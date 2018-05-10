BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Lowestoft Town will be targeting back-to-back wins for the first time since October when they entertain Enfield Town, while Needham Market, who have won just two of their last ten in the league, go to Merstham.
Bury lie sixth in the table after last weekend's 29-17 defeat at Redingensians.
Celina praise for 'intelligent' Waghorn
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Winger Bersant Celina says he is learning a lot from the more experienced players within the Ipswich Town team during his spell on loan from Manchester City.
The Kosovan international has established himself as a regular in Mick McCarthy's starting line-up in recent weeks, and now has seven goals from 20 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.
Celina found himself on the scoresheet again during last week's 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest, thanks largely to some excellent work from his teammate Martyn Waghorn (pictured), who also found the net.
"I really get on with him," Celina told us.
"He's a really intelligent player and I think I am as well. When you have two intelligent players playing together, then good things can happen, and they are."
Manchester City loanee Celina 'happy' at Ipswich
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Bersant Celina says any talk of him leaving Ipswich Town before the end of his loan spell is hearsay and nothing more.
Earlier in the season when the Kosovan was struggling to establish himself in the first team, a tweet he posted led to speculation that he would leave the Blues in January and return to parent club Manchester City.
Since then Celina has become a key player for Mick McCarthy with seven goals to his name, and today he has been telling us he is loving life in Suffolk.
"I'm happy here. It is different from Manchester. It is better weather," the 21-year-old joked.
"The bond here is amazing. It's the best team I have been with when it comes to team spirit and how everyone gets on with each other."
Suffolk Police want better on-street testing of 'acids'
A senior Suffolk police officer has called for new methods of carrying out on-street testing of suspected corrosive liquids, to tackle the growing number of acid attacks.
It comes after an attack just last night in Lowestoft, where an officer described the victim's skin as "bubbling", although he was treated for what police later described as "superficial injuries".
It followed an altercation between two men.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Kearton (pictured) said she wanted new legislation to criminalise the carrying of corrosive substances, if suspects could not prove they were carrying the liquids for legitimate reasons.
She said the Metropolitan Police had stopped their litmus-style on-street test, because of difficulties around accuracy.
MP: Brexit will give Lowestoft 'once in a lifetime opportunity'
Andrew Sinclair
BBC Look East political correspondent
The MP for Lowestoft has told MPs that Brexit is a "once in a lifetime opportunity to rejuvenate the East Anglian fishing industry".
Peter Aldous told the annual fishing debate in Parliament that leaving the EU presented "a great opportunity to reset the framework in which this great industry operates".
Mr Aldous said that under the current rules the region, and particularly Lowestoft, derives very little economic benefit from the fish stocks off its shores.
He called for local boats to have "fair and equitable" access to the North Sea with a more generous quota for inshore fishing boats, which make up most the East Anglian fleet since the decline of the trawling industry.
"The local infrastructure also needs supporting with safe berths, better landing points and modern markets with upgraded freezer facilities," he said.
The temporary shelter, set up with the support of a local church, will work by referrals made to the housing team up to 17:00 each day.
A spokeswoman said: "We will review the shelter’s use each day and if we have been able to
accommodate people elsewhere, or if they refuse to accept the accommodation at
the shelter, we will not open."
Hockey: Suffolk trio aiming to reach semis in India
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Suffolk hockey players Harry Martin (pictured), James Gall and George Pinner could all play for England this morning as they face Argentina in the quarter-finals of the World League Final.
After losing their opening match of the tournament to Germany, England qualified for the last eight by beating India and then drawing with Australia.
Today's other match is Germany against The Netherlands.
A14 lane closure causing congestion in Newmarket
We're hearing that a number of roads in Newmarket are becoming congested, Newmarket, as drivers try to find alternative routes to avoid the A14 westbound, where lane two of two is closed after a lorry shed its load of hay.
Hamilton Road, Bury Road and Fordham Road are reported to be particularly busy.
The lane closure on the A14 is between J36 (Nine Mile Hill) and J35 (Stow cum Quy).
Lengthy delays westbound on A14 near Newmarket
There are long delays on the A14 westbound, between J36 (Nine Mill Hill) and J35 (Stow cum Quy), after a lorry shed its load of hay.
That was blowing around on the carriageway, making driving conditions dangerous, so police initially closed the road completely, but one lane is now open.
There have also been reports of other collisions in the area.
We're getting reports of nine miles of queuing traffic.
Man taken to hospital after fail-to-stop incident near Levington
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital this morning after he was hit by a car on Felixstowe Road near Levington which failed to stop.
The man was out of his vehicle, a white Citroen van, when he was struck by what's thought to be a small silver car, travelling towards Trimley St Martin.
The victim is reported to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
Good Samaritan helps Finn find his way home
A Finnish man who had spent 15 hours searching for his friend's house at the weekend was rescued by a paramedic who was on standby in a response car.
Andy South, from the East of England Ambulance Service, said the man was cold and a bit distressed when he approached him, because he knew the street name began with an H, but he didn't know where it was.
Mr South put a blanket round the visitor, and started searching the internet for street names that might fit the bill. He said: "I called a few out to him, and he said no, but eventually he said 'yes, that's the one'."
They found the house and his passenger "tried to give him a cuddle" and "sort of broke down in happiness" that he'd finally got home.
I heard his friend say 'where have you been, I've been so worried about you'. I gave him a wave and made my way off."
An offshore gas worker was fatally injured after an electrical panel toppled on to him, an inquest has heard.
Tyron Jones, 43, from Lowestoft, died on 5 December 2016 at the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital, after being flown from the Indefatigable 23A North Sea gas platform operated by Anglo-French company Perenco.
The Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard from Perenco team leader Martin Francis, who described Mr Jones as "extremely through and experienced".
Mr Francis told the jury the company had a complex system of risk assessment, but a piece of heavy electrical equipment was not screwed into its crate and the authorised order of tasks was not followed prior to Mr Jones' death.
The inquest continues.
Ipswich Town makes charitable food donations
The Salvation Army says it is "very grateful" to Ipswich Town, who have started donating unsold pies and pasties from home games at Portman Road to a centre for homeless men in the town.
Sharon Ralph, manager of the Lyndon House Lifehouse, said: "It's
so good when members of our local community think of our residents as it is
easy to feel isolated from society when you have experienced homelessness.
"The
pies are a treat we know our residents will enjoy.
"We are very grateful to
Ipswich Town Football Club, Centreplate [matchday caterers] and Hawk Taxis for their support."
The initiative, which began on Saturday after Town's 4-2 victory over Nottingham Forest, resulted in hundreds of pounds worth of food being delivered to the centre.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
NHS Tracker: Check key targets in your area
Use our tracker to check whether your local services are meeting strict waiting-time targets for cancer, routine operations and A&E.Read more
Middlesbrough 2-0 Ipswich Town
Middlesbrough return to winning ways as goals from Martin Braithwaite and Patrick Bamford see off Ipswich.Read more
Parents' plea over son's meningitis death
Sheeran set for Christmas number one
Mark Savage
BBC Music reporter
Ed Sheeran says he has a "cool trick" to boost his chances of getting the Christmas number one.Read more
Ed Sheeran is number one!
Weather: Snow expected
There's a warning that snow could fall in the Eastern region this weekend.
In Northamptonshire, it's expected tonight.
The Met Office says snow may fall in Norfolk and Northants on Saturday, as "one or two snow showers are possible in the west."
On Sunday snow is predicted for the rest of the East.
Garner joins Ipswich travelling party
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Striker Joe Garner (pictured) has travelled with the Ipswich Town team to Middlesbrough this afternoon and will be in tomorrow's matchday squad.
Manager Mick McCarthy says fellow forward David McGoldrick could return next weekend when the Blues face Reading at Portman Road.
The boss has also been updating us on the progress of some of his longer-term absentees:
"Tommy Smith is training. He won't be travelling tomorrow but he is fit and just needs to get some match practice," he said.
"Tom Adeyemi is also feeling a lot better about himself. To get good players back will be of a real benefit to us.
"Joe Garner trained yesterday and fully today. Thankfully we didn't miss him while he was out, but it's damn good to have him back!"
Offshore rig worker's death 'accidental'
The company which runs the gas platform says steps have been taken to prevent a similar incident.Read more
Community hub plans for Southwold Hospital to get green light
Councillors are to consider plans to turn an abandoned hospital into a community hub.
The planned development for Southwold Hospital will see the site redeveloped into a library, creche, cafe, small business centre, four flats and five houses.
The original Victorian hospital building will be converted and restored, while 20th Century extensions will be demolished.
A campaign group, Save Our Southwold (SOS) was set up after the NHS announced the closure of the hospital in 2015, and a steering group of SOS bought the site in February.
Waveney District Council's planning committee is recommended to approve the plans when it meets on Tuesday.
Flood warnings in place for Suffolk coast
A flood alert is in place for the Suffolk coast.
The Environment Agency said national weather conditions are expected to produce large off-shore waves.
Tides are expected to be higher than usual and may cause minor flooding in low-lying coastal areas.
The forecast indicates a series of risk tides for the next couple of days.
Suffolk County Council cabinet member defends declaration decision
East Anglian Daily Times
Suffolk County Council cabinet member Gordon Jones has defended his decision to not declare his position as a non-executive director of an academy trust ahead of a meeting discussing controversial changes to school transport.
Taylor Swift's new backing dancer looks familiar
The Late Late Show host James Corden has been moonlighting this week as general manager of the Forum in Inglewood, California ahead of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.
His backstage duties included telling off Ed Sheeran, giving Demi Lovato a pep talk and Niall Horan a massage.
Niall's old One Direction bandmate Liam also cuddles up to the presenter on the couch, while Sam Smith has one or two demands.
But watch what happens around 10 minutes in.
The general manager goes above and beyond his new job description to help out Taylor after one of her backing dancers pulls out.
The Londoner lets it all hang out in a fishnet outfit and looks like he was born for the role.
“I’m ready. I’m ready" says James.
"Use me. I’ll slot right in."
We're not sure Taylor agrees.
Watch above.
Leiston hoping to get their play-off push back on track
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Leiston could move back into the top five of the Bostik Premier Division if they beat Kingstonian at Victory Road tomorrow.
Lowestoft Town will be targeting back-to-back wins for the first time since October when they entertain Enfield Town, while Needham Market, who have won just two of their last ten in the league, go to Merstham.
In the North Division, AFC Sudbury are at home to Haringey Borough, Mildenhall Town host Brentwood and Bury Town are at Heybridge Swifts.
Rugby Union: Bury host league leaders
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Bury St Edmunds rugby players have a stiff test at The Haberden tomorrow afternoon.
Chinnor, who currently top National League Two South, have yet to lose this season.
Bury lie sixth in the table after last weekend's 29-17 defeat at Redingensians.
Celina praise for 'intelligent' Waghorn
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Winger Bersant Celina says he is learning a lot from the more experienced players within the Ipswich Town team during his spell on loan from Manchester City.
The Kosovan international has established himself as a regular in Mick McCarthy's starting line-up in recent weeks, and now has seven goals from 20 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.
Celina found himself on the scoresheet again during last week's 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest, thanks largely to some excellent work from his teammate Martyn Waghorn (pictured), who also found the net.
"I really get on with him," Celina told us.
"He's a really intelligent player and I think I am as well. When you have two intelligent players playing together, then good things can happen, and they are."
Manchester City loanee Celina 'happy' at Ipswich
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Bersant Celina says any talk of him leaving Ipswich Town before the end of his loan spell is hearsay and nothing more.
Earlier in the season when the Kosovan was struggling to establish himself in the first team, a tweet he posted led to speculation that he would leave the Blues in January and return to parent club Manchester City.
Since then Celina has become a key player for Mick McCarthy with seven goals to his name, and today he has been telling us he is loving life in Suffolk.
"I'm happy here. It is different from Manchester. It is better weather," the 21-year-old joked.
"The bond here is amazing. It's the best team I have been with when it comes to team spirit and how everyone gets on with each other."
Suffolk Police want better on-street testing of 'acids'
A senior Suffolk police officer has called for new methods of carrying out on-street testing of suspected corrosive liquids, to tackle the growing number of acid attacks.
It comes after an attack just last night in Lowestoft, where an officer described the victim's skin as "bubbling", although he was treated for what police later described as "superficial injuries".
It followed an altercation between two men.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Kearton (pictured) said she wanted new legislation to criminalise the carrying of corrosive substances, if suspects could not prove they were carrying the liquids for legitimate reasons.
She said the Metropolitan Police had stopped their litmus-style on-street test, because of difficulties around accuracy.
MP: Brexit will give Lowestoft 'once in a lifetime opportunity'
Andrew Sinclair
BBC Look East political correspondent
The MP for Lowestoft has told MPs that Brexit is a "once in a lifetime opportunity to rejuvenate the East Anglian fishing industry".
Peter Aldous told the annual fishing debate in Parliament that leaving the EU presented "a great opportunity to reset the framework in which this great industry operates".
Mr Aldous said that under the current rules the region, and particularly Lowestoft, derives very little economic benefit from the fish stocks off its shores.
He called for local boats to have "fair and equitable" access to the North Sea with a more generous quota for inshore fishing boats, which make up most the East Anglian fleet since the decline of the trawling industry.
"The local infrastructure also needs supporting with safe berths, better landing points and modern markets with upgraded freezer facilities," he said.
Flood warning for Felixstowe Ferry overnight
Suffolk trio feature during England loss
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
England's hockey players lost 3-2 to Argentina in the last eight stage of the World League Final in India.
The ex-Ipswich trio of Harry Martin, James Gall and George Pinner (pictured) all featured for England.
Pinner was recently named on the shortlist for Goalkeeper Of The Year for the forthcoming FIH Hockey Stars awards.
Ipswich women's co-captain Emma Millar has been telling us that her former clubmate's performances deserve the highest possible recognition.
"He's been in fantastic form. He makes some saves and you think 'how on earth did he do that?'" she said.
"I think as a small town we really do punch above our weight."
Environment Agency issues flood alert for Southwold
A flood alert is in place for the Suffolk coast at Southwold.
The next high tide at nearby Lowestoft is due at 00:10 and it is expected to be 0.8m higher than the level predicted in tide timetables.
The Environment Agency says national weather conditions are expected to produce large off-shore waves.
Tides are expected to be higher than usual and may cause minor flooding in low-lying coastal areas.
The forecast indicates a series of risk tides for the next few days.
Co-op plans to put bollards outside shops to deter ram-raiders
The East of England Co-op says it is putting more stringent measures in place to try to deter ram-raiders from targeting its stores.
Joint chief executive Roger Grosvenor said: "We've upped our patrols, and we're looking to put in place more bollards at the front of our stores."
Mr Grosvenor was speaking after a white Citroen Berlingo van was reversed into the front of the Great Cornard store last night, but the raiders then abandoned it after it became stuck in the shutters.
"We're most fortunate, we've got our own security firm so we were able to respond very quickly, as did the police," he said.
There were two ram-raids at East of England Co-op stores last month, in Long Melford and Halstead, and one earlier this week at a Central England Co-operative in Rickinghall.
Ed Sheeran picks up MBE at palace
He gets his gong from Prince Charles - and would be up for performing at Harry and Meghan's wedding.Read more
Ed Sheeran picks up MBE at palace
Now albums dominated iTunes in 2017
Mark Savage
BBC Music reporter
The long-running compilation series produced four of the biggest-selling albums of the year.Read more
Temporary night shelter opens in Bury St Edmunds
A temporary night shelter has been set up in Bury St Edmunds to cater for rough sleepers from across west Suffolk.
The most recent figure for homeless people, given to us last week by the councils, showed there were 29 rough sleepers in the St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath districts.
The west Suffolk councils are working with Havebury Housing to recruit staff for a more permanent winter night shelter in the town.
The temporary shelter, set up with the support of a local church, will work by referrals made to the housing team up to 17:00 each day.
A spokeswoman said: "We will review the shelter’s use each day and if we have been able to accommodate people elsewhere, or if they refuse to accept the accommodation at the shelter, we will not open."
Snow prospects for Sunday across BBC East region
Dan Holley
BBC Look East weather
McCarthy's pre-Middlesbrough press conference postponed
TWTD.co.uk
Boss Mick McCarthy’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s game at Middlesbrough, which was scheduled for 13:00 today, has been postponed until midday tomorrow as the Blues manager is ill.
Ipswich 'winerack' work to start in new year
The next phase of work to complete an infamous Ipswich landmark will start next month - ending years of uncertainty for the partially-built block of flats known locally as the "winerack".
Work stalled on the Regatta Quay flats in 2009 with the collapse of the Irish banks which owned it, leaving just the "skeleton" of the building.
At the end of January, a three-month project to erect scaffolding will begin, with the owner of the building, John Howard, saying he expects work to be completed in two years' time.
Mr Howard, who bought it in 2015, said he was "very confident" that the 150 flats will sell.
In April, it was revealed that £20m of public money was going into the project, to make sure it finally gets completed.
BreakingA14: Highways England reports all lanes westbound now open near Newmarket
It follows an earlier problem at the between the A1303 junctions for Cambridge Airport, Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham.
Hockey: Suffolk trio aiming to reach semis in India
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Suffolk hockey players Harry Martin (pictured), James Gall and George Pinner could all play for England this morning as they face Argentina in the quarter-finals of the World League Final.
After losing their opening match of the tournament to Germany, England qualified for the last eight by beating India and then drawing with Australia.
Today's other match is Germany against The Netherlands.
A14 lane closure causing congestion in Newmarket
We're hearing that a number of roads in Newmarket are becoming congested, Newmarket, as drivers try to find alternative routes to avoid the A14 westbound, where lane two of two is closed after a lorry shed its load of hay.
Hamilton Road, Bury Road and Fordham Road are reported to be particularly busy.
The lane closure on the A14 is between J36 (Nine Mile Hill) and J35 (Stow cum Quy).
Lengthy delays westbound on A14 near Newmarket
There are long delays on the A14 westbound, between J36 (Nine Mill Hill) and J35 (Stow cum Quy), after a lorry shed its load of hay.
That was blowing around on the carriageway, making driving conditions dangerous, so police initially closed the road completely, but one lane is now open.
There have also been reports of other collisions in the area.
We're getting reports of nine miles of queuing traffic.
Man taken to hospital after fail-to-stop incident near Levington
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital this morning after he was hit by a car on Felixstowe Road near Levington which failed to stop.
The man was out of his vehicle, a white Citroen van, when he was struck by what's thought to be a small silver car, travelling towards Trimley St Martin.
The victim is reported to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
Good Samaritan helps Finn find his way home
A Finnish man who had spent 15 hours searching for his friend's house at the weekend was rescued by a paramedic who was on standby in a response car.
Andy South, from the East of England Ambulance Service, said the man was cold and a bit distressed when he approached him, because he knew the street name began with an H, but he didn't know where it was.
Mr South put a blanket round the visitor, and started searching the internet for street names that might fit the bill. He said: "I called a few out to him, and he said no, but eventually he said 'yes, that's the one'."
They found the house and his passenger "tried to give him a cuddle" and "sort of broke down in happiness" that he'd finally got home.
Disappointment for Ipswich school chef
Suffolk One Sixth Form College chef Daniel Bowen has failed in his attempt to be crowned East of England School Chef of the Year.
A spokeswoman for LACA, the Lead Association for Catering in Education, said: "As a first-time participant in the competition, he should be proud of his performance.
"Reaching the regional final in his first year is a significant achievement."
Latest on A14 lane closures at Kentford
Inquest re-opens into offshore gas worker's death
Cath Saunt
BBC Radio Norfolk
An offshore gas worker was fatally injured after an electrical panel toppled on to him, an inquest has heard.
Tyron Jones, 43, from Lowestoft, died on 5 December 2016 at the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital, after being flown from the Indefatigable 23A North Sea gas platform operated by Anglo-French company Perenco.
The Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard from Perenco team leader Martin Francis, who described Mr Jones as "extremely through and experienced".
Mr Francis told the jury the company had a complex system of risk assessment, but a piece of heavy electrical equipment was not screwed into its crate and the authorised order of tasks was not followed prior to Mr Jones' death.
The inquest continues.
Ipswich Town makes charitable food donations
The Salvation Army says it is "very grateful" to Ipswich Town, who have started donating unsold pies and pasties from home games at Portman Road to a centre for homeless men in the town.
Sharon Ralph, manager of the Lyndon House Lifehouse, said: "It's so good when members of our local community think of our residents as it is easy to feel isolated from society when you have experienced homelessness.
"The pies are a treat we know our residents will enjoy.
"We are very grateful to Ipswich Town Football Club, Centreplate [matchday caterers] and Hawk Taxis for their support."
The initiative, which began on Saturday after Town's 4-2 victory over Nottingham Forest, resulted in hundreds of pounds worth of food being delivered to the centre.
Stadium manager Greg Pillinger told the club site "It just makes sense to do this.
"We obviously have food hygiene rules to adhere to, and we have had support from the Environmental Health Officer from Ipswich Borough Council.
"It worked really well on Saturday... we will continue to do the same over the rest of the season."
A local taxi firm is helping to transport the food.
Highways England warn of A14 lane closure near Kentford