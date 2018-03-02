Belfast's Waterworks

Snow causing further disruption in NI

Summary

  1. Nearly 400 schools are closed across Northern Ireland
  2. Disruption and delays on the roads with some bus services affected
  3. Airports open but passengers advised to contact airline about possible cancellations
  4. An amber weather warning for snow is in place until 10:00 GMT this morning
  5. Picture: Snow at Belfast's Waterworks - by Bill Corr

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Further disruption likely

A1 under a blanket of snow

Not very sporting weather

Thousands without power in Republic of Ireland

The blizzard conditions disrupted power supplies in Meath, Dublin, Wicklow, and Kildare.

Fire engine in snow drift
RTÉ

Useful links from nidirect

🚨Weather update🚨

Strong winds will lead to drifting and blowing of lying snow.

Drive carefully and check on your neighbours

Majority of trains running normally

Almost 400 schools closed

Passable with care in Dromore

A1 is down to one lane

M1 tricky from junction 8 to junction 15

What is a weather warning?

Some areas of the UK have been issued with a red weather warning, as snow and icy conditions grip the nation. But what does this mean and why is it important?

Giant's Causeway
Jennifer James

06:30 Newry to Dublin train cancelled

Snow storm at Dublin airport

I wouldn't fancy taking off in that.

Some roads impassable

Snow drifts in Counties Down, Armagh and Antrim hampered efforts to clear the road network.

Glenshane is passable

Good morning!

An amber weather warning is in place for all of Northern Ireland and will last until 10:00 GMT this morning.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest on the weather and travel.

Robin
Liam McCafferty

