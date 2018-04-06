North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

This has been causing long delays this morning.

Heavy traffic due to earlier flooding and debris on A64 eastbound between A659 Tadcaster West and A659 Tadcaster East, congestion on A64 to A1(M) J44 Bramham.

All lanes have been re-opened.

Lane one (of two) was closed until around 13:20 either side of Tadcaster.

Was affecting traffic heading from the A1(M) towards York