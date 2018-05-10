BBC Local Live: Suffolk

The Salvation Army says it is "very grateful" to Ipswich Town, who have started donating unsold pies and pasties from home games at Portman Road to a centre for homeless men in the town.

Sharon Ralph, manager of the Lyndon House Lifehouse, said: "It's so good when members of our local community think of our residents as it is easy to feel isolated from society when you have experienced homelessness.

"The pies are a treat we know our residents will enjoy.

"We are very grateful to Ipswich Town Football Club, Centreplate [matchday caterers] and Hawk Taxis for their support."

The initiative, which began on Saturday after Town's 4-2 victory over Nottingham Forest, resulted in hundreds of pounds worth of food being delivered to the centre.

Stadium manager Greg Pillinger told the club site "It just makes sense to do this.

"We obviously have food hygiene rules to adhere to, and we have had support from the Environmental Health Officer from Ipswich Borough Council.

"It worked really well on Saturday... we will continue to do the same over the rest of the season."

A local taxi firm is helping to transport the food.