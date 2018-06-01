Latest East of England updates

Posted at 21:03 Severe disruption: M25 Kent anti-clockwiseBBC News TravelM25 Kent anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J1A for A206 and J31 for A1306.M25 Kent - Two lanes closed on M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise between J1a, A206 (Erith) and J31, A1306 (West Thurrock), because of a broken down vehicle.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J1A for A206 and J31 for A1306.
M25 Kent - Two lanes closed on M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise between J1a, A206 (Erith) and J31, A1306 (West Thurrock), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M11 Essex southbound
M11 Essex southbound severe disruption, between J8 for A120 and J7 for A414.
M11 Essex - One lane closed on M11 southbound between J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford) and J7, A414 (Harlow), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Probe into ex-mayor's 'Islamophobic post'
The county councillor is alleged to have said it was "unbelievable" a Muslim was elected London Mayor.Read more
County ins & outs
With the 2018 county season finally here, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours.Read more