Summary
- The Conservatives have taken three seats from Labour in Hastings in the local elections.
- The swing from Labour to Tory was about six per cent with Labour holding four seats, the Tories holding one and gaining a further three.
- Counting has only taken place in Hastings - with all other areas of East and West Sussex, and Surrey, beginning counts later this morning.
- Live updates on Friday 5 May
Live Reporting
By Bob Dale, Kathryn Langley and Claire Cottingham
All times stated are UK
Get involved
ICYMI: Duke of Edinburgh to stop public engagements
It's been announced His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year.
The 95-year-old last visited the South East in October.
Counting is underway in Chichester
Voters 'confused' by multiple election campaigns, says candidate
Rolls-Royce workers down tools
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Production of luxury cars is halted in Sussex today, in a row over pensions.
Snapper held under terror laws
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Police in Brighton say they acted correctly, when anti-terrorism laws were used to detain a professional photographer and seize his kit, because he was taking pictures of Hove Town Hall.
Eddie Mitchell, who has worked for several media groups including the BBC, was covering an inquest being held in the building, when officers approached him and asked him what he was doing.
He refused to give them his name and they detained him.
He was released after an hour, and his cameras returned, when police were satisfied what he was doing wasn't suspicious.
Local election: 'It's been a brilliant night for us'
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
The Conservatives in Hastings are celebrating this morning, after gaining three seats.
Today's Sussex newspaper headlines
The Argus: Six fire crews called to flat fire in Worthing
Eastbourne Herald: Prime Minister comes to Eastbourne
Chichester Observer: Residents given a month to move out of Selsey care home
Brighton and Hove Independent: Brighton tea company in ‘record-breaking’ crowdfunding bid
Hastings Observer: Kayaking firefighters complete epic challenge
Crawley Observer: Couple left ‘high and dry’ in mouldy flat
Labour votes 'in wrong places'
Hamish Mureddu-Reid
BBC News Online, South East
The Labour leader of Hastings Borough Council, Peter Chowney, says votes for his party in the East Sussex County Council election were "in the wrong places".
The Conservatives have taken three seats from Labour in Hastings.
Labour held four seats and the Tories also held one seat.
The Conservatives need to win five seats to take overall control of East Sussex County Council.
Could there be a summer drought?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
With winter rainfall in the South East at its lowest for two decades, one water company has already had to top up a major reservoir.
BBC South East Today breakfast bulletin
Here's the morning headlines from BBC South East Today's breakfast bulletin:
ICYMI: ‘Wheelchair rugby changed my life’
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Ben, who has cerebral palsy, says Wheelchair Rugby League changed his life.
#thisisme
A brighter day
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC weather
There's going to be more sunshine about today, and it's looking better for the weekend.
Here's my forecast.
Conservatives gain three seats from Labour in Hastings
Sussex has so far followed the national trend with the Conservatives winning three new seats on East Sussex County Council.
Counting has only taken place in Hastings - with all other areas of East and West Sussex beginning counts later this morning.
The Tories increased their vote share by over 14% and gained three seats from Labour.
'Business as usual' in Hastings
Ben Weisz
Political reporter, BBC Sussex
In some ways, last night's result was a return to business as usual for Hastings politics - a straight fight between Labour and the Tories.
UKIP got 22% of the vote in 2013 but didn't bother to field any candidates in Hastings this time around. That meant all the other parties increased their share of the vote - but make no mistake, tonight's winners were the Tories.
They increased their vote share by over 14%. They gained three seats from Labour - and their new councillors were ebullient.
"Jeremy Corbyn speaks of standing up for the many, not the few. Well, the many have spoken, and they've voted Conservative." Many had indeed voted Tory - though new Councillor Laurie Loe failed to mention over 1,000 more had voted Labour in Hastings this time round.
The Tories need a net gain of five seats to regain overall control of County Hall.
This result sets them well on their way.
The sun's setting on another week
Just like this gorgeous sunset shot taken at Birling Gap by Jamie Evans, it's our #PhotoOfTheDay
Is there anything you'd like to tell us about? Or have you got any lovely pictures of Sussex to send us?
You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.