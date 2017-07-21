BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Long Melford field

  Updates for Monday, 24 July, 2017

By Philippa Taylor

Social media 'phenomenon' of Corrie Mckeague disappearance

The disappearance of Corrie Mckeague has been a social media phenomenon.

Each year, an estimated 250,000 people go missing.

But very few of them generate such long-lasting and widespread interest as the 23-year-old airman.

Corrie Mckeague
Suffolk Police

Almost 130,000 people have followed the Find Corrie Facebook page, with followers posting well-wishes for Nicola Urquhart, and sons Darroch and Makeyan, and their own theories as to what may have happened.

In December, Mrs Urquhart was photographed searching woodland for any trace of her son, at a point in the investigation when it was thought he might have tried to walk home.

The picture formed part of a Facebook post which read: "This mum is searching forest undergrowth for her child.

"Her baby boy. Though an adult, he's her baby still.... It could be one of us parents looking for our child instead."

It was shared 270,000 times and attracted almost 28,000 comments. Comments were still being posted in April.

Nicola Urqhart searching undergrowth
BBC

It was not just on social media that the interest in Mr Mckeague's disappearance became apparent.

Artist Ruddy Muddy sketched an image of Mr Mckeague into dirt on the back of his van, baby blue-coloured wristbands displaying "Find Corrie" were distributed, car stickers were made and posters seen throughout East Anglia and beyond.

Both Mrs Urquhart and Forbes McKenzie, from the hired data experts, put his appeal down to the fact that he was an airman, and the British public are "good at getting behind the forces".

Plus, they said, he was a good-looking boy - a "capable, fit young man who should be able to look after himself", according to his mother.

Mr McKenzie also points to the "feeling of injustice that not enough was getting done" in order to try to find him.

Image of Corrie on back of van
Barry Minns
The tortuous search for Corrie Mckeague

Corrie Mckeague with his mum Nicola Urquhart

Jodie Halford

BBC News

The story of the young airman who vanished on a night out baffled the nation - what happened to Corrie Mckeague?

Read more
Why was the landfill site searched for Corrie?

As part of the search for Corrie Mckeague, his mobile phone was traced and it was discovered it had been in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Saturday, 24 September, but then moved to the Barton Mills area.

Police searched a bin lorry, after finding its route matched the movements of the phone, but released it after it was found not to contain Corrie's lost phone.

Search at landfill site
Paper Pix

After thousands of frames of CCTV footage were trawled through, with no evidence that Corrie had left the area, questions began to be asked about whether he had been in one of the bins taken to a landfill site.

Initially, the weight of the lorry's load was reported to have been 15kg (33lb) - too light to have contained Mr Mckeague, and so the landfill site wasn't searched.

But in early March, it was revealed the load weighed significantly more than that - more than 100kg (15st 10lb).

The search of the landfill site at Milton began on 6 March, after a month of preparation of the area for the search team.

