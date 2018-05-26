Irish abortion referendum results
Summary
- Ireland has voted to relax restrictions on abortion
- The result was a landslide for the Yes campaign
- Irish PM hails his country's "quiet revolution"
- No campaigners say they will continue to fight against abortion
- The government says it plans to enact new laws before the end of the year
Live Reporting
By Amy Stewart, Paul Doran and Ali Gordon
All times stated are UK
Thank you for joining us.
That concludes our live coverage of the Irish abortion referendum results.
A day when the Republic of Ireland voted in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment.
Thank-you for joining us.
Final results
Just in case you haven't had enough - here are the results constituency by constituency....
Limerick County: Yes 24,448 (58.1%), no 17,644 (41.9%)
Limerick City: Yes 32,169 (66.9%), no 15,941 (33.1%)
Louth: Yes 46,429 (66.6%), no 23,333 (33.4%)
Tipperary: Yes 42,731 (59.1%), no 29,516 (40.9%)
Kildare South: Yes 27,307 (70.7%), no 11,339 (29.3%)
Kildare North: Yes 40,058 (73.6%), no 14,399 (26.4%)
Clare: Yes 34,328 (64.3%), no 19,079 (35.7%)
Wexford:Yes 49,935 (68.4%), no 23,069 (31.6%)
Laois: Yes 24,232 (61.4%), no 15,264 (38.6%)
Waterford: Yes 37,016 (69.4%), no 16,296 (30.6%)
Carlow/Kilkenny: Yes 44,211 (63.5%), no 25,418 (36.5%)
Wicklow: Yes54,629 (74.3%), no 18,931 (25.7%)
Cork North-Central: Yes 33,639 (64.02%), no 18,908 (35.98%)
Cork East: Yes 34,941 (64.1%), no 19,550 (35.9%)
Cork South-West: Yes 26,147 (64.5%), no 14,387 (35.5%)
Cork South Central: Yes 40,071 (68.84%), no 18,138 (31.16%)
Cork North-West: Yes 27,194 (60.1%), no 18,054 (39.9%)
Dublin Central: Yes 18,863 (76.51%), no 5,790 (23.49%)
Dublin Bay South: Yes 33,919 (78.5%), no 9,298 (21.5%)
Dublin North-West: Yes 28,477 (73.1%), no 10,489 (26.9%)
Dublin Rathdown: Yes 34,529 (76.1%), no 10,845 (23.9%)
Dublin South-West: Yes 54,642 (74.9%), no 18,301
Dublin Fingal: Yes 51,840 (77%), no 15,523 (23%)
Dublin West: Yes 33,595 (74%), no 11,794 (36%)
Dublin South-Central: Yes 34,201 (74.8%), no 11,530
Dublin Bay North:Yes 57,754 (74.7%), no 19,573 (25.3%)
Dublin Mid-West: Yes 35,192 (73.27%), no 12,838 (26.73%)
Galway East: Yes 26,525 (60.18%), no 17,546 (39.81%)
Galway West: Yes 42,422 (65.9%), no 21,906 (34.1%)
Offaly: Yes 24,781 (58.1%), no 17,908 (41.9%)
Meath East: Yes 30,686 (69.2%), no 13,652 (30.8%)
Meath West: Yes 26,343 (63.95%), no 14,850 (36.05%)
Roscommon-Galway: Yes 23,677 (57.2%), no 17,709 (42.79%)
Donegal: Yes 32,559 (48.1%), no 35,091 (51.9%)
Sligo-Leitrim: Yes 34,685 (59.4%), no 23,730 (40.6%)
Kerry: Yes 40,285 (58.3%), no 28,851 (41.7%)
Mayo: Yes 32,287 (57.1%), no 24,287 (42.9%)
Cavan-Monaghan: Yes 32,115 (55.5%), no 25,789 (44.5%)
Longford-Westmeath: Yes 30,876 (58.3%), no 22,113 (41.7%)
Dún Laoghaire: Yes 50,243 (77.1%), no 14,953 (22.9%)
"No more" says Varadkar after result
Leo Varadkar in the aftermath of the result: "For me this is also a day when we say 'no more'.
"No more to doctors telling their patients that there is nothing can be done for them in their own country.
"No more lonely journeys across the Irish Sea.
"No more stigma as the veil of secrecy is lifted and no more isolation as the burden of shame is gone."
The scene at Dublin Castle
The crowds in the courtyard of Dublin Castle reacting to the official declaration of the referendum result.
The result
The new "rebel county" - Donegal votes no
The Donegal numbers:
No - 51.9%
Yes - 48.1%
'Now all eyes will focus on NI' - Naomi Long
Ireland votes decisively to relax its abortion laws
For 1,429,981
Against 723,632
Majority 706,349
The percentage result was Yes 66.4%, No 33.6%
Referendum Result
Returning Officer Barry Ryan delivers the results in Irish and English from Dublin castle..
Things are winding down in Donegal, but still no announcement
Inching closer to a final result
'Northern Ireland should not be bullied' - Ian Paisley
The yes-mobile
Results from Cork East and Donegal expected to be announced in Dublin
Almost over - three to go
Three constituencies yet to declare: Cork East, Donegal and Leitrim-Sligo but the maths are clear: the Yes side has won this referendum by a substantial majority.
Turnout at this stage: 64.5%
Last ones standing (sitting) in Donegal...
'The north is next'
'I've lived here for 18 years and never voted before'
"We fight on" says No campaigner
'Dignity removed' - Both Lives Matter
Dawn McAvoy from the anti-abortion group Both Lives Matter said: "We mourn that a vital protection and declaration of dignity for both women and their unborn children has been removed from the Irish constitution.
"The idea that women have won today because they might have the choice to end their unborn child's life is too small and sad a vision. Already eyes are turning to Northern Ireland.
"Democracy and devolution must be respected and the people of Northern Ireland must not have legislation imposed upon them, from either Westminster or Dublin."
Tributes for Savita Halappanavar
Only a handful of constituencies yet to declare
At the closing stages with 37/40 declared.
Yes - 67%
No - 33%
All constituencies so far have voted yes.
Varadkar tweets from inside Dublin Castle
'People in the north would vote the same' - Michelle O'Neill
Sinn Féin's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill told Sky News "the women in the north deserve the same rights as the women in the south.
"We need to see legislation across the island."
"I'm confident that people in the north would vote the same as those in the south.
"It's not about young versus old.
"Young and old have come together to change the law".
'A sad and dark day for the RoI' - Marion Woods from Life NI
The group Life NI has described the vote so far as "a sad and dark day for the Republic of Ireland".
Spokeswoman Marion Woods said: "We join with those in Ireland who are feeling the weight of this devastating result."
"We are critical of the Irish Government who led the "Yes" campaign.
"Rather than addressing the issue of crisis pregnancy and provision of all necessary care and support structures for women, unborn babies and families in Ireland, they chose the cheaper option - abortion."
'Bring in new laws quickly' says Yes campaigner.
Varadkar arrives at Dublin Castle to cheers from the crowds
Donegal result still neck and neck
Here's how things are looking right now
Turn out at the halfway point
The referendum on same-sex marriage in 2015, attracted turnout of 60.6% which was considered high.
So far, just past the halfway point, and turnout is at 64.8%.
One woman says she travelled 26 hours to vote
What we know at the halfway stage...
20 of the 40 constituencies have been counted so far, with a turnout of 63.9%.
The highest yes vote so far has been at Dublin Central with 76.5%. The biggest no vote was 41.9% in Limerick County.
Limerick County: Yes 24,448 (58.1%), no 17,644 (41.9%)
Limerick City: Yes 32,169 (66.9%), no 15,941 (33.1%)
Louth: Yes 46,429 (66.6%), no 23,333 (33.4%)
Tipperary:Yes 42,731 (59.1%), no 29,516 (40.9%)
Kildare South: Yes 27,307 (70.7%), no 11,339 (29.3%)
Kildare North: 40,058 (73.6%), no 14,399 (26.4%)
Clare: Yes 34,328 (64.3%), no 19,079 (35.7%)
Wexford: Yes 49,935 (68.4%), no 23,069 (31.6%)
Laois: Yes 24,232 (61.4%), no 15,264 (38.6%)
Waterford: Yes 37,016 (69.4%), no 16,296 (30.6%)
Carlow/Kilkenny: Yes 44,211 (63.5%), no 25,418 (36.5%)
Wicklow: Yes 54,629 (74.3%), no 18,931 (25.7%)
Cork North-Central: Yes 33,639 (64.02%), no 18,908 (35.98%)
Cork South Central: Yes 40,071 (68.84%), no 18,138 (31.16%)
Dublin Central: Yes 18,863 (76.51%), no 5,790 (23.49%)
Galway East:Yes 26,525 (60.18%), no 17,546 (39.81%)
Offaly: Yes 24,781 (58.1%), no 17,908 (41.9%)
Dublin North-West: Yes 28,477 (73.1%), no 10,489 (26.9%)
Meath East: Yes 30,686 (69.2%), no 13,652 (30.8%)
Roscommon-Galway: Yes 23,677 (57.2%), no 17,709
'Now all eyes will focus on NI' - Naomi Long
Alliance leader Naomi Long says she's pleased with the way the vote is going.
"It has clearly moved people to understand how important it is that women are able to access healthcare.
"I think that shows a massive change in terms of attitudes in the Republic of Ireland and a leap in the respect people have for women".
"Now - all eyes will focus on Northern Ireland.
"We are a place apart. Here, we will continue to export that problem elsewhere."
The Labour MP Stella Creasy has long been a critic of abortion laws in Northern Ireland.
The referendum on the Eighth Amendment has seen her intensify her campaign.
The DUP MLA Jim Wells, a former NI health minister, says the expected result of the referendum "is an extremely worrying development for the protection of the unborn child in Northern Ireland".
'Whilst deeply disappointed by yesterday's vote the Pro Life movement must now redouble its efforts to prevent any change in law in Northern Ireland," he said.
County Down band Ash support repealing the Eighth Ammendment
Ash say that a yes vote in the Irish abortion referendum would be “a major step forward” and that it would show that “attitudes are changing” across the whole of the country.
Speaking ahead of their set at the Belfast leg of the Biggest Weekend this afternoon, singer Tim Wheeler said: “This looks like positive results, attitudes are changing and it just shows everyone’s getting caught up with modern times.”
More than half a million votes counted
Of the votes counted, 68% are Yes, 32% are No.
That is seven constituencies out of 40 declared. All have voted Yes.
'An incredibly important day and it'll go down in history as the day we changed Ireland'
74% vote yes in Kildare North
Amnesty International calls for changes to abortion laws in Northern Ireland