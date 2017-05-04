A Sunderland teenager who bit and headbutted two fans at a 50 Cent concert has been handed a suspended sentence.

Alexander McHugh, 19, lashed out at a Newcastle gig in 2015, causing the rapper to appeal for calm while on stage.

Newcastle Crown Court was told that the first victim, a student, stepped in when he saw McHugh pushing a woman in the audience.

He need eight stitches after being headbutted by McHugh, who then attacked a 16-year-old by biting his cheek.

McHugh was handed a 20 month term, which was suspened for two years, and ordered to carry out community work, take an anger management course and pay £300 compensation to each victim.