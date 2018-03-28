Rugby rape trial: The verdict
Summary
- High-profile rape case involving two Ulster rugby players reaches its conclusion
- Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were both acquitted of rape. Mr Jackson was also acquitted of sexual assault
- Two other men were also charged in connection with the case
- Blane McIlroy was acquitted of exposure
- Rory Harrison was acquitted of perverting the course of justice and withholding information
- The jury of 11 people reached its verdict in the ninth week of the trial
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
'Most difficult trial'
That concludes our live coverage of the verdict in the rape trial involving two Irish and Ulster rugby players. It was, said the judge, "probably the most difficult trial that any jury in Northern Ireland has ever been asked to adjudicate on".
Thank you for joining us. Good evening.
Police have seen rise 'in reports of rape offences'
Case 'has increased dialogue around sexual violence'
Nexus NI, which counsels victims of sexual abuse, said it respects the verdict in the trial "which has brought to light the complex nature of sexually violent crime, and consent in particular".
"This difficult case has increased dialogue around sexual violence; we now need to ensure these conversations continue and that the necessary support is provided to victims," Cara Cash of Nexus said.
Police investigation defended
PSNI Det Ch Supt Paula Hilman defended the police investigation of the allegations.
"I am satisfied that this was a very thorough investigation carried out with professionalism and integrity," she said. Read the full story here.
Complainant 'upset and disappointed'
The senior investigating officer in the case, Det Ch Insp Zoe McKee, said she had spoken to the complainant after the verdicts: "Understandably she is upset and disappointed with the outcome."
She added: "It was thoroughly and robustly investigated. We pursued all lines of investigative inquiry, we brought all of the evidence together, we worked in close collaboration with the Public Prosecution Service from the start."
Any breach of the entitlement of anonymity 'is and will be investigated' - PSNI
Det Ch Supt Paula Hilman: "We have faith and trust in the legal system and respect the verdict.
"I would like to pay tribute to the young woman who had the resolve and confidence to come forward and put her faith in police and the criminal justice process.
"In addition to this, she was named on social media sites during the trial contrary to her legal entitlement. Any breach of this entitlement is and will be investigated."
Stuart Olding in his own words & his own handwriting
PPS 'recognises the courage and determination of the complainant'
Marianne O'Kane from the PPS acknowledged "the dedicated service of the jury over the last nine weeks".
She extended her appreciation to the judge and recognised the "commitment" of the prosecution team.
She paid tribute to the work of the PSNI in this "complex case".
"Most importantly, I want to take a moment to recognise the courage and determination of the complainant and her family throughout these proceedings," she added.
Evidence was carefully examined - PPS
The PPS statement added: "The evidence received in this case was subjected to a very thorough and careful examination by a team of experienced lawyers including senior counsel, before we concluded that the test for prosecution was met, in line with our code for prosecutors.
"This meant that there was both sufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction and it was in the public interest to prosecute."
PPS defends decision to bring case
In a statement following the acquittals, Marianne O'Kane, assistant director of the Public Prosecution Service's Serious Crime Unit, said: "This case was properly brought before the courts and overcame a number of legal challenges.
"It was ultimately right that the matter was placed before a jury to make their determination."
'Not the real Stuart Olding'
Stuart Olding: 'Though I committed no crime I regret deeply the events of the evening'
Never my intention to hurt anyone: Olding
In his statement, Mr Olding said he wanted to acknowledge "that the complainant came to court and gave evidence about her perception of those events".
"I am sorry for the hurt that was caused to the complainant. It was never my intention to hurt anyone on that night," he said.
Jackson's solicitor condemns 'toxic content' on social media
Jackson thanks judge and jury
Speaking outside Belfast Crown Court after his acquittal, Paddy Jackson said: "I'd just like to thank the judge and the jury for giving me a fair trial, my parents for being here every day, as well as my brother and sisters."
Jackson also thanked his barristers and solicitors, before adding: "Out of respect for my employers, I've nothing further to comment."
'Vile' social media commentary 'polluted' public discourse
Paddy Jackson's solicitor says that during the trial "vile commentary expressed on social media, going well beyond fair comment, has polluted the sphere of public discourse and raised real concerns about the integrity of the trial process".
Joe McVeigh added: "All the lawyers have been distracted by having to man the barriers against a flood of misinformed, misconceived and malicious content on the internet particularly during the last phase of this trial and, worryingly, even at the hands of public servants who should have known better."
Paddy Jackson thanks jury, legal team and family
Jackson solicitor critical of police investigation
Jackson priority 'to get back on rugby pitch'
Paddy Jackson's solicitor Joe McVeigh said that his client and his parents have paid "a heavy price personally, professionally and financially".
"His main priority right now is to return to his work and that means getting back on to the rugby pitch representing his province and his country."
Who is Stuart Olding?
Also accused and cleared of rape was Paddy Jackson's Ulster colleague Stuart Olding, who has played four times for Ireland.
Who is Paddy Jackson?
The biggest name at the centre of the trial was Ulster and Ireland outhalf Paddy Jackson.
IRFU and Ulster Rugby to review matter with players
In a statement, the IRFU and Ulster Rugby have said a committee will now review the matter with the players.
"The players will continue to be relieved of all duties while the review committee is in process and determining its findings," they say.
Key people who made the headlines
BBC News NI takes a look at the central figures in the rugby rape trial.
Click here to read the article.
Paddy has been consistent in his account - says solicitor
Speaking outside court Paddy Jackson's solicitor Joe McVeigh said his client had been "consistent" in his denials and his account.
Solicitor criticises 'investigative bias'
Mr Jackson's solicitor also criticised the police investigation into the rape allegations.
Surrounded by reporters, Joe McVeigh said: "It's our belief that the investigation has been characterised by the turning of a blind eye to inadequacies in the evidence of the complainant combined with the very apparent investigative bias."
Jackson's status 'influenced prosecution'
Paddy Jackson's solicitor, Joe McVeigh, says his client's status drove the prosecution.
"The prosecution made much of a perceived privileged position provided by virtue of Paddy being an international rugby player. We say that it was this very status as a famous sportsman that drove the decision to prosecute in the first place," he says.
'Probably most difficult trial that any jury in NI has ever been asked to adjudicate on'
More than a hundred people gathered outside Laganside courts after the verdicts were announced.
Blane McIlroy was the first to leave. He made no comment as he left with his parents and his legal team.
Before discharging the 11-person jury, Judge Patricia Smyth told them: “This has probably been the most difficult trial that any jury in Northern Ireland has ever been asked to adjudicate on.”
Rugby Rape trial: Timeline of events
The case against Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has reached its conclusion after nine weeks.
Click here for the timeline of events.
Jury deliberated for under four hours
The case was only scheduled to last five weeks. In the end, it went on for eight and a half weeks.
In total, the jury deliberated for three hours 45 minutes.
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding not guilty of rape
Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have been cleared of rape.
They had both denied raping the same woman in Mr Jackson's house in the early hours of 28 June 2016.
Jackson hugs legal team outside court
Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
Outside Court 12, Paddy Jackson afterwards hugged members of his legal team, as well as friends and family.
Relatives of all four accused attended every day of the 42 day trial.
No reaction from defendants as verdicts come in
Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
There was no reaction from the four defendants in the dock as the verdicts were announced.
They simply stood and stared in front of them as, one by one, the not guilty verdicts were read out by the chairperson of the jury.
Blane McIlroy: Not guilty
Blane McIlroy was found not guilty of exposure.
Rory Harrison: not guilty
Rory Harrison was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.
Stuart Olding: Not guilty
Stuart Olding was found not guilty of rape.
All four defendants cleared of all charges
Paddy Jackson: Not guilty on both counts
Paddy Jackson was found not guilty on charges of rape and sexual assault
All four defendants acquitted - we have the latest
Follow this page for live news about the verdicts in the Rugby rape trial