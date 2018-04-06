North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Yorkshire's top stories today

The top stories from across Yorkshire so far today include:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Girls rescued from Whitby cliffs

Girls rescued from Whitby cliffs by helicopter
Two girls trapped by the incoming tide on Whitby beach are winched to safety by HM Coastguard.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Great Ayton's Tanfield wins men's 4,000m individual pursuit

BBC Sport

England's Charlie Tanfield beats Scotland's John Archibald to take gold in the men's 4000m individual pursuit.

This content only works in the UK.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen: Yorkshire's gold-winning cyclist targets Olympics

North Yorkshire's Charlie Tanfield has more than made up for his agonising fourth place finish at last month's World Championships.

He's taken gold for England in the men's 4000m individual pursuit final at the Commonwealth Games, beating Scotland's John Archibald.

Tanfield, originally from Great Ayton, is an amateur looking to break into Great Britain's elite programme.

Earlier, both riders broke the Commonwealth Games record.

He has been telling the BBC's Jill Douglas he was ready for the challenge.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Moment trapped man is freed from Harrogate trench

This is the moment a workman who was trapped in a collapsed trench in North Yorkshire for six hours was freed.

Buried man
North Yorkshire Police

He reportedly became stuck under clay and tarmac at the housing development in Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate, just before 09:00.

An air ambulance took him to Leeds General Infirmary.

Insp Chris Galley, from North Yorkshire Police, said the recovery mission had been "a massive effort" from North Yorkshire Fire Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Two teenagers rescued from Whitby beach

Two teenage girls had to be rescued by the Coastguard at Whitby yesterday afternoon when they were cut off by the incoming tide.

View more on youtube

The girls have been praised for not trying to get out of the situation themselves, but instead dialling 999 and asking for help.

A member of the Coastguard was able to wade out to them and give them reassurance before the helicopter arrived and winched them to safety.

Once they were on board, they were dropped off at the top of the cliffs and didn't need to go to hospital.

This was a close call yesterday, but the girls did exactly the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard."

Adam TurnerHM Coastguard

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Bodycams issued to Environment Agency officers

Environment Agency officers in Yorkshire and the north east have been issued with body cameras.

It's in a bid to protect them from "abusive and threatening" behaviour.

The agency has posted a video on twitter demonstrating the abuse officers sometimes receive:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Harrogate trench collapse: 'Rescue completed'

It looks like the operation to rescue a man trapped in a collapsed trench for several hours in Harrogate is finally over.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on Rossett Green Lane, at about 09:00 after the workman was trapped under clay and tarmac:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Harrogate trench collapse - Latest pictures

These are the latest scenes from Harrogate, where emergency crews are trying to rescue a man from a collapsed trench.

Fire and ambulance crews were called to Rossett Green Lane at about 09:00 this morning after the workman was trapped under clay and tarmac:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingRescue teams trying to reach man trapped in trench

Here are the latest images from a rescue operation which is taking place in Harrogate.

Fire and ambulance teams are at the scene on Rossett Green Lane.

Crews were called just before 09:00 this morning.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a trench has collapsed trapping one person under clay and tarmac.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A59 North Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A59 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Meagill Lane and Parkinson's Lane.

A59 North Yorkshire - A59 Skipton Road in Fewston partially blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the Meagill Lane junction and the Parkinson's Lane junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

LISTEN: Heritage line defends German uniform decision

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway says it's had lots of people supporting the decision to no longer have people dressing as German soldiers at a World War re-enactment weekend.

The 'Railway in Wartime' event has taken place for the past 12 years.

The charity's station at Levisham is transformed into a German occupied town.

The railway says after negative publicity it has withdrawn its invitation to people to appear in German military outfits.

Chris Price is General Manager of the railway.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Traffic delays on A59 Blubberhouses after accident

Delays, queueing traffic and the road is partially blocked due to accident on A59 Skipton Road in both directions between Meagill Lane and Parkinson's Lane with congestion on the A59 to Hardisty Hill and on A59 Skipton Road to B6451.

The road has reopened with a running contraflow in the last few minutes.

The accident is just east of Blubberhouses near to The Hopper Lane Hotel.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingMan trapped in collapsed trench in Harrogate

The fire service says crews are attending an incident in Harrogate where an individual is trapped in a trench in the road on Rossett Green Lane.

They received a call just before 09:00.

Crews from Harrogate Tadcaster and Knaresborough are at the scene along with specialist teams from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance teams.

The incident involves a trench which has collapsed trapping one person under clay and tarmac.

Crews remain on the scene due to the complex nature of the rescue and agencies are working to together to free the individual.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals

Nick Hope

BBC Sport on the Gold Coast

England’s James Wilby is having a phenomenal meet - winning the 200m breaststroke and easing into tomorrow’s 100m final.

And one of the most exciting things is that he still has so much he can improve on!

His time of 59.69 is impressive, but his start was slow, turn poor, whilst his underwater and finish could have been better - so just how quick can he go!?

I don’t think he’s at Adam Peaty’s level - but he’s another who trains with the Olympic champion and world record holder in Loughborough and their sparring could help both swimmers in the years ahead.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wilby wins his semi-final

Men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals

James Wilby is the only swimmer to finish under 60 seconds.

The Englishman, who won gold yesterday in the 200m, finishes first ahead of Jack Packard of Australia and Scotland's 200m silver medallist Ross Murdoch.

The second semi is coming up next.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

York swimmer going for another gold at Commonwealth Games

North Yorkshire's Commonwealth Games gold medal winner James Wilby is through to the 100m breaststroke finals tomorrow, after winning his semi -final.

James, who's from York, had a shock win yesterday by taking gold in the 200m breaststroke.

James Wilby
BBC Sport

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Firefighters trying to release trapped man in Harrogate

This is an ongoing incident. We'll bring you more details when we get them.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tanfield wins gold at Commonwealth Games

BBC Sport

It's a gold medal for North Yorkshire's very own Charlie Tanfield.

Charlie Tanfield
Reuters

The racing cyclist from Great Ayton beat Scotland's John Archibald, who took silver, in the men's 4000m individual pursuit.

Tanfield, an amateur looking to break into Great Britain's elite programme, won in a time of four minutes 15.952 seconds, beating Archibald by 0.704 seconds.

Earlier, both riders had broken the Commonwealth Games record in a blistering qualifying session which saw five riders go under the previous mark, with Tanfield lowering the bar to 04:11.455.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vandals destroy Malton war memorial floral display

Police are searching for vandals who destroyed plants and miniature trees which were part of Malton in Bloom.

Malton war memorial
Google

Officers say the damage, at the war memorial on York Road (pictured before the vandalism), was caused between Wednesday night and Thursday.

The planters on the bridge on Railway Street were also damaged.

Anyone with information about what happened, or who witnessed the damage being done, is being asked to contact police.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J46 for B6164 and J47 for A168.

A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J46, B6164 (Wetherby) and J47, A168 (Allerton Park), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

LISTEN: Harrogate Hospital 'struggling to fill posts'

The chief of Harrogate Hospital has told BBC Radio York that the biggest risk they're facing at the moment is a shortage of staff.

Dr Ros Tolcher says that around 5% of posts at the hospital are currently unfilled.

She says they're doing all they can to fill those but it's difficult in a relatively expensive area such as Harrogate.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

LISTEN: Nature delays floral displays at Thorp Perrow

The dismal Easter weather and the prolonged cold periods of the winter appears to be sending the natural world into a tail spin.

Thorp Perrow Arboretum in North Yorkshire would normally be welcoming thousands of visitors to see its famous daffodil trail at this time of year, but the blooms are later than anyone there can remember.

Faith Douglas is curator at the site.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vandals removing signs from unsafe bridge near Thirsk

Here'a reminder from North Yorkshire Police that Dalton Bridge near Thirsk is closed because it is unsafe.

However they say that someone keeps removing the signs:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yorkshire cyclist breaks Commonwealth Games record

North Yorkshire will go for gold in the Velodrome later this morning after a stunning ride from Great Ayton's Charlie Tanfield at the Commonwealth Games.

He won silver in the team event yesterday,

Charlie Tanfield will race against Scotland's John Archibald in the final of the individual pursuit, which takes place just after 11:30 BST this morning.

Listen to how he broke that record this morning.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

River Ouse levels falling

Some good news this morning.

River levels on the River Ouse in York are starting to fall slowly.

You can get the latest updates by clicking here.

There are five flood warnings still in place in North Yorkshire.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bishops write letter to government over child tax credit

The Bishops of Leeds, Ripon, Whitby, Selby and Beverley are among those calling for the two-child limit on parents claiming tax credits to be scrapped.

Now 60 Church of England Bishops as well as other religious leaders and charities say the policy is misguided.

The cap was imposed a year ago in an attempt to encourage parents to consider the affordability of larger families.

Some families could be almost £3,000 a year worse off under the new rules
Thinkstock

Church and charity leaders argue the change brought in last year will "push vulnerable children into poverty".

Ministers say people on benefits should have to make the same choices as those who work.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

York swimmer powers towards another medal

James Wilby has made it to the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke after qualifying fastest in his heat earlier this morning.

Yesterday he won a surprise gold in the 200m breaststroke.

He started his swimming career at York City Bath Clubs before moving to Loughborough University where he is studying.

James Wilby won Gold yesterday
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What does the weather have for us today?

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

Here's my forecast:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Line still closed between Ilkley and Leeds

If you're heading out to catch a train this morning, most services are running to time.

A reminder the landslip at Springs Tunnel near Guiseley railway station means there are no trains between Ilkley and Leeds.

You can check train times below.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flood warnings remain in parts of North Yorkshire

There are five flood warnings in North Yorkshire, three of those are for the River Ouse through York and Naburn.

The other two are on the River Derwent at Kexby Caravan Park and Buttercrambe Mill.

You can find out more details by clicking here.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at A6136 Gatherley Road.

A1(M) North Yorkshire - A1(M) J53 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at A6136, Catterick North, because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J47 for A168 and J48 for A168.

A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J47, A168 (Allerton Park) and J48, A168 (Boroughbridge), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yorkshire's top stories today

The top stories from across Yorkshire so far today include:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Weather Watchers: Yorkshire basks in the sun

BBC Weather Watchers

Do not adjust your set, it is that sunny out there.

So what better way to prove it than have a quick look around God's Own County, courtesy of our BBC Weather Watchers?

You really are looking good today, Yorkshire...

York
BBC
Marsden
BBC
Rotherham
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Heritage railway withdraws 'German soldier' invite

A North Yorkshire heritage railway involved in a World War Two re-enactment weekend has withdrawn its invitation to a group who dress as German soldiers.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway 1940s event
Getty Images

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway said it was in response to negative publicity in the press last year.

The charity said it was a "very difficult decision" but it needed to protect its family image.

Neil Robertson, from the Das Reich group of re-enactors, said the press had exercised "power without responsibility".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top