Belfast snow

Snow causing disruption in NI

Summary

  1. A number of schools are closed across Northern Ireland due to the weather.
  2. A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice.

Live Reporting

By Christina McSorley and Eimear Flanagan

All times stated are UK

Wrap up warm

Snow showers to continue throughout the day. ☃️

Don't go out after 4:00pm say Garda!

Coming soon to a driveway near you

Translink buses to Dublin suspended

M1 traffic ' at a standstill' at Moira

Poetic champion composed

ICYMI: Republic's red alert was extended state-wide overnight

A view from the traffic cameras in Carryduff

If you're waiting for the school bus...

Have you got a snow day?

Lots of schools are closed - a full list is available here.

Enterprise to Dublin

The last enterprise train service from Belfast-Dublin will depart at 12:35pm today and the last service from Dublin-Belfast will depart at 13:20pm. More info here

Enterprise train
BBC

A tricky commute ahead

Prison visits cancelled

The Department of Justice say: "All visits to Maghaberry Prison have been cancelled today due to the weather."

Maghaberry Prison
BBC

Rathlin Ferry off

First it was the Carlingford Ferry, and now the Rathlin Ferry has been cancelled for the day...

Commuter delays on M1

Where has the road gone?

County Down and Armagh bus services disrupted

Driving conditions tricky

This may be a familiar image for many drivers this morning - for all the latest on disruption on on the roads, check out the Trafficwatch NI home page.

Car stuck in snow
BBC

Public transport round-up coming up

#StormEmma at Westminster

#StormEmma hasn't stopped this MP getting to work.

City of Derry Airport is open

✈️☃️ Flights out of Derry are operating on schedule despite the snow!

Police driving advice

Be careful out there.

Snow survival guide

It might make the countryside look very pretty, but what if you need to venture out?

Check out out handy survival guide.

Snow in the countryside
BBC

Dunnes Stores closed

All Dunnes Stores shops in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are closed today.

Driving conditions remain difficult

Trafficwatch NI has highlighted some of the main trouble spots out on the roads this morning.

Bus services cancelled

A number of Ulsterbus services are cancelled in Armagh, Downpatrick, Newry and Banbridge. Full details here

Carlingford Ferry

Planning a scenic cruise across Carlingford Lough? You might want to rethink your plans.

Some flight delays

Check with airlines and allow youself enough time to get to the airport!

Train Delays

Poor conditions on Bangor-Portadown line may cause delays.

Belfast City Airport is open

Heavy snow in England is causing some knock-on delays, but despite that, Belfast City Airport is open and operating. ✈️

Down and Armagh worst hit

Drive carefully out there.

Trains are running

Translink say delays are possible but so far trains are ok.

Glenshane Pass open despite the snow

For those set to travel over the Glenshane this morning, the Pass is still open.

Weather forecast latest

A snowy start to your Wednesday morning!

Good morning!

It might be pretty, but the snow is causing some travel disruption this morning.

We'll have the latest through out the day - stay with us.

Snow in Rostrevor
Louis McNally
Fairyglen, Rostrevor

