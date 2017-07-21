BBC Local Live: Suffolk

The disappearance of Corrie Mckeague has been a social media phenomenon.

Each year, an estimated 250,000 people go missing.

But very few of them generate such long-lasting and widespread interest as the 23-year-old airman.

Suffolk Police

Almost 130,000 people have followed the Find Corrie Facebook page , with followers posting well-wishes for Nicola Urquhart, and sons Darroch and Makeyan, and their own theories as to what may have happened.

In December, Mrs Urquhart was photographed searching woodland for any trace of her son, at a point in the investigation when it was thought he might have tried to walk home.

The picture formed part of a Facebook post which read: "This mum is searching forest undergrowth for her child.

"Her baby boy. Though an adult, he's her baby still.... It could be one of us parents looking for our child instead."

It was shared 270,000 times and attracted almost 28,000 comments. Comments were still being posted in April.

BBC

It was not just on social media that the interest in Mr Mckeague's disappearance became apparent.

Artist Ruddy Muddy sketched an image of Mr Mckeague into dirt on the back of his van, baby blue-coloured wristbands displaying "Find Corrie" were distributed, car stickers were made and posters seen throughout East Anglia and beyond.

Both Mrs Urquhart and Forbes McKenzie, from the hired data experts, put his appeal down to the fact that he was an airman, and the British public are "good at getting behind the forces".

Plus, they said, he was a good-looking boy - a "capable, fit young man who should be able to look after himself", according to his mother.

Mr McKenzie also points to the "feeling of injustice that not enough was getting done" in order to try to find him.