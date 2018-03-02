Snow causing further disruption in NI
Summary
- Nearly 400 schools are closed across Northern Ireland
- Disruption and delays on the roads with some bus services affected
- Airports open but passengers advised to contact airline about possible cancellations
- An amber weather warning for snow is in place until 10:00 GMT this morning
- Picture: Snow at Belfast's Waterworks - by Bill Corr
Further disruption likely
A1 under a blanket of snow
Not very sporting weather
Thousands without power in Republic of Ireland
The blizzard conditions disrupted power supplies in Meath, Dublin, Wicklow, and Kildare.
Tips to care for your pet in the snow
Here's some handy advice from the RSPCA on how to look after your furry, and feathered, friends during the cold weather.
🚨Weather update🚨
Strong winds will lead to drifting and blowing of lying snow.
Drive carefully and check on your neighbours
Majority of trains running normally
Almost 400 schools closed
Passable with care in Dromore
A1 is down to one lane
M1 tricky from junction 8 to junction 15
What is a weather warning?
Some areas of the UK have been issued with a red weather warning, as snow and icy conditions grip the nation. But what does this mean and why is it important?
06:30 Newry to Dublin train cancelled
Snow storm at Dublin airport
I wouldn't fancy taking off in that.
Some roads impassable
Snow drifts in Counties Down, Armagh and Antrim hampered efforts to clear the road network.
Glenshane is passable
Belfast City and Derry City airports open
Some disruption is to be expected.
Good morning!
An amber weather warning is in place for all of Northern Ireland and will last until 10:00 GMT this morning.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest on the weather and travel.