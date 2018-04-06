BBC Local Live: As it happened

Great Ayton's Tanfield wins men's 4,000m individual pursuit
BBC Sport
England's Charlie Tanfield beats Scotland's John Archibald to take gold in the men's 4000m individual pursuit.
Roadworks warning to County Durham drivers
Motorists are being advised of potential disruption to their journeys ahead of highways improvements in County Durham.
Resurfacing and other works are being carried out at Dipton, Sedgefield, Barnard Castle, Seaham, Chester-le-Street and Durham, over the coming weeks, and will require lane closures and temporary traffic lights.
A Teesside man has been jailed for five years today after he shot his wife with a taser gun on Christmas Eve.
Stephen Dowey, 58, told the police that he had been arguing with his wife at their home on Westbrook Gardens in Middlesbrough, when he shot her with the taser which was disguised as a torch, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Dowey admitted possession of a firearm and told officers that he had bought the torch through the post and only became aware later that it could also be used as a taser.
His wife declined to help the police with their investigations.
Two and a half decades later and the series has sold 30 million books which have been translated into 40 different languages spawning TV programmes and stage shows.
Roman birthday celebrations in South Shields
It might be thousands of years since Romans last walked through what is now South Shields, but tourists have for the last 30 years been able to experience this fascinating period of history.
This weekend the West Gate at Arbeia Roman fort in South Tyneside will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Officially opened by the
Duke of Gloucester on 6 April 1988, it was the only reconstructed Roman gateway
in the UK erected on its Roman predecessor’s actual remains.
“The Roman fort is a key tourist attraction and a much loved cultural and educational venue giving visitors a fascinating insight into Roman Britain and the Roman occupation in South Tyneside. The impressive West Gate itself is one of the most imposing historical structures in the area and gives a real sense of the size and scale of Roman military architecture.”
Mother devastated after son's ashes taken from his memorial site.
Angelina Johnson from County Durham lost her son four years ago.
Jed Johnson was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided with a tree. He was 17.
Angelina put his ashes in a plant and placed it on a memorial site at Evenwood Gate in Bishop Auckland as a comfort for friends and family, but that plant has been taken.
The tree has become a place of remembrance for everyone who knew Jed. I am not bothered who took it. I just want it back. Please don't be frightened to return it. It's the little things that count, not the big things. "
Postcard auction fundraising for Newcastle West End foodbank
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Ana Guerra-Moore
BBC News Online
Our updates here have now finished for the week - thank you for joining us.
This feed will continue to be updated with any breaking news, sport and travel. You can also keep up to date on BBC Newcastle,BBC Tees and on Look North.
Have you got news or photos you'd like to share with us? In that case you can tweet them to @BBCNewsNE,email them, or contact us via our Facebook page.
We'll be back on Monday from 08:00. Have a lovely weekend.
Weather: Cloud overnight but dry in the morning
BBC Weather
Cloud thickening again into the evening giving the risk of a little further patchy light rain.
It should then become drier in the early hours with some clearer spells developing.
Check the weather where you are.
Durham Constabulary officers receive national award
Two police officers who helped save a man's life have received national honours.
Durham Constabulary's PCs Tony Barker and David Taylor stemmed a driver's bleeding for half an hour, saving his life.
The Bishop Auckland officers have now been awarded Certificates of Commendation from the Royal Humane Society.
PC Barker said it's an "honour to be recognised" and PC Taylor added that seeing the man in good health "is the real reward".
Great Ayton's Tanfield wins men's 4,000m individual pursuit
BBC Sport
England's Charlie Tanfield beats Scotland's John Archibald to take gold in the men's 4000m individual pursuit.
Roadworks warning to County Durham drivers
Motorists are being advised of potential disruption to their journeys ahead of highways improvements in County Durham.
Resurfacing and other works are being carried out at Dipton, Sedgefield, Barnard Castle, Seaham, Chester-le-Street and Durham, over the coming weeks, and will require lane closures and temporary traffic lights.
Full details can be found on the council's website.
Dashcam footage appeal after man hit by car
Police are asking for dash cam footage after a man was run over in Redcar.
The incident took place on Trunk Road yesterday when a man was hit by a gold Vauxhall Vectra.
The 42-year-old was taken to hospital and is being treated for a broken leg, broken wrist and a cut to his head.
New plans to tackle beggars
Daniel Holland
Local Democracy Reporter
A new plan to tackle beggars in Newcastle city centre is being rolled out.
Safe Newcastle - the city's community safety partnership and drug action team - will draw up separate strategies for each "complex, high-risk individual" who is "engaging in anti-social behaviour".
The scheme is already said to be proving successful in tackling beggars dealing with issues such as drug and alcohol addiction and homelessness.
Safe Newcastle's plans for the coming year also include relaunching and improving a campaign to tell the public that giving cash to beggars is not the best way to help them.
Charities, the police and the city council advise people not to give money to beggars, as they may "spend it on drugs or alcohol", and to donate to registered charities instead.
Shopkeeper fined after thousands of dodgy cigarettes were discovered at his business premises
Hartlepool Mail
Newspaper
A shopkeeper has been ordered to pay more than £1,500 after hundreds of packets of illegal cigarettes were found at his business.
Northern teachers 'told to change accents'
Will Chalk
Newsbeat reporter
Linguist Alex Barrata claims that trainee teachers from the North and Midlands are being told to sound more southern.Read more
Man jailed after tasering wife
BBC Tees
www.bbc.co.uk/BBCTees
A Teesside man has been jailed for five years today after he shot his wife with a taser gun on Christmas Eve.
Stephen Dowey, 58, told the police that he had been arguing with his wife at their home on Westbrook Gardens in Middlesbrough, when he shot her with the taser which was disguised as a torch, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Dowey admitted possession of a firearm and told officers that he had bought the torch through the post and only became aware later that it could also be used as a taser.
His wife declined to help the police with their investigations.
PC denies having sex with witness
The Northumbria Police officer pleads not guilty to misconduct in a public office and voyeurism.Read more
Travel: Accident on Silverlink Roundabout
Clampdown on football fans' free parking
Daniel Holland
Local Democracy Reporter
New restrictions could be imposed to stop Newcastle's football fans and commuters using busy residential streets for free parking.
Residents in Avison Street, Douglas Terrace, and the surrounding area - just a few minutes' walk from St James' Park - say they are fed up with their roads being lined with cars on matchdays.
Newcastle City Council is now consulting the public on plans for double yellow lines to stop drivers using it to escape city centre parking fees.
One Avison Street resident said:It's always really busy here on weekdays and match days.
"People either can't get parked in the city centre or they don't want to pay."
However, one Newcastle fan, who asked not to be named, said: "It'll probably be a case now of finding the next nearest streets without restrictions and just shifting the problem somewhere else really.
"City centre parking is too expensive and inconvenient, especially when you're already spending £40 on petrol between you."
Work starts on Metro interchange
Work has started on the new Metro and bus interchange in the centre of South Shields.
The project includes 14 bus stands, a coach stand and an enhanced "entrance" on Keppel and Fowler Street.
Police appeal over laptop theft
A property in Stockton is targeted by burglars.
Watch: From footballer to prison officer
BBC Stories
The experiences of a former footballer who became an officer in a Teesside prison.
Fire crews attacked by youth gangs
Missiles including rocks and bottles were thrown at firefighters on three occasions in a week.Read more
Cannabis farm found in Hartlepool
A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £6k has been found in Hartlepool.
Twelve suspected cannabis plants were recovered by Cleveland Police on Iber Grove earlier.
No arrests were made at the address, however a 27-year-old man was interviewed voluntarily in connection with the offence.
North East company affected by sugar tax
BBC Newcastle
A soft drinks company in the North East says the new sugar tax has added 25% to its production costs.
The tax is up to 24% per litre depending on the added sugar content.
The decision was made to try to tackle obesity with the extra money being raised going to upgrade school sports facilities, and healthy school breakfast clubs.
Iced-drinks manufacturer Polar Krush in Ashington changed all its products to a natural sugar substitute last year.
Sales director Michael Reid says they are "happy to play their part".
Horrible Histories writer celebrates major milestone
Sunderland Echo
Newspaper
Blood, guts, gore and a lot of good fun proved the perfect combination for a Sunderland writer 25 years ago.
It's 25 years ago that Terry Deary first picked up his pen to produce Terrible Tudors and Awesome Egyptians.
Newcastle charity enters administration
Newcastle City Council hopes disruption to older people will be minimal after the closure of the charity Age UK Newcastle.
The project, which operates independently from the national organisation, has entered administration after three years of financial difficulties.
Organisers are asking anyone in need of advice or support to contact the national Age UK advice line.
Plans for riverside shipping complex hit buffers
The Chronicle
Plans to build the world’s largest shipping container garden on the banks of the river Tyne have been scrapped.
Your pictures: Yesterday's sun in Whitley Bay
Ana Guerra-Moore
BBC News Online
The weather isn't giving us much of a Friday feeling today, so here's a picture of blue skies and clear water in Whitley Bay yesterday.
Have you got any pictures of the North East you'd like to share with us? You can tweet them to @BBCNewsNE,email them, or contact us via our Facebook page.
Metro disruptions cleared
Earlier disruptions to the Tyne and Wear Metro services have now been cleared.
Glen Durrant pays tribute to Eric Bristow
BBC Tees
www.bbc.co.uk/BBCTees
Teesside's BDO World Dart's Champion Glen Durrant says the death of Eric Bristow is a "huge loss" to the sport.
Bairstow had a heart attack at a contest in Liverpool last night.
The 60-year-old was a five-time world champion and dominated the sport in the eighties.
Durrant described him as a "trailblazer" and said the sport wouldn't have become as popular without him.
Landmark seafront pub reopens after revamp
The Shields Gazette
A landmark seafront pub has re-opened its doors following a £1.5 million revamp.
Clearer day for drivers as snow melts away
Metro trains busy as some services are cancelled
Not a patch on yesterday but staying mainly dry
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Compared to yesterday, today won't be as sunny - but it isn't a total write-off and it will stay dry in many parts.
This morning will be mainly cloudy with some patchy rain.
Most of the rain should be light.
Staying damp into the first part of the afternoon but some bright spells may develop later.
Check out the weather near you.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live.
We'll be with you throughout the day to bring you the latest news, weather, sport and travel updates.
Have you got any photos you'd like to share with us?
In that case you can tweet them to@BBCNewsNE,email them,or contact us via ourFacebook page.
Lawro's predictions v comedian Howard
BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson takes on comedian Russell Howard in this week's Premier League predictions.Read more
Universities pay women 37% less than men
The average gender pay gap across England is 18.4%, figures reveal.Read more
Severe disruption: A167(M) Tyne And Wear northbound
A167(M) Tyne And Wear northbound severe disruption, before A1058 Jesmond Road.
A167(M) Tyne And Wear - One lane closed and heavy traffic on A167(M) northbound before A1058 Jesmond Road, because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Our live coverage across the day
That's the end of today's updates. Thank you for joining us.
This page will update with any breaking news, sport or travel during the night.
You can also stay up to date with BBC Tees, BBC Newcastle and Look North.
We'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow morning.
Have a pleasant evening.
Horrible Histories author Terry Deary celebrates 25 years of his children's series
Sunderland-born Terry Deary spent a large part of his childhood in his dad's butchers' shop helping him to make sausages.
A publisher said to him when he was publishing his first children's book that writing is like a sausage machine - you keep putting it in one end to get the product out of the other.
It's an image that stuck with Terry.
40 years later. He says he's still able to churn them out.
It's now twenty five years since the University of Sunderland honorary graduate first picked up his pen to write Terrible Tudors and Awesome Egyptians.
They would be the first of what would become his famous Horrible Histories series.
Two and a half decades later and the series has sold 30 million books which have been translated into 40 different languages spawning TV programmes and stage shows.
Roman birthday celebrations in South Shields
It might be thousands of years since Romans last walked through what is now South Shields, but tourists have for the last 30 years been able to experience this fascinating period of history.
This weekend the West Gate at Arbeia Roman fort in South Tyneside will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Officially opened by the Duke of Gloucester on 6 April 1988, it was the only reconstructed Roman gateway in the UK erected on its Roman predecessor’s actual remains.
Mother devastated after son's ashes taken from his memorial site.
Angelina Johnson from County Durham lost her son four years ago.
Jed Johnson was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided with a tree. He was 17.
Angelina put his ashes in a plant and placed it on a memorial site at Evenwood Gate in Bishop Auckland as a comfort for friends and family, but that plant has been taken.
Postcard auction fundraising for Newcastle West End foodbank
A Tyneside gallery is holding a postcard auction to raise money for the foodbank which featured in Ken Loach's Bafta winning film I Daniel Blake.
Original pieces of artwork are to be sold by the North East Art Collective in Newcastle to raise funds for the foodbank in the West End of the city.
Joining the artists who've donated their mini masterpieces are some well known names including Rafa Benitez, Franz Ferdinand, various ex Newcastle footballers and local Labour MP Chi Onwurah.
Student Loans Company staff have returned to their building
Darlington's Student Loans Company staff have returned to their building after a suspicious package was delivered there.
Durham Police say the evacuation of the building at Lingfield Park was a precaution.
Experts from the Army's bomb disposal unit based at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire were called in to assess the package, which turned out to be a dictaphone.
Seaton Delaval Hall gets £3.7m lottery grant
Jo Lonsdale
BBC Newcastle
One of the region's most important historical buildings has been given a huge grant by the National Lottery.
The Grade I Seaton Delaval Hall in Northumberland, which was designed by Sir John Vanbrugh, is now owned by the National Trust.
In Georgian times it was famous for its parties, lavish balls and spectacular plays.
But it was badly damaged in the 19th century and parts fell into disrepair.
It has now been awarded a £3.7m grant, which will be used to restore the worst affected parts of the building and improve visitor facilities.