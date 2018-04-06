Latest East of England updates

Helmingham Community Primary School, Shotley Community Primary School, Stutton Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School and All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School in Newmarket are converting already.
All Saints will join the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocesan Multi-Academy Trust in July while Stutton will be run by ASSET Education from June.
Trusts for Helmingham and Shotley have not yet been disclosed. August is the proposed date for Shotley to be run as an academy.
Four Church of England schools - Stradbroke, Fressingfield, All Saints in Laxfield and St Peter and St Paul in Eye, as well as Wortham Primary School on the Suffolk/Norfolk border and Woods Loke Primary School near Lowestoft have all opted for academy status and have begun conversion and are searching for sponsors.
New Starbucks and filling station proposed for A14 near Ipswich
The Orwell Crossing Lorry Park on the A14
near Ipswich could get a new drive-through Starbucks after plans were
lodged by developers – and long term plans aim to establish a petrol station
there too.
The services, located on the eastbound
carriageway near Nacton, is the proposed site for the coffee shop in a plan lodged by Orwell Truck Stop Ltd.
The plans were lodged at the beginning of the month and they are currently in the consultation phase, with a Suffolk Coastal District Council planning decision expected in May or June.
Chris Roberts from Orwell Truck Stop Ltd
said: "We see that Felixstowe is the major port for the UK – particularly
post-Brexit – and the roads are going to get busier so these offerings are
required more and more.
“Lots of people particularly like
Starbucks. We have a cafe but I think people will like the chilled out area and
the outdoor seating."
The plans signal the latest in a string of
development plans in the area, after a section of 26 hectares behind the truck
stop had been eyed for development into a new business park.
The plan proposes to use the existing
entrance for the Orwell Crossing cafe to access the park, which Mr Roberts
believes will bring in the region of 1,500 jobs on the site, and improvements
at junctions 57 and 58.
That proposal is expected to go before
planning committee in May.
Plan aims to safeguard Lowestoft's history
Lowestoft’s historic buildings will get a
new lease of life and a regular market will be restored as part of plans to
safeguard the town’s history.
North Lowestoft was awarded Heritage Action Zone status by Historic England in 2017, which will allow renovation and regeneration work to take place to bring neglected historic buildings back to life and unlock economic and visitor potential.
A draft action plan has been drawn up and among the measures proposed are the return of a regular market and hosting cultural events for both visitors and locals.
The action plan focuses on the medieval High Street, the steep cliff paths known as Scores, the historic smokehouse, and the Victorian parks.
The gallery was first conceived after Sir Robert Sainsbury, grandson of the supermarket founder, and his wife donated their art collection to the University of East Anglia in Norwich in 1973.
The gallery said hundreds of thousands of people have visited the centre on the UEA campus in the past four decades and it was marking the milestone with a "fitting" retrospective exhibition on architecture called Superstructures.
Suffolk Police said officers want to speak to the man captured on CCTV.
It said the man was wearing baggy trousers and a coat with a florescent logo, he was captured outside the front steps of the town hall on Sunday at about 22:20 and was seen leaving the area at about 22:45.
Calls for ban on goldfish as prizes at Pleasure Beach
A petition is calling for a fairground to stop giving away goldfish as prizes.
Live fish are among the prizes at the hook-a-duck stall at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach.
As reported in the Great Yarmouth Mercury, the online petition by Emily Burrows of Norwich claims prize-winners have no idea how to care for the fish, which become "easily stressed and may even die from changes in water temperature or oxygen starvation".
It has attracted more than 1,200 signatories.
Albert Jones, managing director of the Pleasure Beach, said the practice was not illegal and it provided small tanks, food and care instructions. Children had to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and fish could be collected before the journey home, [or] on another day, he added.
"We have taken advice from a local pet shop and it is no different to how they sell their goldfish," he said.
"This is something we
only had good feedback on and have people travel down just to win."
Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
BBC News Travel
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, between J26 for A121 and J25 for A10.
M25 Essex - Slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Rickshaw plans approved for Suffolk towns
Councillors have approved plans to allow motorised tuk-tuks and cycle rickshaws in all but one town in north east Suffolk.
The same proposals will go before Suffolk Coastal District Council's licensing and health committee on 24 April, which covers towns including Felixstowe, Woodbridge, Leiston, Aldeburgh, Saxmundham, Kesgrave and Framlingham.
Calls to name the city's newest station after Prof Stephen Hawking
A white Land Rover Discovery was driven into the Co-op in Fulbourn near Cambridge in the early hours of this morning.
Cambridgeshire Police said four people wearing masks and dark clothes left the car and stole the cash box from a cash machine within the shop.
Officers were called to the scene at 02:18.
The High Street was closed and police are appealing for information.
'Agitated' man placed items on railway at Braintree
Police have issued a CCTV image of an "agitated" man they would like to speak to in connection with a trespassing incident at an Essex railway station.
British Transport Police say that shortly before 07:00 on Sunday, 1 April, the man was in a waiting room at Braintree Freeport station when he started punching windows and walls, before pulling a bin from a wall and throwing it on the floor.
The red-haired man, who was wearing a dark red long-sleeved top, black trousers and white trainers later walked onto the tracks and in the direction of Cressing station.
Officers believe he then placed a piece of railway equipment over the tracks, causing extensive delays to trains.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the British Transport Police or Crimestoppers.
Vandals have attacked and slashed four paintings at a town hall.
The artwork was on display in Eye, Suffolk.
It will cost thousands of pounds to repair the damage, which happened over the Easter weekend.
Mayor Colin Ribchester said: "It's a depressing sight because they are absolutely beautiful paintings. They are part of Eye and it's devastating."
Delays on Beccles bell tower repairs bust budget by £25,000
Masonry falling from the historic tower owned by Waveney District Council sparked the need for urgent work and a conservation surveyor estimated costs at £70,000 for vital stonework and roof repairs.
A 15-week contract with a budget of almost £98,000 was awarded to Universal Stone but a report prepared for Waveney District Council's cabinet next week has revealed the final handover was only completed on 29 March - weeks after it was due to be finished, and the final cost will be around £123,000.
The council said the roofing work was the biggest delaying factor, with the original roof lead specification being incorrect, prompting work to start eight weeks late, and poor weather further delayed work.
Additional costs also came from the extended period for which scaffolding was needed.
The council's report said the additional money will come out of the estates capital budget.
Clip 'n Climb fun park plans unveiled
A vision for a fun park which would include climbing and thrill-seeking activities has been unveiled.
Global leisure chain Clip 'n Climb has lodged plans with Ipswich Borough Council to build the complex at The Havens at Ransomes Europark.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Ten schools opting for academy status win government approval
Ten Suffolk primary schools could become academies after winning approval from the Department for Education.
Helmingham Community Primary School, Shotley Community Primary School, Stutton Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School and All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School in Newmarket are converting already.
All Saints will join the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocesan Multi-Academy Trust in July while Stutton will be run by ASSET Education from June. Trusts for Helmingham and Shotley have not yet been disclosed. August is the proposed date for Shotley to be run as an academy.
Four Church of England schools - Stradbroke, Fressingfield, All Saints in Laxfield and St Peter and St Paul in Eye, as well as Wortham Primary School on the Suffolk/Norfolk border and Woods Loke Primary School near Lowestoft have all opted for academy status and have begun conversion and are searching for sponsors.
New Starbucks and filling station proposed for A14 near Ipswich
The Orwell Crossing Lorry Park on the A14 near Ipswich could get a new drive-through Starbucks after plans were lodged by developers – and long term plans aim to establish a petrol station there too.
The services, located on the eastbound carriageway near Nacton, is the proposed site for the coffee shop in a plan lodged by Orwell Truck Stop Ltd.
The plans were lodged at the beginning of the month and they are currently in the consultation phase, with a Suffolk Coastal District Council planning decision expected in May or June.
Chris Roberts from Orwell Truck Stop Ltd said: "We see that Felixstowe is the major port for the UK – particularly post-Brexit – and the roads are going to get busier so these offerings are required more and more.
“Lots of people particularly like Starbucks. We have a cafe but I think people will like the chilled out area and the outdoor seating."
The plans signal the latest in a string of development plans in the area, after a section of 26 hectares behind the truck stop had been eyed for development into a new business park.
The plan proposes to use the existing entrance for the Orwell Crossing cafe to access the park, which Mr Roberts believes will bring in the region of 1,500 jobs on the site, and improvements at junctions 57 and 58.
That proposal is expected to go before planning committee in May.
Plan aims to safeguard Lowestoft's history
Lowestoft’s historic buildings will get a new lease of life and a regular market will be restored as part of plans to safeguard the town’s history.
North Lowestoft was awarded Heritage Action Zone status by Historic England in 2017, which will allow renovation and regeneration work to take place to bring neglected historic buildings back to life and unlock economic and visitor potential.
A draft action plan has been drawn up and among the measures proposed are the return of a regular market and hosting cultural events for both visitors and locals.
The action plan focuses on the medieval High Street, the steep cliff paths known as Scores, the historic smokehouse, and the Victorian parks.
Waveney’s cabinet will decide whether to adopt the plan on Wednesday, which is recommended for approval.
Policeman charged with dangerous driving
The officer was driving a police car while chasing another vehicle through an industrial estate.Read more
Burglars' DNA found on discarded pasty
Convictions followed after DNA was found on a half-eaten pasty which was left in a stolen vehicle.Read more
Norwich's Sainsbury Centre turns 40
The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts - the first public building designed by architect Norman Foster - is 40 years old on Saturday.
The gallery was first conceived after Sir Robert Sainsbury, grandson of the supermarket founder, and his wife donated their art collection to the University of East Anglia in Norwich in 1973.
The gallery said hundreds of thousands of people have visited the centre on the UEA campus in the past four decades and it was marking the milestone with a "fitting" retrospective exhibition on architecture called Superstructures.
Man jailed for 'preying on boys'
Leslie Bryan was arrested in 2016 when police were informed of the abuse.Read more
Doctor 'failed to provide good care'
The 81-year-old patient suffered two heart attacks during surgery in 2011, a medical tribunal hears.Read more
Norwich City v Aston Villa
Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Norwich City and Aston Villa.Read more
Ipswich man bailed in Stowmarket rape case
A man arrested in connection with a rape in Stowmarket has been released on bail.
The victim, a 19-year-old woman, reported to officers she was sexually attacked in the area of the recreation ground at about 02:00 on 1 April.
Suffolk Police said the 45--year-old man from Ipswich has been released on police bail until 1 May.
CCTV images from Eye Town Hall burglary investigation
CCTV images have been released in connection with a burglary and vandalism at a town hall.
Vandals attacked and slashed four paintings during the break-in at Eye Town Hall overnight over the Easter weekend.
Suffolk Police said officers want to speak to the man captured on CCTV.
It said the man was wearing baggy trousers and a coat with a florescent logo, he was captured outside the front steps of the town hall on Sunday at about 22:20 and was seen leaving the area at about 22:45.
Man, 73, smashes Porsche through wall
The £100,000 car ploughed through a fence before coming to a halt on its bonnet on a footpath.Read more
Calls for ban on goldfish as prizes at Pleasure Beach
A petition is calling for a fairground to stop giving away goldfish as prizes.
Live fish are among the prizes at the hook-a-duck stall at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach.
As reported in the Great Yarmouth Mercury, the online petition by Emily Burrows of Norwich claims prize-winners have no idea how to care for the fish, which become "easily stressed and may even die from changes in water temperature or oxygen starvation".
It has attracted more than 1,200 signatories.
Albert Jones, managing director of the Pleasure Beach, said the practice was not illegal and it provided small tanks, food and care instructions. Children had to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and fish could be collected before the journey home, [or] on another day, he added.
"We have taken advice from a local pet shop and it is no different to how they sell their goldfish," he said.
"This is something we only had good feedback on and have people travel down just to win."
Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, between J26 for A121 and J25 for A10.
M25 Essex - Slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Rickshaw plans approved for Suffolk towns
Councillors have approved plans to allow motorised tuk-tuks and cycle rickshaws in all but one town in north east Suffolk.
The scheme was supported by Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and Lowestoft, but Southwold said it did not want "any such vehicles to operate within the town".
Approving the plans, Waveney District Council's licensing committee amended the proposals to allow passengers to travel at the front of pedal-powered rickshaws, as requested by a charity.
The same proposals will go before Suffolk Coastal District Council's licensing and health committee on 24 April, which covers towns including Felixstowe, Woodbridge, Leiston, Aldeburgh, Saxmundham, Kesgrave and Framlingham.
Calls to name the city's newest station after Prof Stephen Hawking
Cambridge News
Calls have been made for a new railway station in Cambridge to be named after Stephen Hawking.
Fulbourn High Street closed after Co-op ram raid
A white Land Rover Discovery was driven into the Co-op in Fulbourn near Cambridge in the early hours of this morning.
Cambridgeshire Police said four people wearing masks and dark clothes left the car and stole the cash box from a cash machine within the shop.
Officers were called to the scene at 02:18.
The High Street was closed and police are appealing for information.
'Agitated' man placed items on railway at Braintree
Police have issued a CCTV image of an "agitated" man they would like to speak to in connection with a trespassing incident at an Essex railway station.
British Transport Police say that shortly before 07:00 on Sunday, 1 April, the man was in a waiting room at Braintree Freeport station when he started punching windows and walls, before pulling a bin from a wall and throwing it on the floor.
The red-haired man, who was wearing a dark red long-sleeved top, black trousers and white trainers later walked onto the tracks and in the direction of Cressing station.
Officers believe he then placed a piece of railway equipment over the tracks, causing extensive delays to trains.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the British Transport Police or Crimestoppers.
Brentford v Ipswich Town
Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Brentford and Ipswich Town.Read more
Severe accident: M11 Essex northbound
M11 Essex northbound severe accident, at J8 for A120.
M11 Essex - M11 exit slip road closed and slow traffic northbound at J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford), because of an accident and recovery work.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cyclist dies two days after collision in Norwich
A cyclist has died after he was hit by a car in Norwich.
The man, who was in his 30s, was on Aylsham Road, near Mecca Bingo, when he collided with a black Audi Q7 at about 16:00 on Tuesday.
He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Thursday.
Norfolk Police said a man, also in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, drug-driving and dangerous driving.
He been released under investigation.
Body found in 'chemical incident'
Fire and ambulance crews wore protective clothing to enter the building where the body was found.Read more
Speed camera volunteers experience praise and abuse on road
Robby West
BBC Look East
A group of community volunteers who operate a speed camera patrol in partnership with Essex Police claim they receive abuse from drivers on a daily basis.
The volunteers cover busy stretches of road near Harwich and while many people applaud them for trying to slow down the traffic, others hurl insults.
The group is led by Dave Blackiston, a former police officer, who said he had seen how speeding can tear apart families.
"I was on duty in the early morning when a young soldier was knocked down and killed and speed was a major factor," he said.
"I had to tell his family he would not be home for Christmas.
"Many drivers break the 30mph limit in built up areas as our camera shows."
When drivers are caught above 36mph, the team records the vehicle's details on dictaphone for the police who send a warning letter explaining the dangers of speeding.
Severe accident: M11 Essex northbound
M11 Essex northbound severe accident, at J8 for A120.
M11 Essex - M11 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M11 Essex northbound
M11 Essex northbound severe accident, at J8 for A120.
M11 Essex - One lane closed on M11 northbound at J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Does TOWIE promote 'toxic masculinity'?
Annabel Rackham
BBC News
Viewers and a domestic abuse charity voice concerns about some behaviour in the new series.Read more
Fire crews called to 'chemical incident' in Ipswich
Fire crews were called to a "chemical incident" in Ipswich tonight.
Six fire appliances were sent to Reavell Place just before 21:45, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.
An eyewitness said an ambulance had also attended the incident.
"We are witnessing it now," the onlooker said. "I'm not quite sure what's happening but there's a number of fire engines and an ambulance.
"Five firefighters, one of which has breathing apparatus, [have been] standing outside some flats.
"There doesn't appear to be an actual fire, however."
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was ongoing.
Doctor, 80, celebrates 50 years in NHS
'Dishonest' hospital doctor suspended
A doctor did not tell employers he had previously taken medication for himself, a tribunal hears.Read more
Town hall paintings slashed by vandals
Delays on Beccles bell tower repairs bust budget by £25,000
The budget to renovate St Michael's Bell Tower in Beccles has been overspent by £25,000.
Masonry falling from the historic tower owned by Waveney District Council sparked the need for urgent work and a conservation surveyor estimated costs at £70,000 for vital stonework and roof repairs.
A 15-week contract with a budget of almost £98,000 was awarded to Universal Stone but a report prepared for Waveney District Council's cabinet next week has revealed the final handover was only completed on 29 March - weeks after it was due to be finished, and the final cost will be around £123,000.
The council said the roofing work was the biggest delaying factor, with the original roof lead specification being incorrect, prompting work to start eight weeks late, and poor weather further delayed work.
Additional costs also came from the extended period for which scaffolding was needed. The council's report said the additional money will come out of the estates capital budget.
Clip 'n Climb fun park plans unveiled
Vicar's wife finds 'WW2 hand grenade'
Police set up a cordon on Portman Road for a short time.Read more
Severe disruption: A146 Suffolk both ways
A146 Suffolk both ways severe disruption, between Lowestoft Road and A145 George Westwood Way.
A146 Suffolk - A146 in Beccles closed in both directions between the Lowestoft Road junction and the A145 George Westwood Way junction, because of a level crossing failure.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
100 homes approved for Stowupland, but Bacton plan on hold
Jason Noble
Suffolk Local Democracy Reporter
Plans to build 100 homes in Stowupland have been approved – but proposals for 50 properties on the former Bacton Middle School site have been deferred.
Mid Suffolk District Council’sdevelopment control committeemet to discuss the applications, where approval was given for 100 homes on land between Gipping Road and Church Road.
The committee also heard the application for outline plans to develop 50 homes and 3G football pitches on the former Bacton Community Middle School site in Wyverstone Road.
This has been deferred while a review of the proposal’s viability and affordable housing requirements is prepared.
Historic England raised concerns on heritage grounds, asking that the open green space is located on the eastern side to better preserve Bacton Manor and Wyverstone Parish Church.
Man trapped between Peterborough van and wall suffers broken leg
Peterborough Telegraph
A man suffered a broken leg after being trapped between a van and a wall.
Norwich teacher gets the boots
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A teacher in Norwich has been overwhelmed by the response to her appeal for football boots for her primary school team.
Jade Copeman, 23, a teacher at Lakenham Primary School, wanted her school team to enter a local tournament on 18 April, but found that a few of her players could not afford proper boots.
So she used Twitter and Facebook to appeal for boots.
"I could not believe the response. I anticipated a few pairs of boots, but we've had more than 100 offers and my tweets have been retweeted 1,000 times," she said.
Since the appeal three days ago, she has already received four pairs of boots (pictured).
Ms Copeman, who plays for Stalham Town Ladies football team, said any extra pairs of boots they get - her team is made up of 13 pupils - will be distributed among schools across Norfolk.
Anyone who wants to donate any boots should contact Jade via her Twitter feed @JadeCopeman.
Daughter's tribute to 'kind and gentle' mother who suffered fatal burns
The daughter of a woman who died from serious burns after an incident in Benfleet has paid tribute to her "kind and gentle" mother.
Jenny Cronin, 72, suffered fatal injuries in the garden of a house in Boyce Green on Tuesday, 13 March.
She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Friday, 30 March.
Her daughter Susan Lynch said: "Mum was a very kind and gentle lady. She will be sadly missed by myself, her granddaughters and all her lovely friends."
Officers arrested Kieren Lynch, 50, from Canvey, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the disturbance.
He had also suffered burns and died in hospital on 13 March.
Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Huntingdon woman arrested in Sam Mechelewski murder inquiry
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A third person has been arrested by police investigating the murder of a 20-year-old man in Huntingdon.
Sam Mechelewski, 20, from the town, was found dead in Hinchingbrooke Country Park on 1 February.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a stab wound.
A woman, in her 30s and from Huntingdon, was arrested this morning on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of a Class B drug and she remains in custody.
In February, a man in his 20s from Chatteris was arrested on suspicion of murder and was released under investigation.
Last week a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender. She was later released under investigation.
Unitary review halts councils' merger
A review of the local government could see proposals for a unitary authority put forward.Read more