BBC Live: South East

BBC Deborah Brown

A disabled woman from Gillingham who has won a lengthy battle to have her full benefits reinstated is urging people in similar circumstances not to give up.

Deborah Brown said she felt “broken” when she was denied enhanced funding under the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) system, and says she has exhausted her savings to keep the specially-adapted car she had bought under the previous benefits system going.

Her situation attracted a lot of support from people in the area, some of whom donated money to help her.

But after waiting a year to appeal against the assessors’ decision, Ms Brown, who suffers from Ataxia - a debilitating neurological disorder - has been told her payments will be restored.

Ms Brown said she felt relieved after the appeal decision, and she sent a message to others in similar situations: “Don’t give up. I feel they are putting so many obstacles in people’s way that they are hoping that people will give up.”

Sue Millman, chief executive of the Ataxia Association, said: “During three months of last year, 65% of people were winning those appeals, which clearly suggests that the system was broken.”

The Department for Work and Pensions said it aimed to ensure all PIP claimants felt they had been fairly treated and promised to “continue working with our assessment providers to ensure people receive high quality assessments”.

It added: “Since PIP was introduced 2.9m decisions have been made, 9% have been appealed [against] and 4% have been overturned - often because further evidence has been provided.”