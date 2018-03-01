Snow causing disruption in NI

Snow showers to continue throughout the day. ☃️
By Christina McSorley and Eimear Flanagan
Wrap up warm
Don't go out after 4:00pm say Garda!
Coming soon to a driveway near you
Translink buses to Dublin suspended
M1 traffic ' at a standstill' at Moira
Poetic champion composed
ICYMI: Republic's red alert was extended state-wide overnight
A view from the traffic cameras in Carryduff
If you're waiting for the school bus...
Have you got a snow day?
Lots of schools are closed - a full list is available here.
Enterprise to Dublin
The last enterprise train service from Belfast-Dublin will depart at 12:35pm today and the last service from Dublin-Belfast will depart at 13:20pm. More info here
A tricky commute ahead
Prison visits cancelled
The Department of Justice say: "All visits to Maghaberry Prison have been cancelled today due to the weather."
Rathlin Ferry off
First it was the Carlingford Ferry, and now the Rathlin Ferry has been cancelled for the day...
Commuter delays on M1
Where has the road gone?
County Down and Armagh bus services disrupted
Driving conditions tricky
This may be a familiar image for many drivers this morning - for all the latest on disruption on on the roads, check out the Trafficwatch NI home page.
Public transport round-up coming up
#StormEmma at Westminster
#StormEmma hasn't stopped this MP getting to work.
City of Derry Airport is open
✈️☃️ Flights out of Derry are operating on schedule despite the snow!
Police driving advice
Be careful out there.
Snow survival guide
It might make the countryside look very pretty, but what if you need to venture out?
Check out out handy survival guide.
Dunnes Stores closed
All Dunnes Stores shops in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are closed today.
Driving conditions remain difficult
Trafficwatch NI has highlighted some of the main trouble spots out on the roads this morning.
Bus services cancelled
A number of Ulsterbus services are cancelled in Armagh, Downpatrick, Newry and Banbridge. Full details here
Carlingford Ferry
Planning a scenic cruise across Carlingford Lough? You might want to rethink your plans.
Some flight delays
Check with airlines and allow youself enough time to get to the airport!
Train Delays
Poor conditions on Bangor-Portadown line may cause delays.
Belfast City Airport is open
Heavy snow in England is causing some knock-on delays, but despite that, Belfast City Airport is open and operating. ✈️
Down and Armagh worst hit
Drive carefully out there.
Trains are running
Translink say delays are possible but so far trains are ok.
School closures: 175 shut so far...
About 175 schools across Northern Ireland are now officially closed. We have the full, updated list on our news website.
Glenshane Pass open despite the snow
For those set to travel over the Glenshane this morning, the Pass is still open.
Weather forecast latest
A snowy start to your Wednesday morning!
Good morning!
It might be pretty, but the snow is causing some travel disruption this morning.
We'll have the latest through out the day - stay with us.