North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're heading into York from Harrogate, Knaresborough or Green Hammerton this morning this will slow you down.
Roadworks on the A59 Roman Road at Hessay are causing long delays this morning.
Traffic is at a standstill heading towards the roadworks area at the Marston Lane/Church Lane junction.
One motorist says it is queuing for at least two miles back towards Green Hammerton.
BreakingTravel: Long delays on A64 eastbound due to flooding
One lane closed and queueing traffic due to flooding on A64 eastbound.
Lane one of two is closed on either side of Tadcaster.
Travel time is around 50 minutes.
Traffic is queuing as far back as the A1M junction at Bramham.
North's transport body 'takes up powers'
A body created to overhaul transport in northern England is to meet for the first time as it takes up new powers.
Transport for the North (TfN) will hold its first board meeting in Liverpool with Transport Minister Jo Johnson.
TfN will advise the government on transport strategy and enact a 30-year road and railway upgrade scheme unveiled in January.
TfN has identified seven "corridors of opportunity" where the movement of people and goods across the region could be improved.
This includes the route from the port of Liverpool to the Humber ports via Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Sheffield, and between non-carbon energy and research centres in Cumbria, north Lancashire, North Yorkshire and the North East.
The strategy also outlines more detail on the vision for Northern Powerhouse Rail.
It features a new line between Liverpool and the HS2 Manchester spur via Warrington, increased capacity at Manchester Piccadilly and a new link connecting Manchester and Leeds via Bradford.
LISTEN: 'Worst spring for decades' say county farmers
Farmers in North Yorkshire have been telling BBC Radio York the bad weather has led to the worst spring they've experienced for decades.
Some have told us they haven't been able to grow enough feed for their animals and livestock have even drowned and crops are underwater.
Jonathan Fairburn, is a farmer in Helmsley, he has lost half a dozen sheep due to the weather conditions.
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J51 for A6055 Leeming Lane.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - A1(M) lane closed on exit slip road and queuing traffic southbound at J51, A6055 (Leeming Bar), because of an accident.
Premier League £1.5m streaming box fraudsters jailed
Pumps have been put in place in part of North Yorkshire in a bid to stop properties from flooding.
The pumps are located near County Bridge, between Norton and Malton.
Last night, firefighters pumped out a property on Castlegate in Malton.
How would you change York? Last chance to have your say
There is still time for people to have their say on York's long delayed Local Plan which determines how the city changes over the next 15 years and beyond.
The consultation closes at midnight.
The council is preparing to submit the draft proposals to the government next month.
LISTEN: Ouse expected to peak - but residents confident
River levels on the Ouse in York are expected to peak later today as the region continues to deal with the after effects of rain over the Easter weekend.
The Environment Agency says it's not expecting anything like the floods of Christmas 2015.
There are eight flood warnings in place across Yorkshire - three of those are on the River Ouse in York.
Ryan lives near the River Foss, where the barrier was lowered yesterday.
He says he feels confident his house will be OK.
Fire crews in North Yorkshire were called out overnight to pump out a property on Castlegate in Malton.
The rising water was causing a problem with the electrics in the area.
One man died and two seriously hurt in Ouse Bridge smash
Humberside Police has confirmed that one man died and two were seriously injured when a lorry loaded with a static caravan ploughed through the central reservation of a bridge on the M62 yesterday morning.
The accident happened at 09:30 when a lorry loaded with a static caravan, travelling westbound, went through the central reservation and collided with a black Lexus travelling eastbound on Ouse Bridge.
The driver of the car died at the scene.
The passenger in the car suffered life-threatening injuries, while the injuries sustained by the lorry driver are serious, but not life-threatening.
Humberside Police want to speak to any witnesses.
Police appeal after Harrogate 'hit and run'
There has been another hit and run in North Yorkshire.
Police are searching for the occupants of a car involved in an incident in Harrogate on Easter Sunday afternoon
An 82-year-old woman needed hospital treatment for injuries to her face after being struck on Manor Drive, just off Otley Road, at around 12.30 on Easter Sunday afternoon.
A small white hatchback was involved, which drove away before police arrived.
Pumps in Malton to protect properties from flooding
Here's the latest information from the Environment Agency.
There are still six flood warnings in North Yorkshire.
Click here for more information.
LISTEN: York's James Wilby gets gold at Commonwealth Games
York swimmer James Wilby has won gold at the Commonwealth Games in the 200 metres breaststroke.
This is how he did it:
Travel: All lanes re-opened on the A64 near Tadcaster
This has been causing long delays this morning.
Heavy traffic due to earlier flooding and debris on A64 eastbound between A659 Tadcaster West and A659 Tadcaster East, congestion on A64 to A1(M) J44 Bramham.
All lanes have been re-opened.
Lane one (of two) was closed until around 13:20 either side of Tadcaster.
Was affecting traffic heading from the A1(M) towards York
York swimmer wins gold at Commonwealth Games
James Wilby has pulled off a big shock in the Men's 200 metres breast stroke at the Commonwealth Games in Australia by winning gold for England.
James started his swimming career with York City Baths Club before he moved to Loughborough University to continue studying alongside his swimming.
James was part of England's victorious 4 X 100m medley relay team at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Lambs dying in 'worst spring in 25 years'
Scarborough flood-damaged road to be repaired next week
Work will begin next week to repair a busy commuter route in Scarborough which was damaged during a storm last August.
The A165 Ramshill Road, between Valley Bridge and the junction with West Street will be closed from Monday, 9 April until Friday, 13 April.
The timetable depends on the weather.
Letters have been sent to residents and businesses to advise them about the work.
The county council says there will be temporary road closures on weekday nights between 19:00 and 02:00 when the work is due takes place.
Charges 'not to blame' for increase in fly-tipping
Claims that charges for the disposal of building waste have fuelled a rise in fly-tipping in North Yorkshire have been rejected by the county council.
It's after a Hambleton District Council report claimed that fly-tipping clean-up costs had "significantly" risen since the charges were introduced in 2014.
North Yorkshire County Council says the majority of fly-tipped waste is material that can be disposed of for free at recycling centres.
It says the charges which were implemented on certain materials are unlikely to be responsible for the increase.
Ichthyosaur fossil was 'pregnant mum'
Sleuths foxed by strange orange light in sky
The sun is cheering everyone up this morning.
Here's a tweet to make you smile from a witty Police Control Room
Two men have been jailed for selling hundreds of devices in a £1.5m fraud that enabled pubs to show Premier League football matches illegally.
John Dodds, 65, and Jason Graham, 45, who both denied conspiracy to defraud, sold the kit over a seven-year period.
Graham also destroyed hard drives and hid information in his deep freezer.
At Newcastle Crown Court, Dodds, of Seamer, North Yorkshire and Graham, of East Boldon, South Tyneside were each jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Graham was also convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Yorkshire dinosaur fossil shows embryos
Dinosaur experts say they have discovered that an ichthyosaur found near Whitby was pregnant with between six and eight babies - the discovery was made 180 million years after it died.
Palaeontologists at the University of Manchester studied the fossil, which is essentially a small boulder which has been cut in half and polished.
It's thought to be the first specimen from Yorkshire to show any embryos still inside the mother and is now on display at the Yorkshire Museum in York.
Ichthyosaurs were aquatic reptiles that dominated the Jurassic seas and their fossils are quite common in the UK and often found in British Jurassic rocks.
Travel: Rail line blocked between Ilkley and Leeds
There's been a landslip between Guiseley and Kirkstall Forge.
It has happened near the railway station.
Network Rail are on site working to clear the tree from the line and make sure that it is safe for trains to run through.
As a result, the direct line from Ilkley to Leeds is blocked.
Customers travelling between Ilkley and Leeds will need to change at Shipley.
You may also use your ticket on First Buses between Ilkley and Leeds.
Customers travelling between Ilkley and Bradford Forster Square - a normal service has resumed.
You can check your train times below.
Be aware that the lifts between the footbridge and platform 2 at Wakefield Westgate station are out of order.
Flood warnings in place for parts of North Yorkshire
There are six flood warnings in place across North Yorkshire this morning.
The River Ouse has risen slowly overnight.
The Environment Agency says in the centre of York the river level is at 3.6 metres (11ft 10in).
They say it may fluctuate slightly in response to rainfall but they don't expect it to go above 3.7m.
You can check here for the latest information.
Your weather forecast this morning
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Take a look at my forecast for today:
CCTV appeal over possible witnesses to York stabbing
Police have released this CCTV image of three potential witnesses to a stab attack on a woman in York last month:
The woman was found suffering serious stomach injuries on George Street, near Lead Mill Lane, at about 04:35 on Saturday 3 March.
Detectives say the people pictured may have important information which could help the investigation but emphasise they are not believed to be suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.
In pictures: flooding across North Yorkshire
Several flood warnings are still in place for North Yorkshire, with three of those affecting various parts of the River Ouse in and around York.
The Ouse is expected to peak later this evening and you can check here for all the latest details.
Meanwhile, here are some pictures of the scene across the county today from our BBC Weather Watchers.
From left to right, flooding at Cawood was caught on camera Dave G, Ice captured the scene in Skeldergate, York, and Weather Watcher Pram sent us a picture from Elvington:
Malton bridge closed to pedestrians as river rises
Pedestrian gates on the walkway over a bridge in North Yorkshire have been closed as river water rises dangerously high.
The gates across the County Bridge in Malton have been closed by the Environment Agency.
There is currently a flood alert in place as the water level on the River Derwent in the town is currently running at more than 3m.
The Environment Agency say it's expected to remain high for the rest of the day.
You can check the latest flood warnings here.
Premier League £1.5m fraudsters jailed
Rising floodwater across Ryedale
The River Derwent appears to be rising across Ryedale:
Lead thieves damage famous North Yorkshire landmark
Lead has been stolen by thieves from the roof of an 18th Century Grade II-listed building in North Yorkshire, causing thousands of pounds of damage.
The Temple of Victory in Allerton Park, near Knaresborough, was targeted between Thursday 29 and Saturday 31 March, while the landmark building was undergoing renovation.
North Yorkshire Police said the thieves climbed the scaffolding and removed lead from the roof.
The tower is built on an artificial mound which is believed to have inspired the nursery rhyme The Grand Old Duke of York.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to get in touch with police.
Coastal areas worst-hit by heroin deaths
Lambs die after dog chases pregnant ewe
Two lambs have died after a sheep went into labour brought on by a dog chasing it near Richmond.
Police say it happened on Saturday 31 March in the Reeth Road area, west of Richmond, when a greyhound type dog with a red jacket ran after the sheep.
Sadly both delivered lambs died.
The National Police Chiefs Council wants a dog DNA database to be set up to help catch animals suspected of killing livestock.
From pulling pints to feeding sharks
Temporary flood defences go up in parts of York
The Environment Agency says York's River Ouse is due to peak this evening.
As you can see from the pictures below, City of York Council has put sandbags in some parts of the city:
Flood pumps on stand-by in North Yorkshire
Pumps have been put in place in part of North Yorkshire in a bid to stop properties from flooding.
The pumps are located near County Bridge, between Norton and Malton.
Last night, firefighters pumped out a property on Castlegate in Malton.
How would you change York? Last chance to have your say
There is still time for people to have their say on York's long delayed Local Plan which determines how the city changes over the next 15 years and beyond.
The consultation closes at midnight.
The council is preparing to submit the draft proposals to the government next month.
LISTEN: Ouse expected to peak - but residents confident
River levels on the Ouse in York are expected to peak later today as the region continues to deal with the after effects of rain over the Easter weekend.
The Environment Agency says it's not expecting anything like the floods of Christmas 2015.
There are eight flood warnings in place across Yorkshire - three of those are on the River Ouse in York.
Ryan lives near the River Foss, where the barrier was lowered yesterday.
He says he feels confident his house will be OK.
Fire crews in North Yorkshire were called out overnight to pump out a property on Castlegate in Malton.
The rising water was causing a problem with the electrics in the area.
One man died and two seriously hurt in Ouse Bridge smash
Humberside Police has confirmed that one man died and two were seriously injured when a lorry loaded with a static caravan ploughed through the central reservation of a bridge on the M62 yesterday morning.
The accident happened at 09:30 when a lorry loaded with a static caravan, travelling westbound, went through the central reservation and collided with a black Lexus travelling eastbound on Ouse Bridge.
The driver of the car died at the scene.
The passenger in the car suffered life-threatening injuries, while the injuries sustained by the lorry driver are serious, but not life-threatening.
Humberside Police want to speak to any witnesses.
Police appeal after Harrogate 'hit and run'
There has been another hit and run in North Yorkshire.
Police are searching for the occupants of a car involved in an incident in Harrogate on Easter Sunday afternoon
An 82-year-old woman needed hospital treatment for injuries to her face after being struck on Manor Drive, just off Otley Road, at around 12.30 on Easter Sunday afternoon.
A small white hatchback was involved, which drove away before police arrived.
In a separate accident, a man suffered serious injuries in the early hours of Easter Sunday when he was hit by a car in Ripon Market Place.
Police traced the driver and car believed to have been involved in that incident.
Flood warnings remain in place for parts of Yorkshire
There are eight flood warnings across Yorkshire this morning.
The rivers affected are parts of the River Aire at Allerton Ings, the River Derwent , the River Swale and there are three in place for parts of the River Ouse in and around York.
The good news is that warnings for the River Calder have been lifted.
You can get more information by clicking here.
Man wanted for fraudulent spending spree
Cleveland Police is appealing to find the whereabouts of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a burglary in Yarm.
A man broke into the staff room at Oasis Dental Care and stole a woman's purse. He went on to fraudulently spend almost £7,000 on her bank card.
The man, who's CCTV image has been released by police, is described as being white, aged between 35 and 40, with short black hair, of stocky build and spoke with a southern accent.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Daniel Layton on 101.
Cut to councillor numbers in North Yorkshire considered
There could be fewer councillors in parts of North Yorkshire if plans being published today get the go-ahead.
The independent Local Government Boundary Commission's final proposal recommends Scarborough should be represented by 46 borough councillors in future - four fewer than now.
The commission also recommends big changes for Richmondshire too, with 24 district councillors in the future, which is 10 fewer than now.
The proposed new arrangements must now be implemented by Parliament.
Car from suspected hit-and-run 'traced'
A car collided with a parked taxi and a man in his 60s who was stood nearby in Ripon on Sunday.Read more