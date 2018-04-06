Latest updates: Shropshire

The future of an historic house's remains is up in the air after redevelopment work ground to a halt with most of the building already demolished.

Only the ornate front of Haybridge Hall, Hadley, is still standing after property developer Saxonby went into administration in February.

Saxonby

Wrekin Housing Trust, which has been leading the revamp plan for 10 apartments for older people , says it's trying to make sure the wall stays upright while it hunts for a new contractor.

Its plans included keeping the original front and incorporating it into a new building. Lasers are being used to monitor its sturdiness.

But the trust admits, almost two months on, it still hasn't got a date for when construction can restart.