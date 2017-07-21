BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Social media 'phenomenon' of Corrie Mckeague disappearance
The disappearance of Corrie Mckeague has been a
social media phenomenon.
Each year, an estimated 250,000 people go missing.
But very few of them generate such long-lasting and widespread interest as the
23-year-old airman.
Almost 130,000 people have followed the Find Corrie Facebook page,
with followers posting well-wishes for Nicola Urquhart, and sons Darroch and
Makeyan, and their own theories as to what may have happened.
In
December, Mrs Urquhart was photographed searching woodland for any trace of her
son, at a point in the investigation when it was thought he might have tried to
walk home.
The
picture formed part of a Facebook post which read: "This mum is searching
forest undergrowth for her child.
"Her
baby boy. Though an adult, he's her baby still.... It could be one of us
parents looking for our child instead."
It was
shared 270,000 times and attracted almost 28,000 comments. Comments were still
being posted in April.
It was not just on social media that the interest in Mr Mckeague's disappearance became apparent.
Artist Ruddy Muddy sketched an image of Mr Mckeague into dirt on the back of his van, baby blue-coloured wristbands displaying "Find Corrie" were distributed, car stickers were made and posters seen throughout East Anglia and beyond.
Both Mrs Urquhart and Forbes McKenzie, from the hired data experts, put his appeal down to the fact that he was an airman, and the British public are "good at getting behind the forces".
Plus, they said, he was a good-looking boy - a "capable, fit young man who should be able to look after himself", according to his mother.
Mr McKenzie also points to the "feeling of injustice that not enough was getting done" in order to try to find him.
As part of the search for Corrie Mckeague, his mobile phone was traced and it was discovered it had been in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Saturday, 24 September, but then moved to the Barton Mills area.
Police searched a bin lorry, after finding its route matched the movements of the phone, but released it after it was found not to contain Corrie's lost phone.
After thousands of frames of CCTV footage were trawled through, with no evidence that Corrie had left the area, questions began to be asked about whether he had been in one of the bins taken to a landfill site.
Initially, the weight of the lorry's load was reported to have been 15kg (33lb) - too light to have contained Mr Mckeague, and so the landfill site wasn't searched.
But in early March, it was revealed the load weighed significantly more than that - more than 100kg (15st 10lb).
The search of the landfill site at Milton began on 6 March, after a month of preparation of the area for the search team.
