Latest East of England updates

The Orwell Crossing Lorry Park on the A14 near Ipswich could get a new drive-through Starbucks after plans were lodged by developers – and long term plans aim to establish a petrol station there too.

The services, located on the eastbound carriageway near Nacton, is the proposed site for the coffee shop in a plan lodged by Orwell Truck Stop Ltd.

The plans were lodged at the beginning of the month and they are currently in the consultation phase, with a Suffolk Coastal District Council planning decision expected in May or June.

Chris Roberts from Orwell Truck Stop Ltd said: "We see that Felixstowe is the major port for the UK – particularly post-Brexit – and the roads are going to get busier so these offerings are required more and more.

“Lots of people particularly like Starbucks. We have a cafe but I think people will like the chilled out area and the outdoor seating."

The plans signal the latest in a string of development plans in the area, after a section of 26 hectares behind the truck stop had been eyed for development into a new business park.

The plan proposes to use the existing entrance for the Orwell Crossing cafe to access the park, which Mr Roberts believes will bring in the region of 1,500 jobs on the site, and improvements at junctions 57 and 58.

That proposal is expected to go before planning committee in May.