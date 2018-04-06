South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Art that disappears into the sea

Artist Martin Brunt's natural wonders
Yorkshire artist Martin Brunt creates works of art with nature which are then reclaimed by the elements.

Yorkshire's top stories today

The top stories from across Yorkshire so far today include:

Watch: Sheffield Half Marathon winner reveals top tips

Oli Constable

BBC Yorkshire Live

This Sunday, thousands of people will be running in the Sheffield Half Marathon.

With that in mind, I got some tips from Steven Bayton, the first to cross the finish line last year with a time of 69 minutes and 23 seconds.

Here's what he had to say:

BreakingSeven candidates in South Yorkshire mayoral election race

Seven candidates have been announced as in the running for the post of Sheffield City Region mayor.

Sheffield City region
Sheffield City Region

Polling will take place on the same day as the local elections, Thursday 3 May.

The candidates are:

  • David Stewart Allen - English Democrats
  • Mick Bower - The Yorkshire Party
  • Dan Jarvis - Labour and Co-operative Party
  • Naveen Judah - South Yorkshire Save Our NHS
  • Hannah Ruth Kitching - Liberal Democrats
  • Robert Murphy - Green Party
  • Ian Geoffrey Walker - Conservative Party

New recycling scheme to be launched in Barnsley

A new recycling scheme in Barnsley will be introduced in the summer.

Recycling logo
BBC

It means the current white paper recycling sack will be phased out, allowing residents to recycle paper and cardboard together in a blue bin.

The new proposal was approved by Barnsley Council's cabinet last month after it received feedback that recycling in the town had declined.

The new scheme will be rolled out from August, say councillors.

Matt Gladstone, from the council, said: "We know that the paper sacks were quite unpopular and it’s time to move on from them. We hope that this decision will be welcomed."

Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.

Read more

Watch: Bodycams issued to Environment Agency officers

Environment Agency officers in Yorkshire and the north east have been issued with body cameras.

It's in a bid to protect them from "abusive and threatening" behaviour.

The agency has posted a video on twitter demonstrating the abuse officers sometimes receive:

£6m cash boost to combat pupil exclusions and absences

Funding worth £6m will be given to Doncaster Council to help the authority combat "high numbers" of children being excluded and "high rates" of persistent absence at schools.

Girl puts hand up in school
Getty Images

More than 5,500 pupils were excluded in the town during 2015-2016, according to figures from the education watchdog Ofsted.

Following a report, the council has outlined a three-stage plan in a bid to reduce the numbers.

The report concluded there was "insufficient provision" in Doncaster to meet the needs of young people with acute social, emotional and mental health needs including those with autism.

Councillors added that the town compared "no better or worse" than other local authorities in South Yorkshire.

The money will be used to address challenges such as the quality of teaching, absence and variable outcomes for disadvantaged children.

Watch: Frolicking fox family caught on camera in Sheffield

Imagine seeing this in your back garden....

A family of foxes has been caught having fun in Sheffield.

They certainly look like they're having a good time:

Hull Trains cancels evening service

Hull Trains has tweeted that its 19.11 train service from Hull to London King's Cross has been cancelled.

A replacement road service will be used to get people from East Yorkshire to Doncaster.

Child killer died from heart attack in Berkshire facility

Peter Pickering
BBC

An inquest has heard a child killer dubbed the Beast of Wombwell died after suffering a heart attack at a secure psychiatric unit in Thatcham in Berkshire.

Peter Pickering, 80, had been locked up for more than 45 years after killing a 14-year-old in 1972.

He was expected to be charged with the murder of another 14-year-old whose body was found in Yorkshire in 1965.

He was also awaiting sentence for raping an 18-year-old woman.

An inquest at Reading Town Hall heard Pickering died after collapsing at Thornford Park Hospital last month.

Barnsley v Sheffield United

Barnsley manager Jose Morais

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Barnsley and Sheffield United.

Read more

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J35 for A629 Rotherham.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J35, A629 (Rotherham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

'Beast of Wombwell' suffered heart attack - Coroner

An inquest has heard that the child killer dubbed the "Beast of Wombwell" died after suffering a heart attack at a secure psychiatric unit.

"Beast of Wombwell"
West Yorkshire Police

Peter Pickering, 80, died in hospital just days after being found guilty of raping an 18-year-old girl in West Yorkshire in 1972.

Pickering had already spent 45-years in prison after killing 14-year-old Shirley Boldy in Barnsley in the same year.

The inquest, held at Reading Town Hall, heard that Pickering died at Thornford Park Hospital after suffering a heart attack on 25 March.

Senior coroner for Berkshire, Peter Bedford, said: "He was reviewed by a doctor in the hospital, who asked for a urine sample, and he was left alone for no more than five minutes before a nurse returned to find Mr Pickering collapsed on the floor, clearly in pain.

"An ambulance was called, but he sadly went into a cardiac arrest."

Mr Bedford added that because Mr Pickering was a detained patient he was obliged to carry out a full inquest, which has been adjourned until 18 June.

Vorderman to celebrate RAF 100th birthday in Doncaster

Carol Vorderman will be in Doncaster this weekend marching with more than 1,000 air cadets to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

Carole Vorderman
PA

Cadets and staff from across the North of England will march through the town to attend a special anniversary service at Doncaster Minster.

The event will start on Sunday at Doncaster Council Civic Office from 13:30.

Vorderman, who's a celebrity ambassador and Honorary Group Captain, said: "It's an honour to be part of such a wonderful parade."

Centuries-old hand prints found at Wentworth Woodhouse

Almost two dozen hand prints, thought to be centuries-old with the engraved names and dates of craftsmen have been found in the roof space at Wentworth Woodhouse.

Handprints and engravings left in roof
Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust

It's believed they were left by craftsmen who have worked at the house just outside Rotherham over the past two centuries.

The Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust discovered the "tradition" of leaving hand prints as they prepare for a multi-million pound roof repair project.

Armed gang attack woman in rugby club

Armed and masked robbers attacked a woman and stole cash in a raid at Rotherham Rugby Club.

Rugby Club in Rotherham
Google

Three men wearing balaclavas went into the club on Badsley Moor Lane armed with a hammer and stole about £240 in cash on Monday evening.

The female member of staff was attacked by one of the men and hit her head against a wall - she was treated for her injuries at the scene.

It happened about 20:45 on Monday and police want to hear from any witnesses.

Meadowhall to hold autism-friendly weekend

Dozens of stores at Meadowhall will open earlier on Saturday to allow children with autism to familiarise themselves with the centre in a "less stressful environment".

Meadowhall store
Google

Families with children who have autism are invited to the shopping complex from 08:00.

Organisers say the centre will be virtually empty, allowing the children to feel more comfortable and experience different environments.

It's a joint venture between Sparkle Sheffield, a charity supporting families with autistic children, and Meadowhall's customer service team.

Shopping Centres can be bewildering places for children with autism, that’s why this Autism-friendly Hours at Meadowhall over this weekend is so important and gives the children and their families time and space to get to know the centre in a calm and controlled manner"

Liesje DusauzayFounder and CEO of Sparkle Sheffield

LISTEN: Asylum seekers 'left in B&B accommodation'

A report from the South Yorkshire Migrant and Asylum Action Group says women and children claiming asylum are being unlawfully housed in bed and breakfasts around Sheffield.

It says mums and young children are being placed in shared accommodation that's cramped, unsafe and also houses people with addiction problems.

Councils are required to provide rooms in bed and breakfasts as a last resort for a maximum of six weeks.

This report says some families are being left a lot longer.

One woman was in one of these places for six months.

'Beast of Wombwell' inquest due to open later

An inquest into the death of the convicted child rapist, the so-called "Beast of Wombwell" is due to open later this morning.

Peter Pickering died in Hospital in Berkshire last month after being behind bars for more than 45 years.

He died just days after being found guilty of raping an 18-year-old girl in West Yorkshire in 1972.

Peter Pickering
Other

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle.

What does the weather have for us today?

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

Here's my forecast:

Travel: Line still closed between Ilkley and Leeds

If you're heading out to catch a train this morning, most services are running to time.

A reminder the landslip at Springs Tunnel near Guiseley railway station means there are no trains between Ilkley and Leeds.

You can check train times below.

Severe accident: A1(M) South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J36 for A630 Warmsworth Road and J37 for A635 Barnsley Road.

A1(M) South Yorkshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J36 A630 Warmsworth Road and J37, A635 (Marr), because of an accident.

BBC Weather Watchers: Yorkshire basks in the sun

BBC Weather Watchers

Do not adjust your set, it is that sunny out there.

So what better way to prove it than have a quick look around God's Own County, courtesy of our BBC Weather Watchers?

You really are looking good today, Yorkshire...

York
BBC
Marsden
BBC
Rotherham
BBC

Rotherham firm fined after employee seriously injured

A Rotherham construction company has been fined more than £70,000 after an employee was seriously injured.

Construction workers
PA

Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard that in September 2016 a 48-year-old employee of KDS Construction Company Ltd, based in Taylors Court in Rotherham, suffered multiple injuries after a large segment of concrete fell on him.

The firm pleaded guilty to a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act and was fined £70,000 and ordered to pay costs of £4,016.15.

The employee's injuries were life-changing and he could have easily been killed. This serious incident and devastation could have been avoided if basic safeguards had been put in place."

Alison OuthwaiteInspector, Health and Safety Executive

Sheffield to Tranquility Base: The Arctic Monkeys are back

It's the news that Sheffield has been waiting for...

Arctic Monkeys
BBC

The Arctic Monkeys have finally revealed the name and release date of their sixth album following a five-year hiatus.

The Sheffield rock group have called their new album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino and it will be released on 11 May.

It follows their Mercury Prize-nominated album, AM, in 2013.

In pictures: A look at Sheffield's super shed

Jenny Eells

BBC Yorkshire Live

Earlier we told you about a shed in Sheffield that's been nominated for the national title of Shed of the Year.

George with his shed
BBC

Well now its creator, George Smallwood, has given us a snoop around his "economical wildlife shed".

Normal looking shed inside
BBC

Inside looks fairly normal - it's very tidy and organised.

George has made sure he's used every inch of space wisely.

Upstairs onto the shed
BBC

However, it's the outside that makes this shed special.

Garden on the roof
BBC

It harbours a wildlife hotel, a beehive and a vegetable patch.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound at J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Barnsley keeper breaks finger in 'duel'

Nick Townsend

Barnsley keeper Nick Townsend is ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his finger in an altercation with a team-mate.

Read more

Children's trust forecasts multi-million pound deficit

An increase in the number of young people being referred to Doncaster Children's Services Trust has left the organisation with a multi-million pound deficit.

Doncaster Children's Trust
Google

The independent trust, which works with Doncaster Council, has forecast an overspend of about £2.9m.

Bosses say the financial difficulty is because of the "number and level of complexity of children in care".

A 70/30 risk share agreement between the council and the trust means Doncaster Council will be liable to fund a further £940,000.

Additional monitoring measures have been agreed between the council and the trust as a result.

Traffic and Travel: Lane closures on M1 northbound

BBC News Travel

Two out of three lanes are currently closed on the M1 northbound in South Yorkshire,

The stretch affected is between Junction 32 (Thurcroft) and Junction 33 (Catcliffe/Sheffield/Rotherham).;

The closure's due to emergency repair work.

Motorists should expect about a 20-minute delay.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J32 for M18 and J33 for A630 Catcliffe affecting J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed, queuing traffic and long delays on M1 northbound between J32, M18 (Thurcroft) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of emergency repairs. Travel time is around 40 minutes. Congestion to J31, A57 (Sheffield).

Driver gets flat refusal over pothole claim

A driver who says his car was damaged by a pothole on the M1 in South Yorkshire is seeking compensation from Highways England.

Cars damaged
BBC Sheffield

Last December a number of cars were damaged by a pothole on the M1 near junction 33, at the Parkway.

Andrew Sampson says the damage to his car cost him about £500 and says there is a long running problem with the stretch of road.

Highways England has declined his claim and the agency said: "As we were able to demonstrate that inspections have been carried out effectively we were unable to meet claims for compensation in this instance."

Shedding light on national title aspirations

Richard Cadey

BBC Yorkshire Live

Will this shed in South Yorkshire win the national title of Shed of the Year?

Economical shed
BBC Sheffield

It's an "economical wildlife shed" and was built by George Smallwood, who lives in the Crookes area of Sheffield.

With no carpentry experience, it took George about two months to build.

The shed features a wildlife hotel, a beehive and a vegetable patch on its roof.

His back garden creation has been nominated in the Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition.

North's transport body 'takes up powers'

A body created to overhaul transport in northern England is to meet for the first time as it takes up new powers.

Transport for the North (TfN) will hold its first board meeting in Liverpool with Transport Minister Jo Johnson.

TfN will advise the government on transport strategy and enact a 30-year road and railway upgrade scheme unveiled in January.

Transport map
Transport for the North

TfN has identified seven "corridors of opportunity" where the movement of people and goods across the region could be improved.

This includes the route from the port of Liverpool to the Humber ports via Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Sheffield, and between non-carbon energy and research centres in Cumbria, north Lancashire, North Yorkshire and the North East.

The strategy also outlines more detail on the vision for Northern Powerhouse Rail.

It features a new line between Liverpool and the HS2 Manchester spur via Warrington, increased capacity at Manchester Piccadilly and a new link connecting Manchester and Leeds via Bradford.

