Latest East of England updates

Ten Suffolk primary schools could become academies after winning approval from the Department for Education .

Helmingham Community Primary School, Shotley Community Primary School, Stutton Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School and All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School in Newmarket are converting already.

All Saints will join the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocesan Multi-Academy Trust in July while Stutton will be run by ASSET Education from June. Trusts for Helmingham and Shotley have not yet been disclosed. August is the proposed date for Shotley to be run as an academy.

Four Church of England schools - Stradbroke, Fressingfield, All Saints in Laxfield and St Peter and St Paul in Eye, as well as Wortham Primary School on the Suffolk/Norfolk border and Woods Loke Primary School near Lowestoft have all opted for academy status and have begun conversion and are searching for sponsors.