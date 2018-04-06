Latest updates: Shropshire

All times stated are UK

Single remaining wall leaves historic 'house' in limbo

Faith Page

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

The future of an historic house's remains is up in the air after redevelopment work ground to a halt with most of the building already demolished.

Only the ornate front of Haybridge Hall, Hadley, is still standing after property developer Saxonby went into administration in February.

Front wall still standing at Haybridge Hall
Saxonby

Wrekin Housing Trust, which has been leading the revamp plan for 10 apartments for older people, says it's trying to make sure the wall stays upright while it hunts for a new contractor.

Its plans included keeping the original front and incorporating it into a new building. Lasers are being used to monitor its sturdiness.

But the trust admits, almost two months on, it still hasn't got a date for when construction can restart.

Music festival cancelled

Faith Page

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

A music festival in Shropshire has been cancelled.

Organisers of the Fieldbounce Festival, planned for 5 May in Oswestry, say it can't go ahead because of "circumstances beyond their control".

They had previously announced that Scouting for Girls and Dappy would be among the acts.

Shrewsbury make final plans for Wembley

Shrewsbury Town make final plans for Wembley final
Shrewsbury Town take on Lincoln in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town

The EFL Trophy

Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's EFL Trophy game between Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town.

Read more

Video: What's the weekend weather got in store?

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

Latest West Midlands weather forecast

Severe accident: M54 Shropshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M54 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, between J3 for A41 and J2 for A449.

M54 Shropshire - All traffic being temporarily held and an accident on M54 eastbound between J3, A41 (Albrighton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

In the papers: Axe used in supermarket fight

Shropshire Star

The Shropshire Star's main stories today include:

Severe accident: A49 Shropshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A49 Shropshire both ways severe accident, between High Street and Sandy Lane.

A49 Shropshire - A49 in Grinshill blocked and queuing traffic in both directions between the High Street junction and the Sandy Lane junction, because of an accident and Trailer separating from tractor.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Flood alerts remain in place

There are still flood alerts in place across the West Midlands with one flood warning issued for Kempsey in Worcestershire.

Water levels are beginning to fall on the lower Severn and Avon, the Environment Agency says.

Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

After a cloudy start it should be a dry, bright and sunny day with highs of 15C (59F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Shropshire to resettle more Syrian refugees

Joanne Gallacher

Political reporter, BBC Shropshire

A further 10 Syrian refugee families are expected to be offered homes in the Shropshire Council area within the next year.

The authority rehoused 15 Syrian families, made up of 63 people, between June 2016 and March 2017.

People cross the Euphrates River on boats in Raqqa, Syria
Reuters

The families were given homes in Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Wem and Much Wenlock.

A report, going before the council's cabinet next week, says while some of the refugees are doing volunteer work, they're struggling to get paid jobs as their English needs improving.

It goes on to say that the resettlement hasn't cost the authority any money and the latest plans are expected to be backed on Wednesday.

Gymnastics teen tipped for Commonwealth Games success

BBC Shropshire

British gymnastics star Beth Tweddle says Shropshire's Alice Kinsella can be successful at the Commonwealth Games.

Alice Kinsella
ALLSPORT/Getty Images

The 17-year-old from Telford goes into the games having won bronze in the women's all-around event at the Gymnastics World Cup in Birmingham last month.

Tweddle was Britain's most decorated gymnast when she retired in 2013 and her medal haul began aged 17 at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

[Alice has] had a great start to the year. Obviously, she did the World Cup in Birmingham just a couple of weeks ago and picked up that bronze medal which surely will give her a lot of confidence going into the Commonwealth Games."

Beth TweddleFormer gymnastic star

Your photos: Blue skies and sunshine

BBC Weather Watchers

After the rain which was around yesterday, it looks like the West Midlands has been bathed in sunshine this morning.

Our BBC Weather Watchers have been recording plenty of blue skies in their photos:

Ludlow
Foggy
Ludlow
Edgbaston
Dammo
Edgbaston
Rugby
Graham H
Rugby

In the papers: Warning over bouncy ball dangers

Shropshire Star

The top stories on the Shropshire Star's website today include:

Cardinal's will asked for forgiveness

Cardinal Keith O'Brien

The funeral of Keith O'Brien, who resigned his post after admitting sexual misconduct, takes place in Newcastle.

Read more

Flooding fears fade as river levels drop

Allen Cook

BBC News

A flood warning in Shrewsbury's been removed as river levels fall in the town today.

River Severn in Shrewsbury today
Environment Agency

The Environment Agency says it's no longer in force for the River Severn at the Showground and the Quarry.

But it still has two flood alerts in place for the same waterway through Shrewsbury, meaning flooding is possible.

Shrews' Ogogo out of EFL Trophy final

Abu Ogogo

Shrewsbury captain Abu Ogogo is ruled out of the EFL Trophy final against Lincoln City on Sunday because of a knee injury.

Read more

Crews tackle van on fire

Police have released pictures of a van on fire with which firefighters have been dealing this morning.

It happened on the A442 at Quatford in Shropshire.

Van on fire
Shewsbury Police

No one has been hurt in the incident, but drivers are warned to avoid the area.

Van on fire
Shrewsbury Police

Flood conditions 'set to improve'

Flood alerts remain in place across the West Midlands, with a flood warning still in place for the river Severn, Shrewsbury.

Conditions, though, are expected to improve, the Environment Agency said - with drier conditions forecast over the day.

Flood warning map
Environment Agency

Link between car fire 'arsons' investigated

Allen Cook

BBC News

Four car fires in Telford are being treated as arson by police who are also considering whether they are linked.

In three of the four cases, the vehicles suffered "extensive damage" with the last, on Corfield Crescent today, left burnt out by the blaze.

West Mercia Police says no-one was hurt in any of the fires.

River levels 'expected to peak tonight'

Allen Cook

BBC News

River levels in Shrewsbury are expected to peak tonight, after a flood alert was upgraded to a flood warning.

The Environment Agency's spent the day putting defences in place along the River Severn.

Environment Agency staff in Shrewsbury
Environment Agency

Meanwhile, in Worcester, Hylton Road is going to shut for part of the nightso pumps can be brought in in case river levels rise further.

In photos: Flooding hits parts of the region

BBC Weather Watchers

It's been a pretty wet few hours for much of Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Reflecting that, here are some snaps from our BBC Weather Watchers:

Worcester
Sky High
Worcester
Criggion
Crew Green Clare
Criggion
Bredwardine
Ella Mentry
Bredwardine

Councillor 'ashamed' over gender pay gap

Organisations employing more than 250 people have until midnight to report their gender pay gap - the difference in what women and men earn.

Shropshire Council should be "ashamed" over its 20.8% (mean) gender pay gap, according to Liberal Democrat councillor Andy Boddington.

The local authority, which released its figures last week, said the figures did "not tell the full story".

People in meeting
Getty Images

It said almost a third its workforce was made up of cleaning and catering services staff, which are "predominantly lower paid, part time job roles occupied by women".

In addition, it said 67% of employees are part-time and again in lower paid jobs such as administration and care workers - again roles often taken by women.

Mr Boddington, however, says the numbers don't explain why Shropshire Council is so much worse than other local authorities in England.

By comparison, Telford & Wrekin Council, another unitary authority, had a 7.9% pay gap.

Shropshire is one of only a handful of councils in the region not holding elections next month.

All we have had so far are excuses. Councils like Shropshire should be beacons, they should be at the forefront, they should be leading on gender equality. Only 12 councils in the whole of England do worse than us, out of more than 300."

Andy BoddingtonLudlow councillor

In the papers: Town prepares for flooding

Shropshire Live

These are among the top stories on the Shropshire Live website today:

Injury concerns ahead of Wembley trophy final

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

Shrewsbury Town are facing two major injury doubts ahead of this Sunday's EFL Trophy final.

Abu Ogogo
Getty Images

Captain Abu Ogogo's (pictured) expected return from suspension is no longer guaranteed, after he suffered a knee injury in training.

While defender Toto Nsiala may have to play in a mask to protect his fractured cheekbone if passed fit for the game.

We've seen many players play with the mask that they have made but each case is different and we don't know how much pain he's going to be in when he, perhaps, heads a ball."

Paul HurstShrewsbury Town manager

BreakingFlood warning upgrade for Shrewsbury

Allen Cook

BBC News

A flood alert in Shrewsbury's been upgraded to a warning this evening, meaning floods are expected.

The Environment Agency says it covers the River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, adding that the river level is still rising.

It says it expected several roads to flood including Sydney Avenue and Frankwell car park.

Quarry plans rejected by government

Faith Page

Reporter, BBC Shropshire

Plans for a sand and gravel quarry on the edge of Newport have been thrown out.

Pave Lane, Newport
Google

The 68-acre site on Pave Lane's been refused planning permission after a lengthy hearing.

The proposal by Mick George Ltd was to extract around 2.65 million tonnes of sand and gravel and infill the area with inert waste to restore the site.

But a government inspector agreed with campaigners, including that the plans "would have an unacceptable impact" on the area, and rejected the application.

Article share tools

Council one of the worst for gender pay gap

Shropshire Council has one of the largest gender pay gaps among local authorities in the country.

All firms employing more than 250 staff have until midnight to report their gender pay gap - the difference between what women and men earn.

Figures reported by Shropshire Council show women, on average (mean), earn 20.8% less per hour than men - the largest gap in the West Midlands. The much smaller Stratford District Council was close behind on 20.6%.

People walking
Getty Images

That compares with a 12% gap at Staffordshire County Council, 9.1% at Birmingham City Council and 7.9% at Telford & Wrekin Council.

At Stoke-on-Trent City Council, women earned 1.1% more than men - the only local authority in the region where women earned more.

Compare organisations on the government website

Green light for 600 new homes

Mark Elliott

BBC News

Hundreds of homes are going to be built in north Shropshire.

Some of the land near Oswestry
Google

Councillors granted permission for the 600-house development on fields alongside Oswestry's bypass.

J Ross Developments, who are behind the scheme, have been given seven years to build them.

Flood defences finished for fast-flowing river

The flood defences now look to be in place in Shrewsbury this morning as the Environment Agency's expecting river levels in the town to rise.

About 200 tonnes of water a second is rushing over the weir in the town today, according to Chris Bainger from the organisation.

There are two flood alerts covering the River Severn through Shrewsbury, meaning flooding is possible.

Flooding 'likely' in areas

A number of warnings are in force in the West Midlands, with the Environment Agency warning that flooding is likely in areas.

Those living in areas prone to flooding in the following areas are advised to take "immediate action":

  • Bredon's Norton, River Severn
  • Melverley, River Vyrnwy
  • Wyre Piddle, River Avon

This is the scene currently in Evesham - watch the live webcam here.

Evesham webcam
Farson Digital Watercams

In addition, there are 147 less serious flood alerts in place across the country, including for the River Severn throughout Shropshire and Worcestershire, the River Wye in Herefordshire and the River Blythe in Warwickshire.

People are being warned not to drive through flood water after a number of incidents in which motorists have had to be rescued.

Recycling centre floods

Upton-upon-Severn household recycling centre has flooded after the nearby brook burst its banks.

Worcestershire County Council says it will be closed today and will tweet further updates.

Flooding in Upton
Worcestershire County Council
Flooding in Upton
Worcestershire County Council

The Environment Agency says it is seeing two major peaks on the River Severn: On a stretch between Worcestershire and Gloucestershire; and further upstream in Shropshire, caused by rain at the beginning of the week in Wales.

BreakingFlood alert upgraded

Mark Elliott

BBC News

A flood alert in the north west of Shropshire has been upgraded to a warning - which means flooding is expected.

The flood plains around Melverley, close to where the rivers Severn and Vyrnwy meet has turned red on the Environment Agency's map.

Flood map - Melverley
gov.uk

There are also lesser flood alerts for lower down the River Severn, the Tern and Perry catchments and the Upper Teme.

Check your local area for flooding on the Environment Agency map.

Flood barriers go up

The Environment Agency is busy in Shrewsbury this morning installing flood barriers at Frankwell.

Flood warnings remain in place across the West Midlands, the latest updates from the Environment Agency can be found online.

Flood team in Shrewsbury
Environment Agency / James Roberts
Your latest 50-second weather forecast

Rich Davis

BBC Weather presenter

Bright spells and a few showers this morning which will become more frequent in the afternoon with some heavy bursts at times.

Some hail and thunder is possible too - highs of 11C (52F).

Latest West Midlands weather forecast

