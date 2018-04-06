Latest East of England updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Ten schools opting for academy status win government approval

Ten Suffolk primary schools could become academies after winning approval from the Department for Education.

Helmingham Community Primary School, Shotley Community Primary School, Stutton Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School and All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School in Newmarket are converting already.

All Saints will join the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocesan Multi-Academy Trust in July while Stutton will be run by ASSET Education from June. Trusts for Helmingham and Shotley have not yet been disclosed. August is the proposed date for Shotley to be run as an academy.

Four Church of England schools - Stradbroke, Fressingfield, All Saints in Laxfield and St Peter and St Paul in Eye, as well as Wortham Primary School on the Suffolk/Norfolk border and Woods Loke Primary School near Lowestoft have all opted for academy status and have begun conversion and are searching for sponsors.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CCTV shows murderer discarding knife

CCTV footage captures moment Southend murderer discards knife
Allcie Houlder fled to Venezuela after killing Nico Ramsay in 2016.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Brutal and vicious' killer jailed

Allcie Houlder

Allcie Houlder, 23, was found in Venezuela nine months after killing 19-year-old Nico Ramsay.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top