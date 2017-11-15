Inquiry examines cash-for-ash origins

A public consultation on DETI's RHI scheme proposals launched in July 2011 is next to come under Mr Aiken's microscope.

He draws the panel's attention to a letter from Peter Hutchinson of the newly-launched renewable heat branch of DETI, which he refers to as the "dear consultee" letter.

DETI

Mr Aiken says it shows that the Great Britain scheme was assessed as being "inappropriate" for Northern Ireland "with the possibility of over-incentivisation and ineffectiveness".

With a consultation in place, DETI's energy division head Fiona Hepper then made a submission to the minister Mrs Foster for a feasibility study on Ofgem administering the initiative.

"Matters are travelling at pace", says Mr Aiken.