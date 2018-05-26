Latest East of England updates

M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, between J31 for A1306 and J1A for A206 affecting J30 for A13 Lakeside.
On Tuesday, Sheeran's promoters said they had cancelled all tickets bought on Viagogo in a crackdown on touting.
Many affected fans in Manchester were not aware and were told to buy new face-value tickets in order to get in, before seeking a refund from Viagogo.
Asked for a response to this story, Viagogo directed the BBC to the FAQ section of its website, where it protests against concert promoters who deny entry to fans using resold tickets.
I was fuming. I paid £400 for two tickets, now I've got to pay £150 to go and see him, and then I'll get my money back within five days, apparently. If you haven't got a spare £150 to pay for your tickets again, then you can't get in - and it's my girl's 21st birthday."
Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise
Top tips for car safety as thefts rise
Severe disruption: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J28 for A12 and J27 for M11.
M25 Greater London - Two lanes closed on M25 anticlockwise between J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout) and J27 M11, because of a vehicle fire.
The school with its own miniature farm
Rooftop display for Gormley sculpture
Autographed poster saved from doomed pub
Mystery surrounds an item of football memorabilia found by workers demolishing the pub.Read more
Chopra century helps Essex beat Somerset
Essex opener Varun Chopra hits his one-day best 160 to help beat Somerset comfortably at Chelmsford.Read more
Fossil fuel student protesters evicted
University calls in enforcement officers to end disruptive student fossil fuel investment protest.Read more
Severe accident: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe accident, between J1A for A206 and J31 for A1306.
M25 Kent - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise between J1a, A206 (Erith) and J31, A1306 (West Thurrock), because of an accident.
Teacher, 26, killed in skydiving accident
James Brooke died attempting a "high performance landing" at Beccles Airfield.Read more
Soul Survivor festival to end in 2019
About 20,000 people are expected at this summer's five events.Read more
Ed Sheeran fans fume over invalid tickets as tour begins
A mother from Stoke-on-Trent says she was "fuming" after turning up to the first night of Ed Sheeran's UK tour on Thursday to discover tickets for her daughter's birthday were invalid.
