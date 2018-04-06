Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news
By Elly Fiorentini, Rob Rose and Nick Wilmshurst
All times stated are UK
Shortlist revealed in Sheffield mayor race
A mayoral election will be held on 3 May, with people in four council areas eligible to vote.Read more
Yorkshire's top stories today
The top stories from across Yorkshire so far today include:
Girls rescued from Whitby cliffs
Watch: Sheffield Half Marathon winner reveals top tips
Oli Constable
BBC Yorkshire Live
This Sunday, thousands of people will be running in the Sheffield Half Marathon.
With that in mind, I got some tips from Steven Bayton, the first to cross the finish line last year with a time of 69 minutes and 23 seconds.
Here's what he had to say:
Great Ayton's Tanfield wins men's 4,000m individual pursuit
BBC Sport
England's Charlie Tanfield beats Scotland's John Archibald to take gold in the men's 4000m individual pursuit.
Bradford student scoops top medical award
A student from Bradford has been given a top award after completing one of the biggest healthcare projects in the world.
St James's University Hospital biomedical scientist Chloe Lockwood was awarded the Rising Star Award at the Chief Scientific Officer’s Healthcare Science Awards
The ceremony, attended by HRH The Princess Royal, celebrates the contributions of healthcare scientists to the NHS and the broader healthcare system.
Ms Lockwood lead one of the biggest laboratory digitisation projects in the world and is a member of the Institute of Biomedical Science.
Housework? No thanks we're from Leeds
When it comes to getting the house work done, it appears Leeds is happy to bring in the hired help...
New research suggests that nearly two out of five people in the city now pay for hired help.
But they only spend an average of £20 a month compared to residents in Nottingham who shell out the most in Britain - £150.
A leading insurance firm found the most popular forms of hired help were window cleaners followed by gardeners, decorators and then house cleaners.
BreakingSeven candidates in South Yorkshire mayoral election race
Seven candidates have been announced as in the running for the post of Sheffield City Region mayor.
Polling will take place on the same day as the local elections, Thursday 3 May.
The candidates are:
E-fit appeal after Leeds knife-point robberies
Police have issued an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to following a series of knife-point muggings in two areas of Leeds.
Officers say on 9 February there were four robberies in and around the Burley and Headingley areas.
In one incident, a 19-year-old man was walking home when he was grabbed by another man who then threatened him and showed him a knife.
The teenager managed to get away from the man unharmed and nothing was stolen.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the e-fit image is being asked to contact police.
Listen: Yorkshire's gold-winning cyclist targets Olympics
North Yorkshire's Charlie Tanfield has more than made up for his agonising fourth place finish at last month's World Championships.
He's taken gold for England in the men's 4000m individual pursuit final at the Commonwealth Games, beating Scotland's John Archibald.
Tanfield, originally from Great Ayton, is an amateur looking to break into Great Britain's elite programme.
Earlier, both riders broke the Commonwealth Games record.
He has been telling the BBC's Jill Douglas he was ready for the challenge.
Man jailed after sub-machine gun and pistols found in car
A man's been jailed after he was caught carrying a sub-machine gun in a car in Dewsbury.
Faisal Younis, 31, of Tanhouse Street, Dewsbury, was a passenger in a car stopped by police last year.
Two pistols were also found in a rucksack belonging to him, alongside ammunition which could have been used in the three weapons.
A sawn-off shotgun was later found under a bed in a flat he'd been renting in Dewsbury, as well as heroin and crack cocaine with a total street value of about £90,000.
Younis was jailed for 14 years at Bradford Crown Court.
New recycling scheme to be launched in Barnsley
A new recycling scheme in Barnsley will be introduced in the summer.
It means the current white paper recycling sack will be phased out, allowing residents to recycle paper and cardboard together in a blue bin.
The new proposal was approved by Barnsley Council's cabinet last month after it received feedback that recycling in the town had declined.
The new scheme will be rolled out from August, say councillors.
Matt Gladstone, from the council, said: "We know that the paper sacks were quite unpopular and it’s time to move on from them. We hope that this decision will be welcomed."
Trench collapse man in six-hour rescue
The workman had been trapped under tarmac and clay since 09:00 BST.Read more
Boat toilet dye plan to clean harbours
Scarborough Borough Council says the move is to improve water quality in the area.Read more
Moment trapped man is freed from Harrogate trench
This is the moment a workman who was trapped in a collapsed trench in North Yorkshire for six hours was freed.
He reportedly became stuck under clay and tarmac at the housing development in Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate, just before 09:00.
An air ambulance took him to Leeds General Infirmary.
Insp Chris Galley, from North Yorkshire Police, said the recovery mission had been "a massive effort" from North Yorkshire Fire Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
River polluted by oil spill near Leeds
Wakefield river's 'disgusting' plastic bottle problem
A section of river near Wakefield which has accumulated thousands of plastic bottles and other rubbish has been the subject of debate on social media today.
Many took to commenting on the pictures which were posted on Facebook last night and show a part of the river Calder at Stanley Ferry.
A screen in the water appears to have collected thousands of discarded bottles, other waste and even dead animals.
Plastic waste in our water seems to be the issue of the moment after the BBC's Blue Planet 2 series in which Sir David Attenborough highlighted the threat of plastic waste in our oceans.
Among the comments on the Leedsface post read: "Saw that whilst walking there a few days ago. Really shocking"
And "Absolutely disgusting. Take your litter home or find a bin, simples. Some people are just bone idle."
Watch: Two teenagers rescued from Whitby beach
Two teenage girls had to be rescued by the Coastguard at Whitby yesterday afternoon when they were cut off by the incoming tide.
The girls have been praised for not trying to get out of the situation themselves, but instead dialling 999 and asking for help.
A member of the Coastguard was able to wade out to them and give them reassurance before the helicopter arrived and winched them to safety.
Once they were on board, they were dropped off at the top of the cliffs and didn't need to go to hospital.
Watch: Bodycams issued to Environment Agency officers
Environment Agency officers in Yorkshire and the north east have been issued with body cameras.
It's in a bid to protect them from "abusive and threatening" behaviour.
The agency has posted a video on twitter demonstrating the abuse officers sometimes receive:
Harrogate trench collapse: 'Rescue completed'
It looks like the operation to rescue a man trapped in a collapsed trench for several hours in Harrogate is finally over.
Emergency services were called to the scene, on Rossett Green Lane, at about 09:00 after the workman was trapped under clay and tarmac:
Wakefield Trinity half-back extends contract
BBC Sport
Wakefield Trinity half-back Jacob Miller has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal.
The 25-year-old joined Trinity from Hull FC in 2015 and has scored 35 tries in 92 appearances for the club.
Coach Chris Chester said: "I am delighted that Jacob has signed a new deal, he's an outstanding player who still has a long career ahead of him.
"I have enjoyed seeing him grow and develop as a player over the past couple of seasons."
£6m cash boost to combat pupil exclusions and absences
Funding worth £6m will be given to Doncaster Council to help the authority combat "high numbers" of children being excluded and "high rates" of persistent absence at schools.
More than 5,500 pupils were excluded in the town during 2015-2016, according to figures from the education watchdog Ofsted.
Following a report, the council has outlined a three-stage plan in a bid to reduce the numbers.
The report concluded there was "insufficient provision" in Doncaster to meet the needs of young people with acute social, emotional and mental health needs including those with autism.
Councillors added that the town compared "no better or worse" than other local authorities in South Yorkshire.
The money will be used to address challenges such as the quality of teaching, absence and variable outcomes for disadvantaged children.
Watch: Harrogate trench collapse - Latest pictures
These are the latest scenes from Harrogate, where emergency crews are trying to rescue a man from a collapsed trench.
Fire and ambulance crews were called to Rossett Green Lane at about 09:00 this morning after the workman was trapped under clay and tarmac:
Oil spill pollutes stretch of River Aire
The Environment Agency says its officers are investigating potential sources of the spill.Read more
Watch: Frolicking fox family caught on camera in Sheffield
Imagine seeing this in your back garden....
A family of foxes has been caught having fun in Sheffield.
They certainly look like they're having a good time:
E-fit appeal over attempted kidnapping in Halifax
The man pictured in the e-fit image below is being sought by police after he tried to bundle a woman into the back of a van in Halifax.
Officers say the 33-year-old woman was walking through the town centre in January towards a bus stop on Commercial Street when a man started talking to her.
He then assaulted her and tried to pull her into a van, but she shouted for help and the man ran off.
West Yorkshire Police say they're treating it "extremely seriously" and that they have already carried out a "significant amount of work" to trace the man using CCTV.
The man had a Yorkshire accent and was also wearing a dark blue hooded top with dark trousers.
Travel update: Leeds to London 15:45 train cancelled
Travelling to London on the 15:45 from Leeds?
Yeah, you'll be an hour late:
BreakingRescue teams trying to reach man trapped in trench
Here are the latest images from a rescue operation which is taking place in Harrogate.
Fire and ambulance teams are at the scene on Rossett Green Lane.
Crews were called just before 09:00 this morning.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a trench has collapsed trapping one person under clay and tarmac.
Vandalised books of remembrance to be restored
It's been revealed that Books of Remembrance, which were slashed with knives and scattered around the grounds of a Leeds crematorium are going through a painstaking restoration.
The attack happened over the weekend at the Lawnswood Crematorium and appears to have been targeted, with the door being forced open to the room where they were kept, and locked cabinets being broken into.
Leeds City Council says the damaged books have been taken to a professional restorer who will "systematically" work through each damaged page and then they will be rewritten in exactly the same style and format.
CCTV is now being reviewed to track down the people who did it, the books that were vandalised were contained to the months of April, May and June only.
Severe accident: A59 North Yorkshire both ways
A59 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Meagill Lane and Parkinson's Lane.
A59 North Yorkshire - A59 Skipton Road in Fewston partially blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the Meagill Lane junction and the Parkinson's Lane junction, because of an accident.
LISTEN: Heritage line defends German uniform decision
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway says it's had lots of people supporting the decision to no longer have people dressing as German soldiers at a World War re-enactment weekend.
The 'Railway in Wartime' event has taken place for the past 12 years.
The charity's station at Levisham is transformed into a German occupied town.
The railway says after negative publicity it has withdrawn its invitation to people to appear in German military outfits.
Chris Price is General Manager of the railway.
Brick thrown through window of rapid response ambulance
A rapid response ambulance has had to be taken off the road after it was vandalised in Leeds yesterday.
One of the car’s windows was smashed with a brick as the paramedic was treating a patient in the Burmantofts area.
Stephen Segasby from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We are shocked and very disappointed by this act of vandalism."
"Our dedicated staff work extremely hard to deliver the best possible service and for them to be targeted in this way is appalling."
'Beast of Wombwell' killed by heart attack
Child killer Peter Pickering died after complaining of back and stomach pain, an inquest hears.Read more