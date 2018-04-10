Good Friday Agreement - 20th anniversary
- Former US president Bill Clinton is in Northern Ireland to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
- The agreement helped bring an end to 30 years of sectarian conflict, known as the Troubles
- Key players involved in the deal - including ex prime ministers Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern - are also in Belfast
- Former US Senator George Mitchell, who chaired the talks, says NI still has far to travel
Senator Mitchell said the "real heroes of the Good Friday Agreement were the people of Northern Ireland and their political leaders".
"The people supported the effort to achieve agreement and afterwards they voted overwhelmingly to ratify it," he added.
Of the politicians involved in the talks, Senator Mitchell said: "These were ordinary men and women but after 700 days of failure they joined in one day of success and they changed the course of history."
The crux of George Mitchell's message? The 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement marks how far the Northern Ireland peace process has come - but also how far it still must travel.
Enda McClafferty
Political correspondent
The scaffolding outside Queen's University said it all: This is still a work in progress.
That was the message delivered inside by the architects of the Good Friday Agreement.
This was not a day for back clapping, but a moment to take stock.
Yes to share memories, but also to deliver messages to the current crop of political leaders about the Stalemate at Stormont.
The call from the class of '98 was clear: Finish the job started 20 years ago.
Mr Mitchell says "history will look back on the day (the peace deal was signed) as a reflection of how far we have come in NI and how much further we still have to travel".
"In the current political climate of Northern Ireland, it would be useful for all of us to recall and to heed the powerful and moving words by which the (British and Irish) governments and the political parties pledged their support for the agreement," he adds.
Former US senator George Mitchell, who chaired the talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement, is now speaking to an audience at Queen's University in Belfast.
"History will look back on this day as a reflection of how far we've come in Northern Ireland and how much further we still have to travel," he says.
Governments pledge 'intensification' of talks
Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley and Tanaiste Simon Coveney speak to the media outside Queen's University in Belfast, where a major conference is taking place to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
Political figures from the past mark 20 years since the Good Friday Agreement - and there's time for a quick snap and a protest! Read our news story here.
'Am I angry? Yes, very angry'
A former SDLP deputy first minister has expressed frustration at the state of politics in Northern Ireland 20 years after the Good Friday Agreement.
"Politics has been debased and diminished by these two political silos which have almost Balkanised the Northern Ireland that I live in," says Seamus Mallon.
Empey: GFA wasn't 'perfect'
The Ulster Unionist peer, Lord Empey, says the Good Friday peace deal "was not perfect, is not perfect" but that its opponents "haven't come up with any other narrative."
On its legacy, he added: "I'm pleased there are young people here today who have at least grown up without having to live through what our generation lived through. If it has done nothing else, it has achieved that."
Former BBC and Irish News journalist Mary Campbell looks back.
'Unforgettable' Mo Mowlam
Bertie Ahern: 'Issues have been dealt with'
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern is also attending the event at Queen's.
Speaking to the BBC, he said: "I think the great success of the agreement is that those major issues that we faced this day 20 years ago - of decommissioning of arms, of reforming policing, of the parity of esteem issues, of human rights and equality and the criminal justice system - all of those issues have been dealt with and dealt with fully and successfully in the years since."
David Ervine 'was like a brother'
SDLP's Claire Hanna talks anniversary blues
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair and ex-US President Bill Clinton on stage at the Odyssey Arena in Belfast in December 2000 - almost two years after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
Peace 'born out of weariness' of death
Former US president Bill Clinton says peace in Northern Ireland was born out of weariness of children dying. He was speaking at UCD last night.
Robinson: Can mark GFA but not 'celebrate' it
The former First Minister and DUP leader Peter Robinson has told the BBC that while he can't "celebrate" the Good Friday Agreement, he can mark what was a "significant" event.
Talking about the 1998 peace deal and the 2006 agreement at St Andrews, Mr Robinson said: "At the heart of those agreements was a recognition that because we had such a divided society we needed to have partnership and to get that, there needed to be compromise. That's just as important today as it ever was."
Adams optimistic on power sharing
Gerry Adams said the "institutions will be back in place". Speaking at Queen's, the former Sinn Féin leader said: "The Good Friday Agreement remains the accord which is going to guide politics on this island and arrangements on this island and relationships on this island into the foreseeable future."
GFA flashback: Bill Clinton in Belfast
What the papers said - at the time
Mitchell 'hopeful' of Stormont's return
"Although I'm an American and proud of it, always will be, a large part of my heart and emotions are and always will here with the people of Northern Ireland I love this place," said former US senator George Mitchell.
He was speaking to the BBC outside Queen's University in Belfast, where he will be giving a speech later.
He said he was "very hopeful" that power-sharing would be restored adding that people "deserve peace and prosperity and genuine reconciliation".
Trimble: St Andrews 'didn't help GFA deal'
The former First Minister Lord Trimble says the 2006 St Andrews agreement "certainly didn't help" the Good Friday peace deal.
He told BBC'S Talkback programme the St Andrews deal "didn't help the political process in NI, in fact it has deteriorated because of it".
Growing up with peace
Children of the Good Friday Agreement
On the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, BBC News NI asks people who were born around that time how much they know about the deal.
May reflects on Good Friday Agreement
Prime Minister Theresa May has called on everyone to "redouble their efforts" to restore devolution to Northern Ireland on the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
Mrs May released a video from Downing Street.