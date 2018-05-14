Latest East of England updates

A hard-boiled criminal who threw sweets at a man, hitting him in the face, has been given a two-year community order.

Matthew Hiblin, 42, of Falcon Road, Wisbech, was described by police as a "disgruntled former employee of a betting shop" who was angry about being dismissed from his job.

He went into a branch of Betfred in the town's High Street on 7 February and confronted the victim about his dismissal. He threw his weapon of choice - sweets - at the man, hitting him in the face.

Hiblin also threw a plastic bottle, but that missed.

Police arrived when the panic alarm was activated, but Hiblin continued to be aggressive and resisted arrest.

At Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 21 March he admitted assault by beating and obstructing a police officer in their duty.

He was sentenced to the community order, which includes a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement, at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.