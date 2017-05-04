50 Cent gig attack fan spared jailPosted at 15:58 Alexander McHugh headbutted one man and bit a 16-year-old's cheek at the gig by the rapper.Read more
Gas leak in North Shields
A gas leak in North Shields was reported to police this afternoon.
Emergency services wne to the scene near Park Avenue and Park Crescent at about 12:45 and evacuated a small number of nearby residents.
The gas leak is currently being repaired and there are no concerns for the safety of the public.
Chester sign Gateshead's Bell on loan
Chester sign Gateshead striker Nyal Bell on loan until 7 January and confirm new deals for Wade Joyce and Evan Horwood.Read more
Teenager bit and headbutted fan at 50 Cent concert
A Sunderland teenager who bit and headbutted two fans at a 50 Cent concert has been handed a suspended sentence.
Alexander McHugh, 19, lashed out at a Newcastle gig in 2015, causing the rapper to appeal for calm while on stage.
Newcastle Crown Court was told that the first victim, a student, stepped in when he saw McHugh pushing a woman in the audience.
He need eight stitches after being headbutted by McHugh, who then attacked a 16-year-old by biting his cheek.
McHugh was handed a 20 month term, which was suspened for two years, and ordered to carry out community work, take an anger management course and pay £300 compensation to each victim.
Watch: Swan recovering following brutal attack
This female swan is doing well after a brutal attack in Middlesbrough last week.
Windows smashed in would-be house burglary
A property has been damaged during an attempted burglary in Westerhope.
Two windows were smashed in a house on Stamfordham Road while the occupants were inside.
The offender then fled the scene and nothing was stolen.
A white male was seen "acting suspiciously" in the area at the time officers are currently trying to identify him.
He is described as white, very thin, pale, bald and with a large birth mark.
May the (Durham) force be with you
The force is out and about in Chester-le-Street.
How does the BBC report polling day?
People across the North East are voting in elections for county councillors in Durham and Northumberland, the first Tees Valley elected mayor, and North Tyneside's mayor.
Until polls close at 22:00 BST, the BBC - in common with other broadcasters - is restricted as to what it can and cannot say.
In case, you're wondering, this is how the organisation reports polling day.
Parents turn fundraisers to thank hospital unit
A mother who was mentally planning her baby's funeral is now fundraising to thank the unit that saved his life.
Xavier Pereira was cared for on the neonatal unit at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, following an elective caesarean section last August.
His parents, Germaine and Shaun, are hoping to collect £500 during a fundraising event at the Malleable Club in Norton on 21 July so the unit can buy specialised equipment.
Durham Cathedral closure mystery
Is Durham Cathedral set to feature in the next Avengers film?
Road closures expected in Consett and Durham
Road surfacing work will lead to closures in Consett and Durham in the coming weeks.
Locations affected are Front Street and Knitsley Lane in Consett, and Providence Row in Durham.
Work begins in Consett on Sunday and will last five days.
In Durham, the work will take place over the weekends of 13 and 20 June.
Renewable energy company comes to Teesside
A new biomass plant will generate power for 600,000 homes and create up to 1,000 jobs.
Accelerant thrown at Stockton property
Cleveland Police has appealed for information after an accelerant was thrown at a property in Stockton on two separate occasions.
The first happened on 21 April at about 02:10 and the second on Wednesday at 03:15.
No one was injured during the incidents on Grove Street, which are believed to be linked.
A1(M) reopens after collision closure
Sex assault victim of teaching assistant speaks out
A man who was sexually assaulted as a schoolboy by a teaching assistant from Wearside says he has endured "years of hell".
Watch: Newcastle University develop artificial intelligence arm
Collision closes stretch of A1(M) at Durham
A stretch of the A1(M) has been closed near Durham following a collision between two vehicles on the northbound carriageway.
Nobody is injured and police are at the scene:
Critically injured swan making recovery
A female swan injured during an attack in a Middlesbrough park is making a good recovery.
Thugs killed a male swan at Albert Park last week, and critically injured the female and smashed their eggs.
Video: Middlesbrough fire damage
A fire broke in a building on Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough, in the early hours.
Our reporter Andy Bell visited the scene:
Pair rescued after wave capsizes kayak
Two men were rescued after their kayak overturned in Cullercoats last night.
A lifeboat arrived on the scene within minutes and rescuers helped the pair out of the water.
They had been paddling near the bay when the craft was capsized by a large wave.
Probe after fire damages Seaham pub
An investigation is under way into the cause of a blaze at a pub in Seaham.
Fire crews were called in the early hours and found the upstairs of Bar Avenue well alight.
Eating disorders among men 'rise by one third'
The number of men being treated on the NHS for eating disorders has risen by almost a third over the past three years, according to BBC research.
During the same time, the number of female patients also rose by 13%.
In the North East, the BBC obtained figures from the Tees, Esk & Wear Valley NHS Trust which showed the number of male outpatients had almost doubled - from 24 to 45.
Weather: Cloud will clear with sunshine to follow
Any early cloud will soon clear to leave a dry and largely sunny afternoon with just a little fair-weather cloud around.
Despite the sunshine, it will feel cool in the brisk north-easterly wind.
Firefighters battle shop and pub blazes
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shop in the heart of Middlesbrough town centre.
Five appliances and a hydraulic platform are tackling the fire in a building on Linthorpe Road behind McDonald's and Grange Road, after being called to the scene at 02:50 BST.
Crews have told BBC Tees they expect to be there for the next few hours to bring things under control.
Meanwhile in Seaham, fire crews were called to The Avenue pub. Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said it was well alight.
Polls open for local elections in County Durham and Northumberland
Voting is taking place for the first elected mayor for the Tees Valley with voters in Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton and Redcar and Cleveland casting their ballots.
Polls are also taking place for local council elections in County Durham and Northumberland, as well as North Tyneside's mayor.
The polls close at 22:00.
