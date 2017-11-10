Department 'sorry' for cash-for-ash flaws

There was a "strained" relationship between the DETI and the RHI scheme's administrators, Ofgem, says Ms Murnaghan.

The impact that those "tensions" had on the operation of the initiative "gravely concern" the department.

BBC

DETI "relied heavily" on Ofgem for the running of the scheme, but its role was "particularly unclear".

While the department accepts where it went wrong, Ms Murnaghan suggests Ofgem "will have to address" issues relating to the scandal.