After much debate, John Lewis has decided against opening a shop on North Street in Brighton.
The company say, after exploring all options, they cannot deliver a shop on this site with the extent of demolition and rebuilding
required.
The property will remain occupied for the long term though as they've secured a new lease with Boots.
John
Lewis owns the freehold of the site and will be putting 129-133 Queens Road on
the market for sale shortly, with all its existing tenants in place. These
include Boots, Krispy Kreme and First Choice.
#ICYMI: ‘Wheelchair rugby changed my life’
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Ben, who has cerebral palsy, says Wheelchair Rugby League changed his life.
Cloud and drizzle today, with a slight improvement tomorrow.
Here's my forecast.
BBC South East Today lunchtime headlines
Here are this lunchtime's headlines from BBC South East Today:
Parliament is dissolved and now there are no MPs - just candidates - until the votes are counted following the 8th June General Election. So today marks the official start of the battle to win your votes.
Medway Council has apologised after its Twitter account was hacked. Someone took control of the authority's feed last night and posted false messages offering free council tax and parking.
Winemakers in the South East say that some of their crops have been "decimated" by last week's frosts, despite drastic attempts to keep the vines warm.
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle accident
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
A motorcyclist's died after a collision in Crawley during the rush hour.
It happened on the Gatwick Road just before 08:15 BST earlier.
The drivers of two cars, which were also involved, a Vauxhall and a Mercedes, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Several roads were closed as part of the investigation, but have now been reopened.
West Sussex northbound severe accident, between A2004 Northgate Avenue and Manor Royal affecting A2219 London Road.
West Sussex - Gatwick Road in Crawley closed and queuing traffic northbound between the A2004 Northgate Avenue junction and the Manor Royal junction, because of an accident involving Two vehicles and a Motorbike and recovery work. Congestion on A23 Crawley Avenue to Tushmore Roundabout.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Which South East constituencies are most vulnerable to change?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
The electoral map of the South East is almost exclusively blue at the moment, but whilst there are several very safe seats, there are also plenty of constituencies that could see a change in the upcoming election.
We've compiled this list of the most vulnerable seats in Kent and Sussex.
Here the guest director Kate Tempest talks about Brighton, the Mercury Prize and the festival.
Missing man: 'Search your sheds'
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Police searching for a man missing from Balcombe say they're now extremely concerned for his welfare.
Ervin Underdown, who's 32, had been staying with relatives, but disappeared while they were out during the day on 30 April.
It's thought he could still be in the Ardingly or Balcombe area, and are asking the public to check garden buildings.
We are becoming more and more concerned for Ervin as time goes by. We are appealing to the public to search any sheds, barns or outbuildings for him where he maybe sheltering, particularly in rural areas. If anyone sees him or knows where he is, please phone 999 immediately and quote Operation Stacker.'
Who'll be voting on Thursday?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Although there's a lot of talk at the moment about the General Election, we mustn't forget that many of us have Local Elections on Thursday.
So what areas are going to the polls? Here's what you need to know.
There will be more on this story on the BBC Sussex Breakfast Show with Neil Pringle - you can listen here.
Plans to drill for oil at Markwells Wood in West Sussex have been withdrawn - for the moment at least - the South Downs National Park Authority has announced.
The application, by UK Oil and Gas Investments PLC had been due to be decided at a meeting of the authority's planning committee next week.
The company behind the plans, UK Oil and Gas Investments PLC, says it's a temporary withdrawal, while research is carried out to address concerns over contamination to the water supply, raised by the Environment Agency.
But UKOG says it intends to resubmit its application later this year.
Given the potential sensitivity of the Markwells Wood site to the adjacent chalk groundwater system, it is in the public interest that this subject be investigated as thoroughly as possible prior to any further site activity.
Our target of drilling Markwells Wood by Q2 2019 is unlikely to be affected."
#ThisIsMe: 'I love theatre'
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Theatre technician Oliver, who's 26, says he's living his dream.
Here are this morning's headlines from BBC South East Today:
A man from Kent has been jailed after filming people in their homes using secret cameras. Stuart Wynne from West Malling was sentenced to 30 months in prison after hiding cameras in bathrooms and behind mirrors for his own sexual gratification.
Kent's busiest food bank says it may have to give out less in donations because demand is now outstripping supply. Last year, more than 17,000 food parcels were handed out across the county by the Trussel Trust - nearly a third of those were in Medway.
New research has found that Brighton is one of the worst places in the country for mobile internet connection. The report found that although people are paying for faster 4G speeds, many are not able to use it for downloads.
Seagull's stadium gets £5m boost
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
Brighton and Hove Albion's American Express Community Stadium will undergo £5m worth of upgrades this summer to be ready to host Premier League football from August.
Executive Director Martin Perry, who celebrated his 20th anniversary with the club this week, will be overseeing the improvements.
He'll be speaking to Neil Pringle on the BBC Sussex Breakfast Show just after 08:45 BST - you can listen here.
A great picture to start the day...
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
It's not a great start to the day so this should brighten your mood a bit.
This picture of the South Downs has been sent to us by Pete Woj - it's our Sussex #photooftheday.
Is there anything you'd like to tell us about? Or have you got any lovely pictures of Kent to send us?
Councillor admits planning breaches
A senior Sussex councillor has admitted making illegal and irreversible changes to her 600-year-old grade II listed home.
Barby Dashwood-Morris made the alterations to her Hellingly home while chair of Wealden District Council's planning committee.
The renovations - including a grand entrance hall with glass staircase - featured on a Channel 4 show in 2013.
In a statement to the court, Councillor Dashwood-Morris said: "We strongly believed at the time these works were authorised or didn't require authorisation."
But prosecutors called the work a substantial erosion of the house's history.
Ms Dashwood-Morris admitted six counts of breaching planning law and is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.
A grotty Wednesday
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
Cloudy with drizzle for today, and not looking much better for tomorrow, I'm afraid.
Here's my forecast.
