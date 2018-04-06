BBC Live: South East

A police officer who repeatedly pushed a schoolboy's pressure points when he resisted arrest, causing him to scream in pain, has been found guilty of misconduct but has kept his job.

Daniel Patterson pressed behind the 15-year-old's ear five times while he and three other officers restrained him, a Sussex Police misconduct hearing was told.

The panel heard the boy was lying face down on the floor with his arms underneath his body at the time and posed a minimal threat.

The Brighton-based constable was found guilty of misconduct - but not gross misconduct - and was issued with a written warning, the force said.

He was not suspended while the professional standards department investigation took place.

Patterson, a serving officer for nine years, was cleared of using unnecessary force when he punched the boy in the face and "kicked" him.

Officers were called to a house on 18 January last year by a father who said his son was "bashing on the door", a hearing at the force's headquarters in Lewes, East Sussex, was told on Wednesday.