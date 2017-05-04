We've got blue skies around Shropshire now, but earlier this morning it was a bit overcast and you can see that in these photos shared by BBC Weather Watchers in Market Drayton (left) and Ludlow (right).
What do they say about red skies in the morning?
Watch: New college principal looks for successful merger
James Bond
The new principal at the Telford College of Arts and Technology says its planned merger with New College will make a "tremendous difference" to the local community.
Graham Guest, who started work on Tuesday, has also been spending his first days in the job talking to local businesses and potential employers for his students.
Watch: Shropshire scientists plant crops with 'robotractor'
Ten years ago policeman Richard Gray was killed in cold blood by a gun-wielding gamekeeper. To mark the anniversary of the murder of the Shrewsbury-based officer, who died while trying to save his colleagues, West Mercia Police has paid tribute to him.
People invited to choose name for community centre
People in Ellesmere are being invited to come up with a new name for the town's community centre.
Shropshire Council has asked the charity Bethphage to take over the running of The Mere's Day Centre on Trimpley Street and it has suggested three alternative names - Our Space, The Old Cottage and The Meres Community Centre.
Bethphage says that as well as being a centre the community can use, the building will provide daytime opportunities for adults with learning disabilities, day care for older people, library services and customer services.
People can vote for the name online or with forms available at Ellesmere Library and Ellesmere Town Hall.
Football: Women's cup final in Shrewsbury tonight
It's the Shropshire Women's Cup final at the Greenhous Meadow tonight.
Kick-off between Shrewsbury Town Ladies and The New Saints Ladies Reserves is at 19:00.
Communities encouraged to 'adopt' waterways
Tracey Higgins
Hundreds of miles of waterways are up for "adoption" by communities, including some here in Shropshire.
The Canal and River Trust has published an online map of areas in need of support - including stretches of the Llangollen, Montgomery, and Shropshire Union Canals.
The Trust's Caroline Killeavy wants people to help look after them, by tidying-up and gardening.
The greatest threat to our waterways at the moment is apathy. It's people actually not realising that our canals take so much to maintain. Those beautiful spaces that people go and actually enjoy. It's actually we really need help to be able to do that to its best, best abilities."
It's an idea being trialled by Harper Adams University, near Newport. It's trying to grow and harvest a field of barley, using robots and drones for every stage of the farming process
Pigeons could be a problem, but researcher Jonathan Gill has an answer for that.
Slightly worried about the pigeons, they've just definitely been picking off some of the grain that's actually been spilt from certain areas. But I've got a method of dealing with that later on. I'm going to be using my drone to scare them off."
Football: Shrewsbury chief exec looks for improvement
James Bond
Shrewsbury Town's chief executive Brian Caldwell says he wants the team to "kick on" next season after securing their League One status last weekend.
In October, Town were bottom of the pack, but manager Paul Hurst's arrival led to a turnaround in form, with Shrewsbury finishing 18th, two places higher than last season.
Firefighters Memorial Day marked in Shropshire
Genevieve Tudor
Firefighters at stations in Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury have observed a minute's silence this lunchtime, to commemorate colleagues who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Flags were also flown at half-mast and officers in charge read out the Firefighters Prayer.
'Card duplication device' found on Telford cash machine
A suspected "card duplication device" has been found on a cash machine in Telford.
Police warning over 'rogue traders'
Police in Wellington are warning about a gang of rogue traders.
They say three men in their 20s have been knocking on doors in Dothill and offering to take rubbish to the tip for £30, saying they were already collecting waste for a relative nearby.
The rubbish was later found dumped on the side of a road.
Shropshire marks 'Star Wars Day'
Andy Giddings
As well as being polling day, today is also a day celebrated by Star Wars fans because May the fourth sounds a lot like the film's catchphrase "may the force be with you".
And it's not gone unnoticed by the library in Market Drayton, which has taken to Twitter to advertise its Star Wars novels, or by police in the town.
Why are elections in the UK held on Thursdays?
In case you were wondering why Thursday always seems to be the day we vote on in the UK, here's a BBC explanation:
James Bond
David Gregory-Kumar
Scientists at Harper Adams University have started using unmanned tractors to sow a field of barley.
They have been working on technology to allow robots and drones to plant, grow and harvest crops.
Four in hospital after M54 crash
Four people are in hospital after a three-car crash on the M54 this morning.
A man and a woman in their 40s were taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton with back pain along with two children with minor injuries. The man was also suffering neck pain.
The collision happened between junction three for Cosford and junction two for Wolverhampton at 08:31.
Mauritius crash kills holiday couple
Hugh and Liz Vaughan were reportedly in a taxi when the fatal crash happened.Read more
How the BBC reports polling day
The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.
The BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates.
The basic principle behind due impartiality in political coverage is set out in the agreement accompanying the BBC Charter.
This requires the BBC over time to give due weight and prominence to the main strands of argument and main parties.
There are detailed guidelines on how the BBC covers elections, including on polling day, here.
Police force remembers murdered PC 10 years on
Tracey Higgins
Voting under way in local council elections
Tracey Higgins
Nearly 5,000 council seats are up for grabs, as voters go to the polls across Britain.
Here, elections are being held for Shropshire Council, but not in Telford and Wrekin.
Six new metro mayors will be selected - for areas including the West Midlands, Greater Manchester and Liverpool.
The polls close at tonight at 22:00
Woman who lured Shrewsbury man into terror plot branded 'dangerous'
Tracey Higgins
Detectives have revealed that a Shrewsbury man was lured into a plot to murder police officers in Northern Ireland, by a Belfast woman, who posed online as a Swedish model.
Christine Connor recruited Stuart Downes, who was arrested and charged with a series of terrorism offences, but took his own life, last year.
Police branded Connor "deceitful and dangerous" after she pleaded guilty to a series of terror offences, including a count of attempted murder linked to a bomb attack on police in Belfast in 2013.
Rugby: Shropshire miss out on Cup final
James Bond
Shropshire have just missed out on making it through to the North Midlands Cup final after a 32-23 defeat by the holders Worcestershire & Herefordshire.
Nathan Parker, Chris Edbrooke and Richard Hooper all scored tries for Shropshire in a game that had to be switched to the Shrewsbury second-team pitch at half-time, after a partial floodlight failure.
University using robots and drones to farm fields
Tracey Higgins
It's been dubbed "robocrop" - the idea of farming without farmers.
Woman due in court over attempted baby murder bid
Tracey Higgins
A 31-year-old woman from Oswestry's due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court, charged with the attempted murder of a newborn baby.
The girl was discovered with serious injuries in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury, just over a year ago.
She's now in local authority care.
Severe accident: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, between J3 for A41 and J2 for A449.
M54 Shropshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M54 eastbound between J3, A41 (Albrighton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident.
Video: Your 50-second weather update
Charlie Slater
After a cloudy start, there should be some sunny spells today, but feeling breezy with highs of 15C (59F).
Good Morning from BBC Shropshire
Tracey Higgins
I'm here with all your news, sport, travel and weather this morning.
Do get in touch if you have a story or pictures that you'd like to share with the rest of the County.
You can email, tweet or get in touch via our Facebook page.