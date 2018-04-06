South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Armed gang attack woman in rugby club

Armed and masked robbers attacked a woman and stole cash in a raid at Rotherham Rugby Club.

Rugby Club in Rotherham
Three men wearing balaclavas went into the club on Badsley Moor Lane armed with a hammer and stole about £240 in cash on Monday evening.

The female member of staff was attacked by one of the men and hit her head against a wall - she was treated for her injuries at the scene.

It happened about 20:45 on Monday and police want to hear from any witnesses.

Meadowhall to hold autism-friendly weekend

Dozens of stores at Meadowhall will open earlier this weekend to allow children with autism to familiarise themselves with the centre in a "less stressful environment".

Meadowhall store
Families with children who have autism are invited to the shopping complex from 08:00 on Saturday and Sunday.

Organisers say the centre will be virtually empty, allowing the children to feel more comfortable and experience different environments.

It's a joint venture between Sparkle Sheffield, a charity supporting families with autistic children, and Meadowhall's customer service team.

Shopping Centres can be bewildering places for children with autism, that’s why this Autism-friendly Hours at Meadowhall over this weekend is so important and gives the children and their families time and space to get to know the centre in a calm and controlled manner"

Liesje DusauzayFounder and CEO of Sparkle Sheffield

LISTEN: Asylum seekers 'left in B&B accommodation'

A report from the South Yorkshire Migrant and Asylum Action Group says women and children claiming asylum are being unlawfully housed in bed and breakfasts around Sheffield.

It says mums and young children are being placed in shared accommodation that's cramped, unsafe and also houses people with addiction problems.

Councils are required to provide rooms in bed and breakfasts as a last resort for a maximum of six weeks.

This report says some families are being left a lot longer.

One woman was in one of these places for six months.

'Beast of Wombwell' inquest due to open later

An inquest into the death of the convicted child rapist, the so-called "Beast of Wombwell" is due to open later this morning.

Peter Pickering died in Hospital in Berkshire last month after being behind bars for more than 45 years.

He died just days after being found guilty of raping an 18-year-old girl in West Yorkshire in 1972.

Peter Pickering
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle.

What does the weather have for us today?

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

Here's my forecast:

Travel: Line still closed between Ilkley and Leeds

If you're heading out to catch a train this morning, most services are running to time.

A reminder the landslip at Springs Tunnel near Guiseley railway station means there are no trains between Ilkley and Leeds.

You can check train times below.

Severe accident: A1(M) South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J36 for A630 Warmsworth Road and J37 for A635 Barnsley Road.

A1(M) South Yorkshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J36 A630 Warmsworth Road and J37, A635 (Marr), because of an accident.

Yorkshire's top stories today

The top stories from across Yorkshire so far today include:

BBC Weather Watchers: Yorkshire basks in the sun

BBC Weather Watchers

Do not adjust your set, it is that sunny out there.

So what better way to prove it than have a quick look around God's Own County, courtesy of our BBC Weather Watchers?

You really are looking good today, Yorkshire...

York
Marsden
BBC
Rotherham
BBC

Rotherham firm fined after employee seriously injured

A Rotherham construction company has been fined more than £70,000 after an employee was seriously injured.

Construction workers
Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard that in September 2016 a 48-year-old employee of KDS Construction Company Ltd, based in Taylors Court in Rotherham, suffered multiple injuries after a large segment of concrete fell on him.

The firm pleaded guilty to a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act and was fined £70,000 and ordered to pay costs of £4,016.15.

The employee's injuries were life-changing and he could have easily been killed. This serious incident and devastation could have been avoided if basic safeguards had been put in place."

Alison OuthwaiteInspector, Health and Safety Executive

Sheffield to Tranquility Base: The Arctic Monkeys are back

It's the news that Sheffield has been waiting for...

Arctic Monkeys
BBC

The Arctic Monkeys have finally revealed the name and release date of their sixth album following a five-year hiatus.

The Sheffield rock group have called their new album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino and it will be released on 11 May.

It follows their Mercury Prize-nominated album, AM, in 2013.

In pictures: A look at Sheffield's super shed

Jenny Eells

BBC Yorkshire Live

Earlier we told you about a shed in Sheffield that's been nominated for the national title of Shed of the Year.

George with his shed
BBC

Well now its creator, George Smallwood, has given us a snoop around his "economical wildlife shed".

Normal looking shed inside
BBC

Inside looks fairly normal - it's very tidy and organised.

George has made sure he's used every inch of space wisely.

Upstairs onto the shed
BBC

However, it's the outside that makes this shed special.

Garden on the roof
BBC

It harbours a wildlife hotel, a beehive and a vegetable patch.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound at J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Barnsley keeper breaks finger in 'duel'

Nick Townsend

Barnsley keeper Nick Townsend is ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his finger in an altercation with a team-mate.

Read more

Children's trust forecasts multi-million pound deficit

An increase in the number of young people being referred to Doncaster Children's Services Trust has left the organisation with a multi-million pound deficit.

Doncaster Children's Trust
Google

The independent trust, which works with Doncaster Council, has forecast an overspend of about £2.9m.

Bosses say the financial difficulty is because of the "number and level of complexity of children in care".

A 70/30 risk share agreement between the council and the trust means Doncaster Council will be liable to fund a further £940,000.

Additional monitoring measures have been agreed between the council and the trust as a result.

Traffic and Travel: Lane closures on M1 northbound

BBC News Travel

Two out of three lanes are currently closed on the M1 northbound in South Yorkshire,

The stretch affected is between Junction 32 (Thurcroft) and Junction 33 (Catcliffe/Sheffield/Rotherham).;

The closure's due to emergency repair work.

Motorists should expect about a 20-minute delay.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J32 for M18 and J33 for A630 Catcliffe affecting J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed, queuing traffic and long delays on M1 northbound between J32, M18 (Thurcroft) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of emergency repairs. Travel time is around 40 minutes. Congestion to J31, A57 (Sheffield).

Missing tortoise found after nine months - just metres away

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

The owner of a missing tortoise thought she would never see her pet again after she disappeared from their home in Bircotes, Nottinghamshire, last year.

But nine months later, they've been reunited.

The pet, named Pippa, was found 50 metres away in woods near their house and was spotted by a walker who had seen a Facebook appeal by the owners.

Pippa the tortoise
Laura Tissington

"It's still a shock," said owner Laura Tissington. "For two months after she disappeared we were outside every day looking for her, asking the neighbours.

"We came to the conclusion she had been stolen."

Driver gets flat refusal over pothole claim

A driver who says his car was damaged by a pothole on the M1 in South Yorkshire is seeking compensation from Highways England.

Cars damaged
BBC Sheffield

Last December a number of cars were damaged by a pothole on the M1 near junction 33, at the Parkway.

Andrew Sampson says the damage to his car cost him about £500 and says there is a long running problem with the stretch of road.

Highways England has declined his claim and the agency said: "As we were able to demonstrate that inspections have been carried out effectively we were unable to meet claims for compensation in this instance."

Shedding light on national title aspirations

Richard Cadey

BBC Yorkshire Live

Will this shed in South Yorkshire win the national title of Shed of the Year?

Economical shed
BBC Sheffield

It's an "economical wildlife shed" and was built by George Smallwood, who lives in the Crookes area of Sheffield.

With no carpentry experience, it took George about two months to build.

The shed features a wildlife hotel, a beehive and a vegetable patch on its roof.

His back garden creation has been nominated in the Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition.

North's transport body 'takes up powers'

A body created to overhaul transport in northern England is to meet for the first time as it takes up new powers.

Transport for the North (TfN) will hold its first board meeting in Liverpool with Transport Minister Jo Johnson.

TfN will advise the government on transport strategy and enact a 30-year road and railway upgrade scheme unveiled in January.

Transport map
Transport for the North

TfN has identified seven "corridors of opportunity" where the movement of people and goods across the region could be improved.

This includes the route from the port of Liverpool to the Humber ports via Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Sheffield, and between non-carbon energy and research centres in Cumbria, north Lancashire, North Yorkshire and the North East.

The strategy also outlines more detail on the vision for Northern Powerhouse Rail.

It features a new line between Liverpool and the HS2 Manchester spur via Warrington, increased capacity at Manchester Piccadilly and a new link connecting Manchester and Leeds via Bradford.

Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J33 for A630 Catcliffe.

M1 South Yorkshire - Slow traffic on M1 northbound at J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of an accident involving two vehicles earlier on.

LISTEN: Jarvin Blake death - police appeal for help

Police in Sheffield will be on the streets of Burngreave today, a month after, father of three, Jarvin Blake was stabbed to death in the middle of the afternoon.

They are hoping that people might remember what happened that day.

The 22 year old died in hospital after the attack on Catherine Street in Burngreave on Thursday, 8 March at 15:00.

Four men have been arrested but there have been no charges.

Det Ch Insp Steve Handley is leading the inquiry:

Severe disruption: M180 South Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

M180 South Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, at M18 J5.

M180 South Yorkshire - M180 partially blocked at M18 J5, Stainforth, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well. On the roundabout.

Travel: Rail line blocked between Ilkley and Leeds

There's been a landslip between Guiseley and Kirkstall Forge.

It has happened near the railway station.

Network Rail are on site working to clear the tree from the line and make sure that it is safe for trains to run through.

As a result, the direct line from Ilkley to Leeds is blocked.

Customers travelling between Ilkley and Leeds will need to change at Shipley.

You may also use your ticket on First Buses between Ilkley and Leeds.

Customers travelling between Ilkley and Bradford Forster Square - a normal service has resumed.

You can check your train times below.

Be aware that the lifts between the footbridge and platform 2 at Wakefield Westgate station are out of order.

Your weather forecast this morning

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

Take a look at my forecast for today:

Severe disruption: A628 South Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A628 South Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between A616 and A57 Woolley Lane.

A628 South Yorkshire - A628 closed westbound between Flouch roundabout in Langsett and Gun Inn Traffic Lights in Mottram in Longdendale, because of emergency repairs.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J34 for A631.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Yorkshire's top stories today

The top stories from across Yorkshire so far today include:

Watch: Sheffield mums go back to the 1980s to keep fit

Oli Constable

BBC Yorkshire Live

A new dance phenomenon is sweeping Sheffield.

It's called MumDance and its aim is to get mums working out to classic 80s tunes.

So leotards on and legwarmers at the ready, it's time to get physical...

Bafta nomination for Sheffield's Sean Bean

Sheffield-born actor Sean Bean has been nominated for a top TV award.

Sean Bean
BBC

The 58-year-old, who is originally from Handsworth, has been nominated for the leading actor category in the Bafta awards.

It's for his role as the priest in the BBC drama Broken which follows Bean's character as he and his congregation struggle to reconcile their beliefs with contemporary Britain.

Doncaster's rogue landlords face £30k fines

A "tough crackdown" on rogue landlords is being planned in Doncaster.

Doncaster Council
BBC

Doncaster Council says it could soon issue landlords fines of up to £30,000 if they are badly managing their properties and causing tenants distress.

Councillors will meet next Tuesday to debate the introduction of civil penalties after a change in government policy means they can now issue fines larger than those currently issued by magistrates' courts.

The ruling is intended to act as a deterrent to landlords currently failing to comply with overcrowding notices and repairs.

If the proposals go ahead, landlords and agents will still be referred for prosecution by the council as well.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J33 for A630 Catcliffe.

M1 South Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 northbound at J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of emergency repairs.

Watch: Paddling pooches make a splash in Barnsley

Oli Constable

BBC Yorkshire Live

It seems there are currently plenty of tails wagging in Barnsley...

A quirky business venture in the town has been proving a popular hit with dog lovers.

They want to find somewhere "paw-fect" for their dogs to swim together - and people have been travelling from all over for a dip:

Listen: Stab death victim's fiancee makes emotional appeal

The fiancee of a Sheffield father-of-three has made a fresh appeal for information about his killing, saying she's "completely devastated" by his death.

Jarvin Blake, 22, died after being stabbed in broad daylight on Catherine Street in Burngreave at about 15:00 on Thursday 8 March.

Four men have so far been arrested as part of the murder inquiry. All four have been released on bail.

Kelsey Dixon told a media conference that she and Jarvin had three children, had been together for seven years and were making plans for their future:

Deadline for firms to publish gender pay gap details

Companies across the UK which have more than 250 employees will be required to submit figures on their gender pay gap by the end of today or they could face a penalty.

Sarah Champion
BBC Parliament

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion (pictured), who successfully got the pay transparency bill passed in parliament, said it will still take time to implement change.

About 9,000 firms affected have already given their figures, but more than 700 are yet to comply with the new government requirement.

Paddling pooches making a splash

This pool in Barnsley gives you the chance to take you dog for a swim.
Dogs and their owners are making a splash at swimming sessions being held at a Barnsley pool.

Footballers locked in prison cell for charity fundraiser

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks are both spending the day in prison.

Chris Wilder
BBC

The South Yorkshire footballers have both agreed to be "locked up" for the day to raise money for the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

Will Vaulks
MyDonate BT

The pair have experienced being escorted in a riot van and are now being held in prison cells at The Lifewise Centre in Hellaby.

Wilder and Vaulks have raised more than £2,000 for the charity.

One of the fundraising organisers said: "Only once they have raised enough sponsorship will they be allowed to pay their 'bail' and be released."

