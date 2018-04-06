Latest updates: Shropshire

A49 Shropshire both ways severe accident, between High Street and Sandy Lane.
[Alice has] had a great start to the year. Obviously, she did the World Cup in Birmingham just a couple of weeks ago and picked up that bronze medal which surely will give her a lot of confidence going into the Commonwealth Games."
It said almost a third its workforce was made up of cleaning and catering services staff, which are "predominantly lower paid, part time job roles occupied by women".
In addition, it said 67% of employees are part-time and again in lower paid jobs such as administration and care workers - again roles often taken by women.
Mr Boddington, however, says the numbers don't explain why Shropshire Council is so much worse than other local authorities in England.
By comparison, Telford & Wrekin Council, another unitary authority, had a 7.9% pay gap.
Shropshire is one of only a handful of councils in the region not holding elections next month.
All we have had so far are excuses. Councils like Shropshire should be beacons, they should be at the forefront, they should be leading on gender equality. Only 12 councils in the whole of England do worse than us, out of more than 300."
The 68-acre site on Pave Lane's been refused planning permission after a lengthy hearing.
The proposal by Mick George Ltd was to extract around 2.65 million tonnes of sand and gravel and infill the area with inert waste to restore the site.
But a government inspector agreed with campaigners, including that the plans "would have an unacceptable impact" on the area, and rejected the application.
Council one of the worst for gender pay gap
Shropshire Council has one of the largest gender pay gaps among local authorities in the country.
All firms employing more than 250 staff have until midnight to report their gender pay gap - the difference between what women and men earn.
Figures reported by Shropshire Council show women, on average (mean), earn 20.8% less per hour than men - the largest gap in the West Midlands. The much smaller Stratford District Council was close behind on 20.6%.
That compares with a 12% gap at Staffordshire County Council, 9.1% at Birmingham City Council and 7.9% at Telford & Wrekin Council.
At Stoke-on-Trent City Council, women earned 1.1% more than men - the only local authority in the region where women earned more.
In addition, there are 147 less serious flood alerts in place across the country, including for the River Severn throughout Shropshire and Worcestershire, the River Wye in Herefordshire and the River Blythe in Warwickshire.
People are being warned not to drive through flood water after a number of incidents in which motorists have had to be rescued.
Recycling centre floods
Upton-upon-Severn household recycling centre has flooded after the nearby brook burst its banks.
The Environment Agency says it is seeing two major peaks on the River Severn: On a stretch between Worcestershire and Gloucestershire; and further upstream in Shropshire, caused by rain at the beginning of the week in Wales.
Single remaining wall leaves historic 'house' in limbo
Faith Page
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
The future of an historic house's remains is up in the air after redevelopment work ground to a halt with most of the building already demolished.
Only the ornate front of Haybridge Hall, Hadley, is still standing after property developer Saxonby went into administration in February.
Wrekin Housing Trust, which has been leading the revamp plan for 10 apartments for older people, says it's trying to make sure the wall stays upright while it hunts for a new contractor.
Its plans included keeping the original front and incorporating it into a new building. Lasers are being used to monitor its sturdiness.
But the trust admits, almost two months on, it still hasn't got a date for when construction can restart.
Music festival cancelled
Faith Page
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
A music festival in Shropshire has been cancelled.
Organisers of the Fieldbounce Festival, planned for 5 May in Oswestry, say it can't go ahead because of "circumstances beyond their control".
They had previously announced that Scouting for Girls and Dappy would be among the acts.
Shrewsbury make final plans for Wembley
Video: What's the weekend weather got in store?
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Man jailed for 'preying on boys'
Severe accident: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, between J3 for A41 and J2 for A449.
M54 Shropshire - All traffic being temporarily held and an accident on M54 eastbound between J3, A41 (Albrighton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton).
Council considers child abuse inquiry
In the papers: Axe used in supermarket fight
Shropshire Star
The Shropshire Star's main stories today include:
Tractor and lorry crash shuts A49
BBC News Travel
One of Shropshire's main routes has been shut in both directions after a crash between a lorry and a tractor.
Shropshire Council said it happened between Grinshill and Hadnall and traffic was being diverted onto the A53 and A41.
Flood alerts remain in place
There are still flood alerts in place across the West Midlands with one flood warning issued for Kempsey in Worcestershire.
Water levels are beginning to fall on the lower Severn and Avon, the Environment Agency says.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
After a cloudy start it should be a dry, bright and sunny day with highs of 15C (59F).
Shropshire to resettle more Syrian refugees
Joanne Gallacher
Political reporter, BBC Shropshire
A further 10 Syrian refugee families are expected to be offered homes in the Shropshire Council area within the next year.
The authority rehoused 15 Syrian families, made up of 63 people, between June 2016 and March 2017.
The families were given homes in Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Wem and Much Wenlock.
A report, going before the council's cabinet next week, says while some of the refugees are doing volunteer work, they're struggling to get paid jobs as their English needs improving.
It goes on to say that the resettlement hasn't cost the authority any money and the latest plans are expected to be backed on Wednesday.
Gymnastics teen tipped for Commonwealth Games success
BBC Shropshire
British gymnastics star Beth Tweddle says Shropshire's Alice Kinsella can be successful at the Commonwealth Games.
The 17-year-old from Telford goes into the games having won bronze in the women's all-around event at the Gymnastics World Cup in Birmingham last month.
Tweddle was Britain's most decorated gymnast when she retired in 2013 and her medal haul began aged 17 at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.
Your photos: Blue skies and sunshine
BBC Weather Watchers
After the rain which was around yesterday, it looks like the West Midlands has been bathed in sunshine this morning.
Our BBC Weather Watchers have been recording plenty of blue skies in their photos:
In the papers: Warning over bouncy ball dangers
Shropshire Star
The top stories on the Shropshire Star's website today include:
Cardinal's will asked for forgiveness
Flooding fears fade as river levels drop
Allen Cook
BBC News
A flood warning in Shrewsbury's been removed as river levels fall in the town today.
The Environment Agency says it's no longer in force for the River Severn at the Showground and the Quarry.
But it still has two flood alerts in place for the same waterway through Shrewsbury, meaning flooding is possible.
Shrews' Ogogo out of EFL Trophy final
Crews tackle van on fire
Police have released pictures of a van on fire with which firefighters have been dealing this morning.
It happened on the A442 at Quatford in Shropshire.
No one has been hurt in the incident, but drivers are warned to avoid the area.
Flood conditions 'set to improve'
Flood alerts remain in place across the West Midlands, with a flood warning still in place for the river Severn, Shrewsbury.
Conditions, though, are expected to improve, the Environment Agency said - with drier conditions forecast over the day.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It should be a sunny day, with some cloud moving in later and highs of 9C (48F).
Link between car fire 'arsons' investigated
Allen Cook
BBC News
Four car fires in Telford are being treated as arson by police who are also considering whether they are linked.
In three of the four cases, the vehicles suffered "extensive damage" with the last, on Corfield Crescent today, left burnt out by the blaze.
West Mercia Police says no-one was hurt in any of the fires.
River levels 'expected to peak tonight'
Allen Cook
BBC News
River levels in Shrewsbury are expected to peak tonight, after a flood alert was upgraded to a flood warning.
The Environment Agency's spent the day putting defences in place along the River Severn.
Meanwhile, in Worcester, Hylton Road is going to shut for part of the nightso pumps can be brought in in case river levels rise further.
In photos: Flooding hits parts of the region
BBC Weather Watchers
It's been a pretty wet few hours for much of Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
Reflecting that, here are some snaps from our BBC Weather Watchers:
In the papers: Town prepares for flooding
Shropshire Live
These are among the top stories on the Shropshire Live website today:
Injury concerns ahead of Wembley trophy final
James Bond
Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire
Shrewsbury Town are facing two major injury doubts ahead of this Sunday's EFL Trophy final.
Captain Abu Ogogo's (pictured) expected return from suspension is no longer guaranteed, after he suffered a knee injury in training.
While defender Toto Nsiala may have to play in a mask to protect his fractured cheekbone if passed fit for the game.
BreakingFlood warning upgrade for Shrewsbury
Allen Cook
BBC News
A flood alert in Shrewsbury's been upgraded to a warning this evening, meaning floods are expected.
The Environment Agency says it covers the River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, adding that the river level is still rising.
It says it expected several roads to flood including Sydney Avenue and Frankwell car park.
Quarry plans rejected by government
Faith Page
Reporter, BBC Shropshire
Plans for a sand and gravel quarry on the edge of Newport have been thrown out.
The 68-acre site on Pave Lane's been refused planning permission after a lengthy hearing.
The proposal by Mick George Ltd was to extract around 2.65 million tonnes of sand and gravel and infill the area with inert waste to restore the site.
But a government inspector agreed with campaigners, including that the plans "would have an unacceptable impact" on the area, and rejected the application.
Green light for 600 new homes
Mark Elliott
BBC News
Hundreds of homes are going to be built in north Shropshire.
Councillors granted permission for the 600-house development on fields alongside Oswestry's bypass.
J Ross Developments, who are behind the scheme, have been given seven years to build them.
In the papers: County prepares for flooding
Shropshire Star
The top stories today in the Shropshire Star include:
Flood defences finished for fast-flowing river
The flood defences now look to be in place in Shrewsbury this morning as the Environment Agency's expecting river levels in the town to rise.
About 200 tonnes of water a second is rushing over the weir in the town today, according to Chris Bainger from the organisation.
There are two flood alerts covering the River Severn through Shrewsbury, meaning flooding is possible.
Flooding 'likely' in areas
A number of warnings are in force in the West Midlands, with the Environment Agency warning that flooding is likely in areas.
Those living in areas prone to flooding in the following areas are advised to take "immediate action":
This is the scene currently in Evesham - watch the live webcam here.
BreakingFlood alert upgraded
Mark Elliott
BBC News
A flood alert in the north west of Shropshire has been upgraded to a warning - which means flooding is expected.
The flood plains around Melverley, close to where the rivers Severn and Vyrnwy meet has turned red on the Environment Agency's map.
There are also lesser flood alerts for lower down the River Severn, the Tern and Perry catchments and the Upper Teme.
Check your local area for flooding on the Environment Agency map.
Flood barriers go up
The Environment Agency is busy in Shrewsbury this morning installing flood barriers at Frankwell.
Flood warnings remain in place across the West Midlands, the latest updates from the Environment Agency can be found online.
Your latest 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
Bright spells and a few showers this morning which will become more frequent in the afternoon with some heavy bursts at times.
Some hail and thunder is possible too - highs of 11C (52F).