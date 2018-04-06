North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

North Yorkshire's Charlie Tanfield has more than made up for his agonising fourth place finish at last month's World Championships.

He's taken gold for England in the men's 4000m individual pursuit final at the Commonwealth Games, beating Scotland's John Archibald.

Tanfield, originally from Great Ayton, is an amateur looking to break into Great Britain's elite programme.

Earlier, both riders broke the Commonwealth Games record.

He has been telling the BBC's Jill Douglas he was ready for the challenge.