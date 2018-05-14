Latest East of England updates

A605 Cambridgeshire eastbound severe disruption, between A1139 Fletton Parkway J3a and A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway J4.
A605 Cambridgeshire - A605 in Peterborough closed and slow traffic eastbound between the A1139 Fletton Parkway J3a junction and the A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway J4 junction, because of an overturned lorry.
A47 Norfolk westbound severe accident, between A1042 Yarmouth Road and A146 affecting Yarmouth Road.
A47 Norfolk - A47 in Postwick closed and queuing traffic westbound between the A1042 Yarmouth Road junction and Trowse Newton, because of an accident involving car and bus. Congestion to the Yarmouth Road junction.
Not so sweet punishment for candy-chucking criminal
A hard-boiled criminal who threw sweets at a man, hitting him in the face, has been given a two-year community order.
Matthew Hiblin, 42, of Falcon Road, Wisbech, was described by police as a "disgruntled former employee of a betting
shop" who was angry about being dismissed from his job.
He went into a branch of Betfred in the town's High Street on 7 February and confronted the victim about his dismissal. He threw his weapon of choice - sweets - at the man, hitting him in the face.
Hiblin also threw a plastic bottle, but that missed.
Police arrived when the panic alarm was activated, but Hiblin continued to be aggressive and resisted arrest.
At Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 21 March he admitted assault by beating and obstructing a police officer in their duty.
He was sentenced to the community order, which includes a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement, at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J26 for A121 and J25 for A10.
M25 Essex - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
Home alone for the Antarctic winter...
Scientists based at a research station in the Antarctic set off flares yesterday as they waved goodbye to the last visitors they will see for the next five months.
"The 26 of us isolated at Rothera Station on Adelaide Island over the 2018 winter join the 0.000004% of people to have ever lived out a winter on this icy continent," says Jessica Walkup, from the Cambridge-based British Antarctic Survey.
They set off flares in an impressive display of colour as the RSS Shackleton left after collecting equipment and dropping off the final supplies which will need to see the team through to October.
The scientists spend the Antarctic winter living alone at Rothera Research Station, the largest British Antarctic facility, which is a centre for biological research.
Residents planting flowers in pot holes
Fed-up Benfleet residents have come up with a novel way to highlight the issue of pot holes on their roads, according to The Echo.
Charity event marred by 'mindless vandals' who stole equipment
A Peterborough student who suffered depression as a teenager urges struggling young people to seek help.
Severe accident: A127 Essex eastbound
A127 Essex eastbound severe accident, around Little Warley Hall Lane affecting M25 J29.
A127 Essex - Queuing traffic on A127 Southend Arterial Road eastbound in Childerditch around the Little Warley Hall Lane junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles. Congestion to Romford and to the Childerditch Hall Drive junction.
Severe accident: M11 Essex northbound
M11 Essex northbound severe accident, at J7 for A414.
M11 Essex - Stationary traffic on M11 northbound at J7, A414 (Harlow), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident involving car.
No time travellers are thought to have attended a party the theoretical physicist threw for them in 2009.
Ahead of the memorial service, organisers from the Stephen Hawking Foundation took to social media on Saturday to say: "We do need to point out that if you are travelling to the service from a different time, you will need to bring proof of where and when you were born."
Prof Hawking died on 14 March after a long battle with motor neurone disease.
Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise
M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, between J27 for M11 and J28 for A12.
M25 Essex - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J27 M11 and J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle.
Boy blown onto US road in bouncy castle

A nine-year-old boy is injured after a bouncy castle flew out of his yard and landed on a highway.
Rare bird eggs stolen from reserve nest
Police warn that distinctive markings on stolen eggs from rare bird's nest have been photographed.Read more
Colchester sign Cheltenham's Pell

Colchester United sign Cheltenham Town midfielder Harry Pell on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
Essex captain praises Siddle commitment

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate praises the passion of Australia bowler Peter Siddle in his time with the county champions.
A charity event aimed at supporting people with brain injuries was marred after "mindless vandals" stole and sabotaged electrical equipment.
Palmers in take-over talks with Beales
One of the oldest department store chains in Norfolk has confirmed it is in takeover talks with another long established retailer.
Staff at Palmers, which was founded in Great Yarmouth in 1837, have been told their jobs could be transferred to Beales, whose flag-ship store is in Bournemouth, and has 22 branches nationally.
Palmers chairman Bruce Sturrock said the talks were at an advanced stage.
Palmers has stores in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, where Beales, founded in 1881, already operates the former Anglia Co-op department store.
'GCSE exam pressure made me suicidal'
Arrests after two teenage boys stabbed

Police arrest two 15-year-old boys after two people were stabbed in Cambridge city centre.
Arrest over cyclist hit-and-run death

A 60-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
Two people have been arrested after a "substantial" quantity of cannabis was found during a raid in Peterborough.
Officers found the drugs in an outbuilding in Guntons Road at about 09:00.
A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, both from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of cannabis.
Police have not yet been able to say how many plants were found or the estimated street value of the drugs.
Time travellers given advice ahead of Prof Stephen Hawking memorial
The organisers of a thanksgiving service for Prof Stephen Hawking have issued a warning to any time travellers planning to attend.
A public ballot for 1,000 places at the Westminster Service on 15 June has seemingly left the door open for them to attend, as applicants can be born on any date up to 2038.
No time travellers are thought to have attended a party the theoretical physicist threw for them in 2009.
Ahead of the memorial service, organisers from the Stephen Hawking Foundation took to social media on Saturday to say: "We do need to point out that if you are travelling to the service from a different time, you will need to bring proof of where and when you were born."
Prof Hawking died on 14 March after a long battle with motor neurone disease.
His funeral took place in his home city of Cambridge on 31 March.
Masked raiders threaten elderly man with crowbars
Masked raiders threatened an elderly man with crowbars after breaking into his home, police say.
The victim, in his 70s, was watching television in his lounge in Spring Lane, Bassingbourn, at about 02:25 on Sunday when two men appeared.
They threatened him with crowbars before searching his pockets and home for money, then made off with about £300.
One of the men is described as about 6ft (1.8m) tall, aged between 18 and 22, wearing black clothing and had his face covered with a ski mask.
Although police believe this was an isolated incident, patrols have been stepped up in the area.
New 'Hive' of activity opens in Ely
A new multimillion-pound leisure centre has opened in Ely.
The out-of-town facility, named The Hive, is on the city's bypass and was formally opened on Friday. Visitors were able to try out the facilities for free over the weekend.
These include an eight-lane 25m (82ft) swimming pool, a 120-station gym, two activity studios and a four-court sports hall.
The centre is reported to have cost £13.5m, most of which was met by East Cambridgeshire District Council with the help of a £1.5m National Lottery grant from Sport England.
Helen Burchell
BBC News
There's no real explanation for why this lorry driver didn't see the other one parked up in a lay-by, but at about 04:00 this morning... they didn't.
The crash happened on the A14 near Alconbury.
No-one was arrested but one of the drivers received minor injuries, Cambridgeshire Police says.
Oh Lord, it's a mouse!
Are you taking the "mickey"?
A rogue Mickey Mouse balloon has been causing great amusement after getting stuck on the ceiling of Peterborough Cathedral yesterday.
Canon Ian Black tweeted to say: "We seem to have a mouse problem.
"There is a Mickey Mouse balloon trapped on the nave ceiling."
While balloons are usually looked after at the cathedral's reception desk until visitors leave, the helium-filled Mickey went a bit rogue and he's the one that got away.
The ceiling's about 25m (82ft) high, a spokeswoman said.
"We can't shoot him down as the nave roof is very precious," she said.
"He'll probably float down at some terribly sacred moment."
Attempted murder charge after stabbing at party
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed outside a party in Wickford on Saturday.
Essex Police believes the 15-year-old victim was outside the property in Russell Gardens when he was involved in an altercation with a boy on a moped.
The victim was stabbed in the back and suffered "life-changing injuries".
The 17-year-old will appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court today.