The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

Cash-for-ash details laid out at inquiry

Summary

  1. Third public hearing of inquiry into botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme
  2. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  3. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  4. Senior counsel giving opening statement, setting scene for inquiry
  5. Key witnesses will start to give evidence later this month
  6. Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018

Live Reporting

By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell

All times stated are UK

Good morning

It's a bright but bitterly cold day up on the hill here at Stormont's Parliament Buildings.

The RHI Inquiry
Press Eye

But fortunately we've got the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry continuing from 10:15 in the Senate chamber to keep us warm.

We'll have a live video stream and updates through the day, so do stick with us.

