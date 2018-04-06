South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A body created to overhaul transport in northern England is to meet for the first time as it takes up new powers.

Transport for the North (TfN) will hold its first board meeting in Liverpool with Transport Minister Jo Johnson.

TfN will advise the government on transport strategy and enact a 30-year road and railway upgrade scheme unveiled in January.

Transport for the North

TfN has identified seven "corridors of opportunity" where the movement of people and goods across the region could be improved.

This includes the route from the port of Liverpool to the Humber ports via Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Sheffield, and between non-carbon energy and research centres in Cumbria, north Lancashire, North Yorkshire and the North East.

The strategy also outlines more detail on the vision for Northern Powerhouse Rail.

It features a new line between Liverpool and the HS2 Manchester spur via Warrington, increased capacity at Manchester Piccadilly and a new link connecting Manchester and Leeds via Bradford.