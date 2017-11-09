Cash-for-ash details laid out at inquiry
Summary
- Third public hearing of inquiry into botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Senior counsel giving opening statement, setting scene for inquiry
- Key witnesses will start to give evidence later this month
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
Good morning
It's a bright but bitterly cold day up on the hill here at Stormont's Parliament Buildings.
But fortunately we've got the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry continuing from 10:15 in the Senate chamber to keep us warm.
We'll have a live video stream and updates through the day, so do stick with us.