Latest East of England updates

Two men have admitted causing explosions at cash machines in Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire.
Charlie Smith, 31, of Mere Lane, Lutterworth and Alfie Adams, 39, of Bickershaw Lane in Wigan, appeared at Leicester Crown Court yesterday.
They were charged with three counts of unlawfully and maliciously causing an explosion of a nature likely to endanger life or cause serious damage to property to which they admitted.
The charges relate to raids at the Co-operative store in Cosby, Leicestershire, on 21 November, Tesco Express, London Road, Hinckley, Leicestershire, on 22 November; and the Co-operative store in Burwell, Cambridgeshire, on 22 November.
The men appeared alongside John Doran, 20, of Gelderd Road in Gildersome, Leeds.
All three admitted burglary charges. They will be sentenced on 13 April.
BBC Radio Suffolk brings you Life's A Pitch and Matchday on Saturday, as Town visit Birmingham, and there's more commentary on Monday for the visit of McCarthy's former club Millwall.
Tyrone Mings: 'I've nothing but positivity about Mick McCarthy'
Reacting to the news Mick McCarthy will leave Ipswich Town, Tyrone Mings said: "Personally I have nothing other than positivity about everything he did for me whilst at the club and the position he's got the club into.
"What has happened since [the play-off season] - arguably people will say there hasn't been enough attractive football - I think the job he has done has been fantastic."
'McCarthy like a father figure'
One of Mick McCarthy's big success stories at Ipswich Town was Tyrone Mings - the young defender bought for £10,000 and sold for £8m.
He told BBC Radio Suffolk: "I can never truly put into words how much of an influence Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor were on my early career - they were very much like fatherly figures.
"They bled me into the team when I needed to be, took me out when I needed it, but most importantly they gave me time to develop.
"I remember quitting my job on the Tuesday, signing on the Thursday and on the Friday I was travelling up to Leeds with the squad."
A505 Cambridgeshire both ways severe accident, between A1301 and A11 affecting Gravel Pit Hill.
A505 Cambridgeshire - A505 in Pampisford closed and queuing traffic in both directions between McDonalds Roundabout and the A11 junction, because of an accident involving car. Congestion to the Gravel Pit Hill junction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
McCarthy says departure could affect players' futures
As the press conference came to an end, one final question prompted an interesting response from Mick McCarthy - will his exit lead the way for others?
The future of Polish international goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has been a hot topic of conversation over recent months, and McCarthy suggested that during conversations "Barts" had been keen to know whether the manager would still be here next season.
McCarthy calls out 'numbskull' supporters
During his press conference, outgoing Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy also called out the "numbskulls who've been given me abuse".
"That comment is for the people who have been doing it and ruining games at Portman Road and making it hard for players to play," he said.
"They probably don't give too many people respect, let alone the manager."
Church hides crosses for Easter hunt
Instead of an Easter egg hunt, a coalition of churches in Suffolk is asking people to search for 200 crosses they have hidden.
Churches Together in Sudbury and District is distributing the crosses around the area to celebrate Christianity.
The small wooden crosses all have a Bible verse written on them.
Gerry Higginson, chairman of Churches Together, said: "The idea is to provide something tangible as a reminder of the gift that God gave to us in Jesus."
'People were getting bored of me,' says Mick
"I've done well here, I've enjoyed every bit of it, but we're not progressing, we're pretty much standing still.
"I've done my job and people were getting bored of me. Let them have someone else and see if they get bored of them."
McCarthy leaves with 'heavy heart'
More from Mick McCarthy at Ipswich Town's training ground
"There's a few teams in the bottom three that would take my position, that certainly have bigger budgets than we have and I inherited.
"I think there was a bit of a heavy heart from both [me and Marcus Evans] last night, and I've been given time.
"I think he's been very good to all the managers that have been here."
McCarthy added that his time in management is not over and he is ready if and when an opportunity arises once his contract ends.
Bishops end Lent pilgrimage with a cuppa
Two Suffolk bishops have completed their Lent pilgrimage walk around the diocese.
The Right Reverend Martin Seeley, the Bishop of St Edmundsbury & Ipswich, and the Right Reverend Mike Harrison, the Bishop of Dunwich, walked 80 miles over 10 days.
They visited Sudbury, Cavendish, Kedington, Little Thurlow, Exning, Newmarket, Worlington and Mildenhall - before arriving at Bury St Edmunds today.
Each day began and ended in prayer, while they also met parishioners around the diocese.
And on arrival at Bury St Edmunds - they tucked into a well-earned cuppa!
Mick McCarthy: 'My time has run its course'
The first we hear from Mick McCarthy, speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk's Brenner Woolley:
"This is kind of a natural end and I think everything has its cycle and my time here has run its course," he said.
"It's both our decisions, [owner] Marcus Evans and me. It's the right time. I've done my stint and a done blooming good stint."
He added the criticism from some fans had not affected the decision.
Norwich Northern Distributor Road to be renamed the Broadland Northway
The media is waiting at Ipswich Town's training ground, but there's still no sign of the press conference starting.
We expect to hear from Luke Chambers and Mick McCarthy shortly.
'Relationship has broken down' with fans, but not players
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
I speak to players largely on tape, but even off tape you can read between the lines with players.
"On the record" they'll support the manager, but that is 100% genuine.
The fans have had a lot of turgid, dull uninspiring performances from the team over the last couple of years.
But I do think Mick McCarthy has been working with tied hands and has been very unlucky with injuries this season, because they're not a million miles away.
I think the relationship [with fans] had broken down, the point had come. I think it does need some fresh blood being brought into the club.
Club better off now than in 2012 - but funds still an issue
Graeme McLoughlin
BBC Radio Suffolk
While Ipswich Town won't finish this season
in a good enough position for most supporters, the club will be in a far better
position than it was when Mick McCarthy took charge in November 2012.
Back then, with the Blues stranded at the
bottom of the Championship, he was tasked with saving the club from relegation,
a feat that a fair few fans thought impossible at the time.
A ninth placed finish after his first full
season in charge signalled excellent progress, and Portman Road was buzzing
with excitement by May 2015, as Ipswich qualified for the end of season
play-offs for the first time under Marcus Evans's ownership.
The club has fallen short of reaching those
highs in the years since, with Evans arguably to blame for not giving McCarthy
sufficient funds with which to challenge in an increasingly competitive second
tier.
The owner's reluctance to speak publicly also
hasn't helped the manger, and he has shouldered more of the blame from an
increasingly frustrated fan base than necessary.
That said, in recent months, McCarthy has on
occasions been his own worst enemy with regards to his relationship with the
fans.
Speculation
about his future recently switched from 'if he goes' to 'when he goes,' and
now the time has come.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Birmingham City 1-0 Ipswich Town
Birmingham City climb out of the Championship relegation zone with victory over mid-table Ipswich at St Andrew's.Read more
Norwich City 0-2 Fulham
Fulham maintain their automatic promotion chances in the Championship with a routine win at Norwich.Read more
Guthrie deal cancelled by Colchester
Striker Kurtis Guthrie is to leave Colchester United after his contract is cancelled by mutual consent.Read more
Hospital boards back merger plans
If NHS regulators and the health secretary approve the merger, it could be in place by July.Read more
'Low staff' shuts mental health ward
Low staff numbers temporarily close a ward which treats people with severe mental disorders.Read more
Men admit cash machine explosions
Two men have admitted causing explosions at cash machines in Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire.
Charlie Smith, 31, of Mere Lane, Lutterworth and Alfie Adams, 39, of Bickershaw Lane in Wigan, appeared at Leicester Crown Court yesterday.
They were charged with three counts of unlawfully and maliciously causing an explosion of a nature likely to endanger life or cause serious damage to property to which they admitted.
The charges relate to raids at the Co-operative store in Cosby, Leicestershire, on 21 November, Tesco Express, London Road, Hinckley, Leicestershire, on 22 November; and the Co-operative store in Burwell, Cambridgeshire, on 22 November.
The men appeared alongside John Doran, 20, of Gelderd Road in Gildersome, Leeds.
All three admitted burglary charges. They will be sentenced on 13 April.
Mick McCarthy, Ipswich Town manager (2012-2018)
We're ending our regular live updates on the reaction to the announcement that Mick McCarthy is to leave the manager's seat at Ipswich Town at the end of the season.
You can post your thoughts on the BBC Suffolk Facebook page.
BBC Radio Suffolk brings you Life's A Pitch and Matchday on Saturday, as Town visit Birmingham, and there's more commentary on Monday for the visit of McCarthy's former club Millwall.
Tyrone Mings: 'I've nothing but positivity about Mick McCarthy'
Reacting to the news Mick McCarthy will leave Ipswich Town, Tyrone Mings said: "Personally I have nothing other than positivity about everything he did for me whilst at the club and the position he's got the club into.
"What has happened since [the play-off season] - arguably people will say there hasn't been enough attractive football - I think the job he has done has been fantastic."
'McCarthy like a father figure'
One of Mick McCarthy's big success stories at Ipswich Town was Tyrone Mings - the young defender bought for £10,000 and sold for £8m.
He told BBC Radio Suffolk: "I can never truly put into words how much of an influence Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor were on my early career - they were very much like fatherly figures.
"They bled me into the team when I needed to be, took me out when I needed it, but most importantly they gave me time to develop.
"I remember quitting my job on the Tuesday, signing on the Thursday and on the Friday I was travelling up to Leeds with the squad."
Hear the full interview on Stephen Foster's Drivetime show.
Police investigator denies sex assaults
The alleged assaults are said to have happened between July and August 2016.Read more
Catholic church 'desecrated by satanist'
The East Anglian diocese said it was the second attack at the church in recent months.Read more
Delays on A1 after crash
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
Severe accident: A505 Cambridgeshire both ways
A505 Cambridgeshire both ways severe accident, between A1301 and A11 affecting Gravel Pit Hill.
A505 Cambridgeshire - A505 in Pampisford closed and queuing traffic in both directions between McDonalds Roundabout and the A11 junction, because of an accident involving car. Congestion to the Gravel Pit Hill junction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
McLaren and Mowbray top another betting odds list
Former England boss Steve McLaren is top of the William Hill betting list to become next Ipswich manager.
McLaren, who has also managed Middlesborough, FC Twente, VfL Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest, Derby and Newcastle, is 3/1 (at the time of writing) and is currently without a job.
Former Town captain Tony Mowbray, currently at Blackburn Rovers in League One, is 7/2.
Inside the £12,500-per-year student houses with own cinema
Cambridge News
Cambridge’s first ever student ‘townhouses’ are set to open on Mill Road this summer, with rooms available for more than £12,500 per year.
How are the national press covering the McCarthy-Ipswich split?
Here's a selection of the national coverage of the announcement the Mick McCarthy and Ipswich Town are to part company at the end of the season:
Meanwhile, The Sack Race is installing Lincoln City's Danny Cowley as 5/2 favourite to take over at Portman Road.
The Imps boss oversaw the defeat of Ipswich in the FA Cup a year ago, in what was one of the low-points of McCarthy's reign.
At the time, Ipswich and England legend Terry Butcher said: "I can't remember ever being so embarrassed and humiliated as an Ipswich fan.
"Ipswich lost the wrong way, not enough fight, not enough passion."
BreakingMcCarthy to leave Ipswich in summer
Manager Mick McCarthy will leave Ipswich Town when his contract expires at the end of the season, the club confirms.Read more
McCarthy says departure could affect players' futures
As the press conference came to an end, one final question prompted an interesting response from Mick McCarthy - will his exit lead the way for others?
The future of Polish international goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has been a hot topic of conversation over recent months, and McCarthy suggested that during conversations "Barts" had been keen to know whether the manager would still be here next season.
McCarthy calls out 'numbskull' supporters
During his press conference, outgoing Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy also called out the "numbskulls who've been given me abuse".
"That comment is for the people who have been doing it and ruining games at Portman Road and making it hard for players to play," he said.
"They probably don't give too many people respect, let alone the manager."
Church hides crosses for Easter hunt
Instead of an Easter egg hunt, a coalition of churches in Suffolk is asking people to search for 200 crosses they have hidden. Churches Together in Sudbury and District is distributing the crosses around the area to celebrate Christianity. The small wooden crosses all have a Bible verse written on them. Gerry Higginson, chairman of Churches Together, said: "The idea is to provide something tangible as a reminder of the gift that God gave to us in Jesus."
'People were getting bored of me,' says Mick
"I've done well here, I've enjoyed every bit of it, but we're not progressing, we're pretty much standing still.
"I've done my job and people were getting bored of me. Let them have someone else and see if they get bored of them."
McCarthy leaves with 'heavy heart'
More from Mick McCarthy at Ipswich Town's training ground
"There's a few teams in the bottom three that would take my position, that certainly have bigger budgets than we have and I inherited.
"I think there was a bit of a heavy heart from both [me and Marcus Evans] last night, and I've been given time.
"I think he's been very good to all the managers that have been here."
McCarthy added that his time in management is not over and he is ready if and when an opportunity arises once his contract ends.
Bishops end Lent pilgrimage with a cuppa
Two Suffolk bishops have completed their Lent pilgrimage walk around the diocese.
The Right Reverend Martin Seeley, the Bishop of St Edmundsbury & Ipswich, and the Right Reverend Mike Harrison, the Bishop of Dunwich, walked 80 miles over 10 days.
They visited Sudbury, Cavendish, Kedington, Little Thurlow, Exning, Newmarket, Worlington and Mildenhall - before arriving at Bury St Edmunds today.
Each day began and ended in prayer, while they also met parishioners around the diocese.
And on arrival at Bury St Edmunds - they tucked into a well-earned cuppa!
Mick McCarthy: 'My time has run its course'
The first we hear from Mick McCarthy, speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk's Brenner Woolley:
"This is kind of a natural end and I think everything has its cycle and my time here has run its course," he said.
"It's both our decisions, [owner] Marcus Evans and me. It's the right time. I've done my stint and a done blooming good stint."
He added the criticism from some fans had not affected the decision.
Norwich Northern Distributor Road to be renamed the Broadland Northway
Eastern Daily Press
Just weeks before the road is due to be fully opened, council leaders have plumped for the new name, having considered a number of options.
Symonds leaves Town board
TWTD.co.uk
Press conference: Live stream
Luke Chambers: 'Players are disappointed'
'Finish on a high'
More from Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers on Mick McCarthy's departure:
"I feel he's done a very good job with the things he's had to deal with. I thought we'd had a pretty decent run of it of late.
"He called a meeting this morning, we obviously knew something was going to happen sooner or later, knowing which way we were going to go as a club.
"The gaffer's made no secret he wants to finish above those guys up the road so we'll be doing everything we can to finish as high as we can."
Players found out about departure this morning
Luke Chambers is now speaking to the press about Mick McCarthy's departure:
"We found out this morning," he said. "We have to be professional and continue to give our all to the football club."
Captain 'playing for future'
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers is facing the media before his manager and has said that "from a personal point of view it’s a sad day".
"We’ll all continue to do our job from now until the end of the season," he told the club in an interview with them before he heads into the press room.
“You’re playing for your future now under a new manager. I think the manager has done a very good job here.”
He said Mick McCarthy was a "great person and a great man".
"Hopefully it can be a long wave goodbye now."
Many happy returns...
It must be a strange one for Cole Skues as he turns 32....
Press conference delay
The media is waiting at Ipswich Town's training ground, but there's still no sign of the press conference starting.
We expect to hear from Luke Chambers and Mick McCarthy shortly.
'Relationship has broken down' with fans, but not players
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
I speak to players largely on tape, but even off tape you can read between the lines with players.
"On the record" they'll support the manager, but that is 100% genuine.
The fans have had a lot of turgid, dull uninspiring performances from the team over the last couple of years.
But I do think Mick McCarthy has been working with tied hands and has been very unlucky with injuries this season, because they're not a million miles away.
I think the relationship [with fans] had broken down, the point had come. I think it does need some fresh blood being brought into the club.
Club better off now than in 2012 - but funds still an issue
Graeme McLoughlin
BBC Radio Suffolk
While Ipswich Town won't finish this season in a good enough position for most supporters, the club will be in a far better position than it was when Mick McCarthy took charge in November 2012.
Back then, with the Blues stranded at the bottom of the Championship, he was tasked with saving the club from relegation, a feat that a fair few fans thought impossible at the time.
A ninth placed finish after his first full season in charge signalled excellent progress, and Portman Road was buzzing with excitement by May 2015, as Ipswich qualified for the end of season play-offs for the first time under Marcus Evans's ownership.
The club has fallen short of reaching those highs in the years since, with Evans arguably to blame for not giving McCarthy sufficient funds with which to challenge in an increasingly competitive second tier.
The owner's reluctance to speak publicly also hasn't helped the manger, and he has shouldered more of the blame from an increasingly frustrated fan base than necessary.
That said, in recent months, McCarthy has on occasions been his own worst enemy with regards to his relationship with the fans.
Speculation about his future recently switched from 'if he goes' to 'when he goes,' and now the time has come.
Pilot recalls football team emergency
Captain John Hackett landed his plane safely after an engine explosion with Leeds United on board.Read more
Press conference at 13:00
Members of the press are starting to gather at Ipswich Town's training ground, where Mick McCarthy is due to speak at 13:00.
'McCarthy had no favourites'
Jay Tabb played under Mick McCarthy at Ipswich for three years and praised him for how he was treated by the manager.
"He was very good, up there with one of the best managers to play for. He was always fair to me, he improved me as a player and many others at the club.
"He commanded a lot of respect, probably the only manager that didn't really have any open favourites, he would happily leave someone out the team, whereas most managers wouldn't have that."
And who would Jay have as the next manager? "I wouldn't know where to start," he said.
Police and nurse assaulted at West Suffolk Hospital
Police had to be called to the West Suffolk Hospital after a patient became aggressive.
A nurse and two officers were assaulted at the Bury St Edmunds hospital just after 11:30 on Tuesday.
A 26-year-old man was arrested at about 12:15.
He was charged with two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, assault by beating in respect of the nurse and using threatening and abusive words and behaviour.
He'll appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on 30 April.
Man stabbed in mugging in King's Lynn
A man's been stabbed during one of two robberies in King's Lynn.
The first incident happened at around 16:20 on Tuesday as the teenager cycled between the Iron Bridge and the Fairstead estate.
Four men pulled him off his bike and assaulted him, leaving him with a knife wound on his back before stealing his bike.
Two hours later another man suffered head and facial injuries after he was robbed of his laptop on Gayton Road by three men.
Three teenage boys arrested in connection with that incident have been released on bail.