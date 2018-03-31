BBC Live: South East
Have you seen missing Richard?
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about Richard Wall who has gone missing from Crawley.
He left home after a family disagreement at 21:00 BST on Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.
Officers say he's not responding to texts or messages on his social media pages.
Football fans pay tribute to Neil Bell
A minute’s applause was held ahead of tonight’s Gillingham v MK Dons fixture as a tribute to BBC South East's sports reporter Neil Bell who died earlier this month.
Disabled woman wins benefits battle
A disabled woman from Gillingham who has won a lengthy battle to have her full benefits reinstated is urging people in similar circumstances not to give up.
Deborah Brown said she felt “broken” when she was denied enhanced funding under the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) system, and says she has exhausted her savings to keep the specially-adapted car she had bought under the previous benefits system going.
Her situation attracted a lot of support from people in the area, some of whom donated money to help her.
But after waiting a year to appeal against the assessors’ decision, Ms Brown, who suffers from Ataxia - a debilitating neurological disorder - has been told her payments will be restored.
Ms Brown said she felt relieved after the appeal decision, and she sent a message to others in similar situations: “Don’t give up. I feel they are putting so many obstacles in people’s way that they are hoping that people will give up.”
Sue Millman, chief executive of the Ataxia Association, said: “During three months of last year, 65% of people were winning those appeals, which clearly suggests that the system was broken.”
The Department for Work and Pensions said it aimed to ensure all PIP claimants felt they had been fairly treated and promised to “continue working with our assessment providers to ensure people receive high quality assessments”.
It added: “Since PIP was introduced 2.9m decisions have been made, 9% have been appealed [against] and 4% have been overturned - often because further evidence has been provided.”
Airport worker 'run over' by plane
The airport worker was airlifted to hospital with serious ankle and foot injuries.Read more
Inquests opened after Grand Canyon crash
Inquests have been opened into the deaths of five people who died after a helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon.
Three died at the scene of the crash on 10 February - Becky Dobson, her boyfriend Stuart Hill and his brother Jason Hill, all from Worthing in West Sussex.
Jonathan Udall, 31, from Brighton, and his wife, Eleanor Udall, nee Milward, who were on honeymoon in the United States, died from burns after the accident.
Their friend Jennifer Barham, 39, was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
West Sussex coroner Penelope Schofield opened inquests into the five deaths on Wednesday and adjourned proceedings until 2 October.
Experience the thrill of a Spitfire flight
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
Have you ever wondered what it's like to fly the iconic Spitfire?
Now you can find out at a museum in Kent.
Former wartime bomber pilot Gerry Abrahams was guest of honour at the launch of a Spitfire simulator.
Medway Council aiming to hit 55% recycling target
A council still aspires to hit its 55% recycling target within two years - despite being more than 10% under the figure.
Medway Council's action plan, published in 2005, says the council should hit the 55% mark by 2020 but its current overall rate is 42.8% - a 0.1% increase year-on-year.
Sarah Valdus, head of waste services, told last night's regeneration, culture and environment overview and scrutiny committee: "We have done a lot of work to try and keep that percentage where it is.
"Nationally, recycling rates have stalled and it's not just us coming across this issue - it's across the whole country.
"We're doing everything we can to promote recycling and we will continue to have that as a high priority for next year."
False alarm figures revealed
Kent firefighters were sent to nearly 2,500 false alarms caused by automatic systems in the county last year.
A Freedom of Information request has revealed crews were sent out more than once a week in some areas to automatic fire alarms, only to discover there was no fire.
The worst offending places were Gravesend, Northfleet and Gillingham.
In a bid to reduce wasted time, Kent Fire and Rescue Service call handlers often call ahead to locations where an alarm has been triggered to confirm if there is a fire.
Gravesham Central had the most false alarms, with firefighters sent to the area 70 times in 2017.
Council to be a guarantor for care leavers
Kent County Council hopes its plans will help those over the age of 18 become more independent.Read more
Celebrating 50 years of talking Barbie
New housing development approved for Surrey
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Plans for 1,800 new homes in Surrey have been approved.
Housing Secretary Sajid Javid has given the go-ahead to the planning application for the development on the site of the former Dunsfold Aerodrome in Waverley.
It's currently home to Dunsfold Business Park, which will also expand.
Elderly woman flown to hospital after road accident
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
An elderly woman is in a serious condition in a London hospital after being hit by a van in Kent.
The woman, who's in her 90s, was hit by a Volkswagen Transporter in Queen Street, Deal, at 18:15 BST on 28 March.
She was airlifted to hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.
'Prized' canaries left dying by thieves
Thieves steal 44 canaries and leave more killed and so badly injured they have to be put down.Read more
New CCTV released in search for missing teen
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
New CCTV images have been released in the search for missing 15-year-old Leah Hazelton.
Leah, from Selston, was last seen in Nottingham on Saturday afternoon. She has links to London, Derbyshire, Kent and the West Midlands.
Seagulls sign Scandinavian soccer sweethearts
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
The Swedish teens hoping a move to Sussex will kick-start their football careers.
Two injured as Maserati hits shop
The driver of the sports car fled the scene after the crash, police say.Read more
Ground worker injured by plane at Gatwick
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
A worker's been seriously injured after being hit by an aircraft at Gatwick Airport.
It happened just after 17:00 BST on 28 March.
The victim was employed by Dnata, the firm which helps manoeuvre and unload planes.
South East Coast Ambulance say the man suffered leg injuries.
The aircraft involved belonged to the Russia-based Rossiya Airlines.
The incident's being investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Branch.
Super car crash injures two
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Two women have been injured, one of them seriously, after being hit by a Maserati sports car, whose driver fled the scene.
It happened in Western Road, Hove, around 21:30 BST.
The Maserati 3200 also hit Fox and Sons estate agent's office.
A 25-year-old woman was badly injured, and has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, along with a 34-year-old woman, who was slightly hurt.
Police say the car is registered locally and hadn't been reported stolen.
What's the bank holiday weather going to be?
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC weather
Maundy Thursday will be cool with rain later, and it's not getting warmer over Easter.
Here's my forecast.
‘I acted my way out of prison’
Jon Kelly
BBC World Service
He spent his early life in and out of jail - then Michael Balogun decided he wanted to study at one of the world's top drama schools.Read more
