BBC Local Live: North East England

Our updates here have finished for the week, thank you for joining us.

This feed will be updated with travel and any breaking news and sport stories. You can also keep up to date on BBC Tees, BBC Newcastle and on Look North.

We'll be back with more updates from 08:00 on Tuesday.

Have you got news or any photos you'd like to share with us?

In that case you can get in touch by tweeting @BBCNewsNE , email, or contact us via Look North's Facebook page .