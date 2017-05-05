Counting begins for the first Tees Valley MayorPosted at 11:34 Ballot boxes open as counting gets under way.View more on twitter
'Miracle baby' set to come home
A baby boy from Sunderland who suffered a catalogue of health problems after being born at just 24 weeks has been dubbed “a miracle” after his parents were told to expect the worst.
David Moyes to stay at SAFC
David Moyes has answered questions regarding his future as manager of Sunderland.
Fans have been calling on him to quit after a series of disappointing results from the club.
When asked there had been a decision on his future he said: "Ellis and the board want me to stay.
"I've got a four-year contract so I don't know what you're talking about 'a decision'."
He went on to say that more meetings have been planned with owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain in the coming weeks regarding the future of the club.
Mayoral vote turnout highest in Stockton
As counting gets underway, turnout figures for the Tees Valley mayoral election have been released.
130 jobs at Gateshead factory saved
More than 100 jobs have been saved at a Gateshead manufacturing plant.
It was feared that 130 staff at N.O.V on the Team Valley would lose their jobs after the American firm said it was looking to end production.
Workers at the factory, which makes specialist valves for the oil and gas industry, were told there would be 90-day consultation period regarding the closure.
However, after restructuring at the firm, it has been decided that the factory will remain open.
Northumberland final result down to a straw
Northumberland County Council remains under no overall control, after the Conservatives made gains, but failed by the most narrow of margins to win an outright majority.
After an overnight count, Conservates have 33 seats, Labour 24, Liberal Democrats three, and there are seven independents.
Following two recounts for the final seat, South Blyth, candidates drew straws, resulting in a Liberal Democrat win, and leaving the Conservatives tantalisingly close to overall control.
Straw draw in Northumberland
Decision time at Northumberland County Council.
Work begins on new East Coast train fleet
The new Azuma train will accelerate from 0-125mph around a minute quicker than current trains.Read more
Northumberland County Council results awaited
The count, which has suffered "technical difficulties", is continuing.
Backlash over Newcastle MP's 'tasteless' Duke of Edinburgh tweet
Chi Onwurah, the Labour MP for Central Newcastle, has refused to apologise for a tweet about the Duke of Edinburgh that was branded "tasteless".
Responding to the news he is stepping down from official royal duties, she wrote: "Congratulations to Prince Philip on retiring in financial security at time of his choosing from a job he enjoys."
A backlash followed with some people calling on her to say sorry, but she defended her tweet.
She told BBC Newcastle: "I have huge respect for Prince Philip and the Royal family, but also want others to enjoy the same freedom of retiring when and how they choose".
Internet crime search juror sentenced
The juror from Gateshead researched a defendant's previous convictions.Read more
Weather: Dry with plenty of sunshine
It'll be a chilly start, with perhaps some patchy low cloud over the Pennines.
A dry day will follow with plenty of sunshine, although a cool north-easterly breeze will continue to take a few degrees off the temperatures.
Early indications show Tory gains in Northumberland
With counting under way for seats on Northumberland County Council, early indications are that the Conservatives have made gains.
Previously Labour has been the largest party, but has not had a majority, so there has been no overall control.
The result of the count was due about 05:00 BST, but has been delayed due to what have been described as "difficulties scanning postal votes".
See the latest results here.
We'll be with you throughout the day to bring you the results of the local and mayoral elections, and other news from across the North East, as well as weather, sport and travel updates.
