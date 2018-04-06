BBC Live: South East
Man jailed over laughing gas death crash
The 19-year-old admitted using nitrous oxide in the moments before the crash which killed two men.Read more
Crossing the English Channel upside down
A pilot from Somerset is preparing to fly his plane upside down to France and back, to raise money for charity.
Will Hosie, 57, from Corfe, will set off from Kent to the Cap Griz Nez lighthouse near Calais on Saturday.
It'll be the second time he's completed the unusual challenge, which he thinks has only been done by one other pilot.
The charity event will raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.
A bus for her birthday
Lucy Vladev
Reporter, BBC South East Today
When Ivy Woolcock was born in 1911, Gravesend's buses were pulled by horses.
Now one of the modern vehicles carrying passengers around the town will also carry her name.
Severe accident: A272 West Sussex both ways
A272 West Sussex both ways severe accident, between B2133 and School Road.
A272 West Sussex - A272 in Newpound Common closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the B2133 junction and the School Road junction, because of an accident.
Teacher massage 'was sexual subterfuge'
Ajaz Karim massaged girls in his study and claimed it was breathing and relaxation, a jury hears.Read more
Burglars' DNA found on discarded pasty
Convictions followed after DNA was found on a half-eaten pasty which was left in a stolen vehicle.Read more
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J2 for M25 and J3 for A322 Lightwater.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound between J2 M25 and J3, A322 (Lightwater), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe accident, between J4 for A21 and J3 for M20.
M25 Kent - Slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J4, A21 (Orpington) and J3, M20 (Swanley Interchange), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder.
Victim of burglar speaks to BBC South East
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
A pensioner who claims he was an earlier victim of an alleged burglar fatally stabbed in Hither Green says he's glad the man's dead.
Severe accident: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe accident, between J3 for A322 Lightwater and J2 for M25.
M3 Surrey - Three lanes closed and slow traffic on M3 London-bound between J3, A322 (Lightwater) and J2 M25, because of an accident involving three vehicles.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, after J13 for A30.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise after J13, A30 (Staines), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, between J12 for M3 and J13 for A30.
M25 Surrey - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise between J12 M3 and J13, A30 (Staines).
Severe disruption: M25 Kent clockwise
M25 Kent clockwise severe disruption, at J5 for M26.
M25 Kent - One lane closed on M25 clockwise at J5 M26, because of a broken down vehicle.
PC who made schoolboy scream in pain keeps job after misconduct hearing
A police officer who repeatedly pushed a schoolboy's pressure points when he resisted arrest, causing him to scream in pain, has been found guilty of misconduct but has kept his job.
Daniel Patterson pressed behind the 15-year-old's ear five times while he and three other officers restrained him, a Sussex Police misconduct hearing was told.
The panel heard the boy was lying face down on the floor with his arms underneath his body at the time and posed a minimal threat.
The Brighton-based constable was found guilty of misconduct - but not gross misconduct - and was issued with a written warning, the force said.
He was not suspended while the professional standards department investigation took place.
Patterson, a serving officer for nine years, was cleared of using unnecessary force when he punched the boy in the face and "kicked" him.
Officers were called to a house on 18 January last year by a father who said his son was "bashing on the door", a hearing at the force's headquarters in Lewes, East Sussex, was told on Wednesday.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J9 for A243 and J8 for A217.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J9, A243 (Leatherhead) and J8, A217 (Reigate), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Severe accident: A259 East Sussex both ways
A259 East Sussex both ways severe accident, at Mill Drove affecting The Rose Walk.
A259 East Sussex - A259 Newhaven Road in Seaford partially blocked, the road is just passable and very slow traffic in both directions at the Mill Drove junction, because of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle earlier on. Congestion to The Rose Walk junction and to the Blatchington Road junction.
Severe congestion: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe congestion, before the Dartford Tunnel at J1A affecting J3 for .
M25 Kent - Queuing traffic and long delays on M25 anticlockwise in Purfleet before the Dartford Tunnel at J1a. Travel time is around 40 minutes. Tailbacks for seven miles. Congestion to J3, Swanley Interchange.
St Leonards murder investigation continues
Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a man aged in his 70s whose body was found on a beach in East Sussex.
The victim was found with an injury to his neck by a dog walker close to Bridge Way in St Leonards-on-Sea at about 07:40 BST on 5 April.
Sussex Police said a cause of death has yet to be established, and they are in contact with the victim’s next of kin. He has not been formally identified yet.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J9 for A243 and J8 for A217.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J9, A243 (Leatherhead) and J8, A217 (Reigate), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Putting a full stop to 'period poverty'
Briohny Williams
Reporter, BBC South East Today
A Dover charity is taking action after hearing how poverty cuts off access to sanitary products for some young women.
You can see more on this story on the Sunday Politics Show South East here.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J9 for A243 and J8 for A217.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J9, A243 (Leatherhead) and J8, A217 (Reigate), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Man, 98, injured in mobility scooter crash
Hamish Mureddu-Reid
BBC News Online, South East
A 98-year-old man has been injured when his mobility scooter and a car crashed in Middleton near Bognor, Sussex Police said.
The crash happened at about 10:16 BST in Middleton Road.
The man was taken to hospital by air ambulance and treated for leg and head injuries.
The car driver was unhurt, a police spokesman said.
Appeal to find suspected rogue traders
Lizzie Massey
BBC Live reporter
Surrey Police is looking to find two men who were paid for roofing work yet to be completed.The pair offered to fix the roof and clean the guttering of an elderly man’s house in Frimley Green, Farnborough, in March. An 82-year-old man paid £1,650 for the work which is yet to be carried out. They were both white with southern accents and are described as:
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A322 Lightwater and J2 for M25.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 London-bound between J3, A322 (Lightwater) and J2 M25, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Road closed from roof fire
Lizzie Massey
BBC Live reporter
Firefighters are at a blaze in the roof of a commercial building near Dover.
Sandwich Road, Waldershare, near Dover has been closed off to allow four pumps and a height vehicle access to the fire.
Crews were called at 09:40 BST and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
There are no reported casualties.
A love supreme
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
When he was told his cancer was terminal, this Burgess Hill man wanted to marry the woman he loved before he died.
Hunt for second burglary suspect
Police are continuing the search for a second man involved in a suspected burglary in Hither Green which left one of the suspects from Kent dead.
37-year-old Henry Vincent died after suffering a stab wound to his upper body in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The 78-year-old homeowner was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.
Fake pills could be deadly
Lauren Moss
Education and social affairs correspondent, BBC South East
Potentially deadly pills are being passed off online as the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, a BBC South East investigation has discovered.
RAF Centenary marked in Kent
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
As the Royal Air Force turns 100, Kent’s flying pioneers are remembered.
Concern for missing woman
Police say they're concerned about Gwenaelle Merour-Amaral who hasn't been since December.
The 48-year-old, who's a French national but lives in the UK, had been working as a carer in Hastings.
She was due to go to Scotland with friends from Camber but hasn't been heard from since.
Officers are trying to trace Gwenaelle's friends, known to her family as Tracey and Paul, who it's believed she travelled to Scotland with.
Bringing video games into the real world
Lucy Vladev
Reporter, BBC South East Today
Do you want to build your town in Minecraft? Students at the University of Brighton have found a way to do just that.
There'll be more sunshine today
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
Here's my latest forecast.
Severe accident: M20 Kent eastbound
M20 Kent eastbound severe accident, at J7 for A249 Maidstone.
M20 Kent - M20 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic coastbound at J7, A249 (Maidstone), because of an accident involving lorry and car.
Severe accident: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe accident, at J2 for M25.
M3 Surrey - M3 exit slip road to M25 Clockwise blocked and stationary traffic London-bound at J2 M25, because of an accident involving two cars.
The man with (almost) no data trail
Marie Jackson
BBC News
Felix, 33, lives without social media, a smartphone or online banking. Why?Read more
Severe accident: A31 Surrey westbound
A31 Surrey westbound severe accident, between A325 West Street and Station Road.
A31 Surrey - A31 Alton Road in Farnham closed westbound between Coxbridge Roundabout and the Station Road junction, because of an accident.
Teenager with tumour sent home by hospital
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
A teenager's brain tumour was found by an optician, after a hospital sent him away with pain relief for unbearable headaches.
