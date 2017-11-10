Department 'sorry' for cash-for-ash flaws
- Fourth public hearing of inquiry into botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Departments for the Economy and Finance and Ofgem give opening statements
- Key witnesses will start to give evidence later this month
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
'Strained relationship is of grave concern'
There was a "strained" relationship between the DETI and the RHI scheme's administrators, Ofgem, says Ms Murnaghan.
The impact that those "tensions" had on the operation of the initiative "gravely concern" the department.
DETI "relied heavily" on Ofgem for the running of the scheme, but its role was "particularly unclear".
While the department accepts where it went wrong, Ms Murnaghan suggests Ofgem "will have to address" issues relating to the scandal.
'Conspiracy of silence around RHI scheme'
There was a "conspiracy of silence" around the flaws of the RHI scheme that led to its catastrophic £700m overspend, says Ms Murnaghan.
That lasted for almost four years was broken only by Janette O'Hagan, who - as we heard yesterday - consistently raised concerns about the initiative's flaws with Stormont officials responsible for running it.
The full lessons of the scandal will only be learned if the "circumstances of and reasons for that silence" are understood, Ms Murnaghan adds.
'Department accepts responsibility for its failings'
Neasa Murnaghan QC begins her statement on behalf of the Department for the Economy, saying that it has "not flinched from accepting responsibility for its failings".
"The department is determined to ensure that the appropriate lessons are learnt and that all necessary changes are made in procedure, culture and behaviour," she adds.
She quotes from permanent secretary Dr Andrew McCormick's testimony to a Northern Ireland Assembly inquiry in January 2017: "Shame on us for not having spotted the problem until too late.
"However, there is also the significant issue of why people continued to burn and nobody told us."
What will happen at the inquiry today?
There are three core participants in the RHI Inquiry and they will each present an hour-long opening statement today. They are:
They are core participants because, in the inquiry's view, each of those bodies had continued involvement throughout the lifetime of the RHI scheme.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
Well, where to start? Thursday was a day of revelation after revelation, giving a real taste of what's to come in the months ahead.
The inquiry heard that DUP advisers worked to stop decisions being taken about the RHI scheme as it came under huge budget pressure.
One adviser - Andrew Crawford - was able to predict the spike in applications that led to the £700m overspend, and he shared sensitive internal emails with family members, one of whom later benefitted from the scheme.
It was also told that the then finance minister Arlene Foster made a late attempt to delay the already belated introduction of measures to control the cost of the scheme on behalf of a constituent.
Read our summary from yesterday here, or you can go back over our live updates from that session here.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began this week and Sir Patrick Coghlin (above), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December last year.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive, and as we near a year on from that Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
RHI scheme - the flaws
There were critical flaws in the way the RHI scheme was set up that left it open to abuse and that later saw its budget spiral out of control.
Crucial cost curbs that existed in a similar scheme in Great Britain were not replicated and claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned.
That was because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
As a result, the scheme racked up a huge projected overspend - £700m at the most recent estimate - and the bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in autumn last year.
Few people, if anyone, would have expected it to have the consequences it has done in the months that followed.
It was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
It's a sparkling clear autumn day up on the hill at Stormont and we've reached the final day of the opening week of the RHI Inquiry.
The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC has completed much his lengthy opening address - the last part will come next week.
Today, we'll hear opening statements from the inquiry's core participants - the Department for the Economy, the Department of Finance, and Ofgem, which administered the RHI scheme.