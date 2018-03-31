BBC Local Live: North East England

Children call for action on 'unfair' education system
Daniel Holland
Local Democracy Reporter
Youngsters have demanded change to address the "incredibly unfair" inequalities in Newcastle's education system.
Council bosses were urged to tackle the problem during a public meeting at St James' Park on Wednesday, in the same week as a major new report called for a push to improve school standards across the North.
Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said that too many children in the city were being "left behind" in secondary school.
One child at the policy cabinet meeting, organised to discuss how a partnership with Unicef can benefit the city's children, asked "how can someone in Byker get the same educational experience as someone in Gosforth?"
Earlier this week, a report by the Children's Commissioner found that children across the North are being held back by where they come from.
It criticised the Government's Northern Powerhouse project for not improving prospects for young people and said being poor in the North has a worse effect on your life chances than being poor in London.
Hartlepool gang jailed for Alston Moor break-ins
Three men who broke into two outbuildings in a remote area near Alston and then threw some of their loot at a following police car as they neared home in Hartlepool have been jailed.
Carlisle Crown Court was told they stole tools, fuel and other equipment including a security camera.
Charlie Dunn, 20, of Wordsworth Avenue, 19-year-old Jack Setchell, of Seaton Lane, and Robbie Lee Simpsom, 23, of Fremantle Grove, all admitted two burglary charges: Simpson and Setchell admitted dangerous driving, and Setchell admitted aggravated vehicle taking and causing a danger on the road by obstruction.
Setchell was jailed for four years, Simpson for three years, and Dunn for 28 months.
Three people have been jailed for defrauding a charity out of more than £450,000.
Joanne
Mounter, 47, of Minister Court in Willington, Crook, Kym Norman, 53, of
Stratford Avenue in Grangetown, Sunderland; and Paula Bolan, 45, of Lonsdale in
Birtley, were former employees of Team Wearside,
a registered charity in Sunderland.
It helped people trying to find work by
offering training and qualifications.
But Mounter and Bolan abused their positions as chief executives to falsify records in order to claim funding from the
Skills Funding Agency via Sunderland College and another charity called
Springboard.
Team Wearside had to close its doors in
February which resulted in the final 23 members of staff losing their jobs.
At Newcastle Crown Court yesterday, Mounter
pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud and was jailed for four years and
four months.
Norman
pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and was sentenced to two years and four months.
Bolan
pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and was jailed for four years and four
months.
English Heritage battles to save decaying cannon
For centuries cannon have protected England's coast from attack, but now they face a threat from one of the most formidable foes of all - the weather.
The historic guns, once a key part of England's fortifications, are now at serious risk according to English Heritage which looks after them.
It says those along the coast are especially vulnerable, corroding at 20 times the rate of those further inland.
A £50,000 appeal has been launched to save four in most need of help.
One of them is a 18th-Century nine-pounder guns at Etal Castle. Northumberland.
Metro worker John Bell's overhead line death 'accidental'
A rail worker killed trying to repair an overhead rail line he was unaware was live died accidentally, an inquest has ruled.
Tyne and Wear Metro linesman John Bell volunteered to fix damaged equipment while doing pre-planned maintenance at a depot on 6 July 2014.
The 43-year-old mistakenly thought the section of overhead line had been isolated from the network.
But the inquest at Newcastle Crown Court heard it was still live.
The inquest was told Mr Bell, from Killingworth, North Tyneside, became aware of a problem with a "dropper", which connects two overhead cables.
Newcastle United gender pay gap at 83%
Newcastle United have reported an 83.3% mean pay gap between male and female employees.
The Magpies published their gender pay gap report - as all firms with more than 250 staff must do - today, revealing that the difference is reduced to 16.1% when the salaries of manager Rafa Benitez and the club's players are
taken out of the equation.
The median pay gap was at 0%.
Managing director Lee Charnley said: "Ours is a sport in which the highest
earning roles are occupied almost exclusively by men. Our gender pay gap
reflects this.
"Nevertheless, Newcastle United celebrate the fact that more women and girls
become involved in the world of football every day."
Woman sexually assaulted in Seaton Carew
A woman has been sexually assaulted in Seaton Carew.
The 21-year-old victim was walking along the promenade at about 16:15 last Thursday when a man started following her.
When she got a zebra crossing the suspect attacked her and then walked off.
He is white, of skinny
build, about 5ft 8in and either bald or with very short, fair hair.
Happy Easter from Cleveland Police
Ana Guerra-Moore
BBC News Online
Usually Cleveland Police share with us a picture of their four-legged staff to mark the end of the working week, but as today feels like a Friday they've treated us early.
Looks like police dog Elsa is just as excited about the bank holiday as we are.
Snow warning posted for Easter Monday after all...
Martin Lewes
Reporter
The Met Office has posted a yellow warning of snow for the higher ground in England through to the Scottish borders, after a week when long-range forecasts had wavered about whether a cold snap was on the way or not.
The latest warning says several centimetres of snow may fall at high levels on Easter Monday, with wet snow at low levels, although the extent and amount are uncertain.
Severe accident: A1(M) County Durham southbound
BBC News Travel
A1(M) County Durham southbound severe accident, between J61 for A177 and J60 for A689.
A1(M) County Durham - An accident on A1(M) southbound between J61, A177 (Bowburn) and J60, A689 (Bradbury). Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: A1(M) County Durham southbound
BBC News Travel
A1(M) County Durham southbound severe disruption, between J60 for A689 and J59 for A167.
A1(M) County Durham - Very slow traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) southbound between J60, A689 (Bradbury) and J59, A167 (Aycliffe), because of a broken down vehicle.
BreakingMan arrested after teenager raped in park
A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was raped in Newcastle.
The girl was attacked while walking in the park behind Newcastle General Hospital yesterday evening.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is in custody.
The population of sand martins could be boosted thanks to a new shelter that opens in South Tyneside today.
The number of the tiny birds nesting along the cliff-top near Souter Lighthouse has suffered in recent years. Long periods of summer rain have softened the earth and led to nest burrows collapsing. To combat the problem, a safe and secure artificial nesting site has been built by rangers from the National Trust and volunteers from the Whitburn Coastal Conservation Group.
We've worked on the site now for two years, and we've created 140 nest holes. Hopefully the birds will come back from Africa shortly and use it as a nesting site this year.
Prime Minister visits Newcastle
Theresa May is due to visit a parent and toddler group in Newcastle today as part of her Brexit tour of the UK.
The PM is to visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, appealing to those for and against Brexit.
There are just months left to strike a deal on the future UK-EU relationship.
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said it was "more likely... than a few months ago" that Brexit could be stopped, saying it was "not too late".
Health bosses warn '£22m must be saved' in next year
Health bosses in Newcastle and Gateshead have warned that they need to find more than £22m in savings over the next year.
It comes on top of the £28m forecast to be saved in this financial year.
The demands of an ageing population and growing numbers of patients with complex and conditions is putting the area's health services under increasing strain, they say.
Further train strike in long-running row
Another 24-hour strike by RMT members at Northern Rail has started this morning.
The walk-out - which is over plans by the company to introduce driver-only operated trains - is one of a series of stoppages called by the union.
It argues passenger safety would be put at risk by scrapping the role of guards.
The rail company said driver-only operated trains are widely used elsewhere.
It's a cold and frosty start with the best of the sunshine this morning. Through the day we'll see more cloud building from the south-west with the chance of a wintery showers over higher ground.Many places will stay largely dry with highs of about 8 to 10°C (50°F)
Riders could go 10 points clear
BBC Sport
Leicester Riders could go 10 points clear at the top of the British Basketball League tonight.
However the team faces second-placed Newcastle - one of only two sides to beat the Riders in the league this year.
The clash gets under way at the Leicester Arena at 19.30.
