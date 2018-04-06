South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Armed and masked robbers attacked a woman and stole cash in a raid at Rotherham Rugby Club.

Three men wearing balaclavas went into the club on Badsley Moor Lane armed with a hammer and stole about £240 in cash on Monday evening.

The female member of staff was attacked by one of the men and hit her head against a wall - she was treated for her injuries at the scene.

It happened about 20:45 on Monday and police want to hear from any witnesses.