Liam McCafferty

Storm Ophelia heads to Ireland

Summary

  1. All schools and further education colleges in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are closed
  2. An amber weather warning is issued by the Met Office for strong winds across Northern Ireland
  3. Winds of up to 65mph (105km/h) across NI are expected, with gusts reaching 80mph (129km/h)
  4. A red weather warning is in place for the Republic of Ireland
  5. Picture: Lough Swilly by Liam McCafferty

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Universities also closed

It's not just schools that are shutting up shop because of expected stormy weather - Ulster University and St Mary's University College have both announced that classes are cancelled on Monday.

Cross-border buses affected

Buses between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have been affected by storm Ophelia.

Translink has suspended its Londonderry to Dublin X3/X4 services until further notice, while Irish bus operator Bus Éireannhave cancelled all services across the Republic of Ireland until 2pm.

Schools closed

All schools in Northern Ireland are closed today as a precaution due to the approach of Storm Ophelia.

School children in class
PA
Hands up who wants a day off?

Stormy day ahead

Good morning and welcome to our live page tracking the impact of storm Ophelia as it approaches Ireland and the UK.

Hurricane Ophelia in the eastern Atlantic Ocean
EPA

Severe weather warnings are in place for Northern Ireland and the Republic with heavy winds expected later - we'll have all the latest on any disruption you need to know about.

