining the approach taken by civil servants at Stormont's Department for Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) in setting up the RHI scheme.
He took the inquiry through, in detail, policy documents and records of meetings from 2011.
He returns to the economic appraisal of a potential renewable heat initiative scheme in 2011 by the consultancy firm Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA), which was contracted by DETI, and exchanges of emails between staff in the two organisations.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
Only five civil servants were working on the RHI scheme in 2014, a critical time in its lifespan, the inquiry heard.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said it was "hard to swallow" the contention that that number was adequate to run what was a highly complex and ultimately flawed project.
Read our summary from yesterday here, or you can go back over our live updates from that session here.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began this week and Sir Patrick Coghlin (above), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December last year.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive, and as we near a year on from that Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
Critical mistakes were made in the way the RHI scheme was set up that left it open to abuse and that later saw its budget spiral out of control.
Crucial cost curbs that existed in a similar scheme in Great Britain were not replicated and claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned.
That was because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
As a result, the scheme racked up a huge projected overspend - £700m at the most recent estimate - and the bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn last year.
Few people, if anyone, would have expected it to have the consequences it has done in the months that followed.
It was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
What a wonderful morning it is up here at Stormont - bright sunshine, blue skies and we're treated to a terrific panorama of Belfast from the top of the hill.
We're back here for more from the RHI Inquiry, with its penultimate session for this week starting shortly.
Yesterday, inquiry counsel Donal Lunny began his presentation on the design and implementation of the RHI scheme and we'll hear him pick that up this morning.
Stick with us throughout the day for live video stream and text updates.