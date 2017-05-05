Police in Brighton say they acted correctly, when anti-terrorism laws were used to detain a professional photographer and seize his kit, because he was taking pictures of Hove Town Hall.

Eddie Mitchell, who has worked for several media groups including the BBC, was covering an inquest being held in the building, when officers approached him and asked him what he was doing.

He refused to give them his name and they detained him.

He was released after an hour, and his cameras returned, when police were satisfied what he was doing wasn't suspicious.