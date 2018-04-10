Good Friday Agreement - 20th anniversary

Senator Mitchell said the "real heroes of the Good Friday Agreement were the people of Northern Ireland and their political leaders".

"The people supported the effort to achieve agreement and afterwards they voted overwhelmingly to ratify it," he added.

BBC Karen Bradley, Simon Coveney and George Mitchell at Queen's University

Of the politicians involved in the talks, Senator Mitchell said: "These were ordinary men and women but after 700 days of failure they joined in one day of success and they changed the course of history."