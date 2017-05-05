David Moyes has answered questions regarding his future as manager of Sunderland.

Fans have been calling on him to quit after a series of disappointing results from the club.

When asked there had been a decision on his future he said: "Ellis and the board want me to stay.

"I've got a four-year contract so I don't know what you're talking about 'a decision'."

He went on to say that more meetings have been planned with owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain in the coming weeks regarding the future of the club.