Latest East of England updates

Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, between J31 for A1306 and J1A for A206 affecting J30 for A13 Lakeside.

M25 Essex - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M25 QE2 Bridge clockwise between J31, A1306 (West Thurrock) and J1a, A206 (Swanscombe), because of bridge maintenance work. Congestion to J30, A13 (Lakeside).

Top tips for car safety as thefts rise

Top protection tips as vehicle theft up 50% in five years
Thieves are using sophisticated tools to steal keyless cars.

Severe disruption: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J28 for A12 and J27 for M11.

M25 Greater London - Two lanes closed on M25 anticlockwise between J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout) and J27 M11, because of a vehicle fire.

The school with its own miniature farm

Wymondham school pupils flock to run mini farm
Pupils get to help out with livestock and learn where their food comes from.

Rooftop display for Gormley sculpture

Antony Gormley sculpture gets Peterborough rooftop display
Artwork by renowned sculptor Antony Gormley has been placed on rooftops overlooking a city centre.

Severe accident: M25 Kent anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe accident, between J1A for A206 and J31 for A1306.

M25 Kent - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise between J1a, A206 (Erith) and J31, A1306 (West Thurrock), because of an accident.

Ed Sheeran fans fume over invalid tickets as tour begins

BBC Entertainment and Arts

A mother from Stoke-on-Trent says she was "fuming" after turning up to the first night of Ed Sheeran's UK tour on Thursday to discover tickets for her daughter's birthday were invalid.

Chloe Dutton (left) got her ticket as a 21st birthday present from mum Samantha
BBC

On Tuesday, Sheeran's promoters said they had cancelled all tickets bought on Viagogo in a crackdown on touting.

Many affected fans in Manchester were not aware and were told to buy new face-value tickets in order to get in, before seeking a refund from Viagogo.

Asked for a response to this story, Viagogo directed the BBC to the FAQ section of its website, where it protests against concert promoters who deny entry to fans using resold tickets.

I was fuming. I paid £400 for two tickets, now I've got to pay £150 to go and see him, and then I'll get my money back within five days, apparently. If you haven't got a spare £150 to pay for your tickets again, then you can't get in - and it's my girl's 21st birthday."

Samantha DuttonBuyer of Ed Sheeran tickets

