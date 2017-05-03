After much debate, John Lewis has decided against opening a shop on North Street in Brighton.

The company say, after exploring all options, they cannot deliver a shop on this site with the extent of demolition and rebuilding required.

The property will remain occupied for the long term though as they've secured a new lease with Boots.

John Lewis owns the freehold of the site and will be putting 129-133 Queens Road on the market for sale shortly, with all its existing tenants in place. These include Boots, Krispy Kreme and First Choice.