North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The 'Railway in Wartime' event has taken place for the past 12 years.
The charity's station at Levisham is transformed into a German occupied town.
The railway says after negative publicity it has withdrawn its invitation to people to appear in German military outfits.
Chris Price is General Manager of the railway.
Traffic delays on A59 Blubberhouses after accident
Delays, queueing traffic and the road is partially blocked due to accident on A59 Skipton Road in both directions between Meagill Lane and Parkinson's Lane with congestion on the A59 to Hardisty Hill and on A59 Skipton Road to B6451.
The road has reopened with a running contraflow in the last few minutes.
The accident is just east of Blubberhouses near to The Hopper Lane Hotel.
It's a gold medal for North Yorkshire's very own Charlie Tanfield.
The racing cyclist from Great Ayton beat Scotland's John Archibald, who took silver, in the men's 4000m individual pursuit.
Tanfield, an amateur looking to break into Great Britain's elite programme, won in a time of four minutes 15.952 seconds, beating Archibald by 0.704 seconds.
Earlier, both riders had broken the Commonwealth Games record in a blistering qualifying session which saw five riders go under the previous mark, with Tanfield lowering the bar to 04:11.455.
Vandals destroy Malton war memorial floral display
Police are searching for vandals who destroyed plants and miniature trees which were part of Malton in Bloom.
Officers say the damage, at the war memorial on York Road (pictured before the vandalism), was caused between Wednesday night and Thursday.
The planters on the bridge on Railway Street were also damaged.
Anyone with information about what happened, or who witnessed the damage being done, is being asked to contact police.
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J46 for B6164 and J47 for A168.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J46, B6164 (Wetherby) and J47, A168 (Allerton Park), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.
LISTEN: Harrogate Hospital 'struggling to fill posts'
The chief of Harrogate Hospital has told BBC Radio York that the biggest risk they're facing at the moment is a shortage of staff.
Dr Ros Tolcher says that around 5% of posts at the hospital are currently unfilled.
She says they're doing all they can to fill those but it's difficult in a relatively expensive area such as Harrogate.
LISTEN: Nature delays floral displays at Thorp Perrow
The dismal Easter weather and the prolonged cold periods of the winter appears to be sending the natural world into a tail spin.
Thorp Perrow Arboretum in North Yorkshire would normally be welcoming thousands of visitors to see its famous daffodil trail at this time of year, but the blooms are later than anyone there can remember.
Faith Douglas is curator at the site.
Vandals removing signs from unsafe bridge near Thirsk
Here'a reminder from North Yorkshire Police that Dalton Bridge near Thirsk is closed because it is unsafe.
However they say that someone keeps removing the signs:
Girls rescued from Whitby cliffs
Great Ayton's Tanfield wins men's 4,000m individual pursuit
England's Charlie Tanfield beats Scotland's John Archibald to take gold in the men's 4000m individual pursuit.
Listen: Yorkshire's gold-winning cyclist targets Olympics
North Yorkshire's Charlie Tanfield has more than made up for his agonising fourth place finish at last month's World Championships.
He's taken gold for England in the men's 4000m individual pursuit final at the Commonwealth Games, beating Scotland's John Archibald.
Tanfield, originally from Great Ayton, is an amateur looking to break into Great Britain's elite programme.
Earlier, both riders broke the Commonwealth Games record.
He has been telling the BBC's Jill Douglas he was ready for the challenge.
Trench collapse man in six-hour rescue
The workman had been trapped under tarmac and clay since 09:00 BST.Read more
Boat toilet dye plan to clean harbours
Scarborough Borough Council says the move is to improve water quality in the area.Read more
Moment trapped man is freed from Harrogate trench
This is the moment a workman who was trapped in a collapsed trench in North Yorkshire for six hours was freed.
He reportedly became stuck under clay and tarmac at the housing development in Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate, just before 09:00.
An air ambulance took him to Leeds General Infirmary.
Insp Chris Galley, from North Yorkshire Police, said the recovery mission had been "a massive effort" from North Yorkshire Fire Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
Watch: Two teenagers rescued from Whitby beach
Two teenage girls had to be rescued by the Coastguard at Whitby yesterday afternoon when they were cut off by the incoming tide.
The girls have been praised for not trying to get out of the situation themselves, but instead dialling 999 and asking for help.
A member of the Coastguard was able to wade out to them and give them reassurance before the helicopter arrived and winched them to safety.
Once they were on board, they were dropped off at the top of the cliffs and didn't need to go to hospital.
Watch: Bodycams issued to Environment Agency officers
Environment Agency officers in Yorkshire and the north east have been issued with body cameras.
It's in a bid to protect them from "abusive and threatening" behaviour.
The agency has posted a video on twitter demonstrating the abuse officers sometimes receive:
Harrogate trench collapse: 'Rescue completed'
It looks like the operation to rescue a man trapped in a collapsed trench for several hours in Harrogate is finally over.
Emergency services were called to the scene, on Rossett Green Lane, at about 09:00 after the workman was trapped under clay and tarmac:
Watch: Harrogate trench collapse - Latest pictures
These are the latest scenes from Harrogate, where emergency crews are trying to rescue a man from a collapsed trench.
Fire and ambulance crews were called to Rossett Green Lane at about 09:00 this morning after the workman was trapped under clay and tarmac:
Rescue teams trying to reach man trapped in trench
Here are the latest images from a rescue operation which is taking place in Harrogate.
Fire and ambulance teams are at the scene on Rossett Green Lane.
Crews were called just before 09:00 this morning.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a trench has collapsed trapping one person under clay and tarmac.
Severe accident: A59 North Yorkshire both ways
A59 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Meagill Lane and Parkinson's Lane.
A59 North Yorkshire - A59 Skipton Road in Fewston partially blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the Meagill Lane junction and the Parkinson's Lane junction, because of an accident.
Man trapped in collapsed trench in Harrogate
The fire service says crews are attending an incident in Harrogate where an individual is trapped in a trench in the road on Rossett Green Lane.
They received a call just before 09:00.
Crews from Harrogate Tadcaster and Knaresborough are at the scene along with specialist teams from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance teams.
The incident involves a trench which has collapsed trapping one person under clay and tarmac.
Crews remain on the scene due to the complex nature of the rescue and agencies are working to together to free the individual.
Men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals
England’s James Wilby is having a phenomenal meet - winning the 200m breaststroke and easing into tomorrow’s 100m final.
And one of the most exciting things is that he still has so much he can improve on!
His time of 59.69 is impressive, but his start was slow, turn poor, whilst his underwater and finish could have been better - so just how quick can he go!?
I don’t think he’s at Adam Peaty’s level - but he’s another who trains with the Olympic champion and world record holder in Loughborough and their sparring could help both swimmers in the years ahead.
Wilby wins his semi-final
Men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals
James Wilby is the only swimmer to finish under 60 seconds.
The Englishman, who won gold yesterday in the 200m, finishes first ahead of Jack Packard of Australia and Scotland's 200m silver medallist Ross Murdoch.
The second semi is coming up next.
York swimmer going for another gold at Commonwealth Games
North Yorkshire's Commonwealth Games gold medal winner James Wilby is through to the 100m breaststroke finals tomorrow, after winning his semi -final.
James, who's from York, had a shock win yesterday by taking gold in the 200m breaststroke.
Firefighters trying to release trapped man in Harrogate
This is an ongoing incident. We'll bring you more details when we get them.
Tanfield wins gold at Commonwealth Games
Yorkshire cyclist breaks Commonwealth Games record
North Yorkshire will go for gold in the Velodrome later this morning after a stunning ride from Great Ayton's Charlie Tanfield at the Commonwealth Games.
He won silver in the team event yesterday,
Charlie Tanfield will race against Scotland's John Archibald in the final of the individual pursuit, which takes place just after 11:30 BST this morning.
Listen to how he broke that record this morning.
River Ouse levels falling
Some good news this morning.
River levels on the River Ouse in York are starting to fall slowly.
You can get the latest updates by clicking here.
There are five flood warnings still in place in North Yorkshire.
Bishops write letter to government over child tax credit
The Bishops of Leeds, Ripon, Whitby, Selby and Beverley are among those calling for the two-child limit on parents claiming tax credits to be scrapped.
Now 60 Church of England Bishops as well as other religious leaders and charities say the policy is misguided.
The cap was imposed a year ago in an attempt to encourage parents to consider the affordability of larger families.
Church and charity leaders argue the change brought in last year will "push vulnerable children into poverty".
Ministers say people on benefits should have to make the same choices as those who work.
York swimmer powers towards another medal
James Wilby has made it to the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke after qualifying fastest in his heat earlier this morning.
Yesterday he won a surprise gold in the 200m breaststroke.
He started his swimming career at York City Bath Clubs before moving to Loughborough University where he is studying.
What does the weather have for us today?
Here's my forecast:
Travel: Line still closed between Ilkley and Leeds
If you're heading out to catch a train this morning, most services are running to time.
A reminder the landslip at Springs Tunnel near Guiseley railway station means there are no trains between Ilkley and Leeds.
You can check train times below.
Flood warnings remain in parts of North Yorkshire
There are five flood warnings in North Yorkshire, three of those are for the River Ouse through York and Naburn.
The other two are on the River Derwent at Kexby Caravan Park and Buttercrambe Mill.
You can find out more details by clicking here.
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at A6136 Gatherley Road.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - A1(M) J53 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at A6136, Catterick North, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J47 for A168 and J48 for A168.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J47, A168 (Allerton Park) and J48, A168 (Boroughbridge), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.
Universities pay women 37% less than men
Universities pay women 37% less than men
BBC Weather Watchers: Yorkshire basks in the sun
Do not adjust your set, it is that sunny out there.
So what better way to prove it than have a quick look around God's Own County, courtesy of our BBC Weather Watchers?
You really are looking good today, Yorkshire...
Heritage railway withdraws 'German soldier' invite
A North Yorkshire heritage railway involved in a World War Two re-enactment weekend has withdrawn its invitation to a group who dress as German soldiers.
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway said it was in response to negative publicity in the press last year.
The charity said it was a "very difficult decision" but it needed to protect its family image.
Neil Robertson, from the Das Reich group of re-enactors, said the press had exercised "power without responsibility".
German WW2 re-enactors told to stay away
A railway charity says the decision is a response to negative publicity in the national press.