BBC Local Live: Shropshire

Listen live to BBC Radio Shropshire

Live Reporting

By Andy Giddings

All times stated are UK

Football: Shrewsbury chief exec looks for improvement

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

Shrewsbury Town's chief executive Brian Caldwell says he wants the team to "kick on" next season after securing their League One status last weekend. 

In October, Town were bottom of the pack, but manager Paul Hurst's arrival led to a turnaround in form, with Shrewsbury finishing 18th, two places higher than last season.

Brian Caldwell
BBC
Firefighters Memorial Day marked in Shropshire

Genevieve Tudor

Journalist, BBC Shropshire

Firefighters at stations in Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury have observed a minute's silence this lunchtime, to commemorate colleagues who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Flags were also flown at half-mast and officers in charge read out the Firefighters Prayer.

Firemen outside station
BBC
'Card duplication device' found on Telford cash machine

Shropshire Star

A suspected "card duplication device" has been found on a cash machine in Telford.

Police warning over 'rogue traders'

Police in Wellington are warning about a gang of rogue traders.

They say three men in their 20s have been knocking on doors in Dothill and offering to take rubbish to the tip for £30, saying they were already collecting waste for a relative nearby.

Police uniforms
BBC

The rubbish was later found dumped on the side of a road.

Shropshire marks 'Star Wars Day'

Andy Giddings

BBC Shropshire

As well as being polling day, today is also a day celebrated by Star Wars fans because May the fourth sounds a lot like the film's catchphrase "may the force be with you".

And it's not gone unnoticed by the library in Market Drayton, which has taken to Twitter to advertise its Star Wars novels, or by police in the town.

View more on twitter
Your photos: Red sky in the morning...

BBC Weather Watchers

We've got blue skies around Shropshire now, but earlier this morning it was a bit overcast and you can see that in these photos shared by BBC Weather Watchers in Market Drayton (left) and Ludlow (right).

What do they say about red skies in the morning?

Red sun and woodland
Loisflower/Foggy
Watch: New college principal looks for successful merger

James Bond

BBC Shropshire

The new principal at the Telford College of Arts and Technology says its planned merger with New College will make a "tremendous difference" to the local community.

Graham Guest, who started work on Tuesday, has also been spending his first days in the job talking to local businesses and potential employers for his students.

The new principal at TCAT is looking for a successful merger with New College
Watch: Shropshire scientists plant crops with 'robotractor'

David Gregory-Kumar

Science correspondent, BBC Midlands Today

Scientists at Harper Adams University have started using unmanned tractors to sow a field of barley.

They have been working on technology to allow robots and drones to plant, grow and harvest crops.

Robocrop: The tractor sowing crops with no one at the wheel
Four in hospital after M54 crash

Four people are in hospital after a three-car crash on the M54 this morning.

A man and a woman in their 40s were taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton with back pain along with two children with minor injuries. The man was also suffering neck pain.

Cosford juntion of M54
Google

The collision happened between junction three for Cosford and junction two for Wolverhampton at 08:31.  

How the BBC reports polling day

BBC Politics

The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.

The BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates.

Ballot boxes
BBC

The basic principle behind due impartiality in political coverage is set out in the agreement accompanying the BBC Charter.

This requires the BBC over time to give due weight and prominence to the main strands of argument and main parties.

There are detailed guidelines on how the BBC covers elections, including on polling day, here.  

Police force remembers murdered PC 10 years on

Shropshire Star

Ten years ago policeman Richard Gray was killed in cold blood by a gun-wielding gamekeeper. To mark the anniversary of the murder of the Shrewsbury-based officer, who died while trying to save his colleagues, West Mercia Police has paid tribute to him.

People invited to choose name for community centre

People in Ellesmere are being invited to come up with a new name for the town's community centre.

Shropshire Council has asked the charity Bethphage to take over the running of The Mere's Day Centre on Trimpley Street and it has suggested three alternative names - Our Space, The Old Cottage and The Meres Community Centre.

Mere's Day Centre
Google

Bethphage says that as well as being a centre the community can use, the building will provide daytime opportunities for adults with learning disabilities, day care for older people, library services and customer services.

People can vote for the name online or with forms available at Ellesmere Library and Ellesmere Town Hall.

Football: Women's cup final in Shrewsbury tonight

BBC Sport

It's the Shropshire Women's Cup final at the Greenhous Meadow tonight.

Kick-off between Shrewsbury Town Ladies and The New Saints Ladies Reserves is at 19:00.

Greenhous Meadow
BBC
Communities encouraged to 'adopt' waterways

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

Hundreds of miles of waterways are up for "adoption" by communities, including some here in Shropshire. 

The Canal and River Trust has published an online map of areas in need of support - including stretches of the Llangollen, Montgomery, and Shropshire Union Canals. 

Shropshire Union Canal
Google

The Trust's Caroline Killeavy wants people to help look after them, by tidying-up and gardening.

The greatest threat to our waterways at the moment is apathy. It's people actually not realising that our canals take so much to maintain. Those beautiful spaces that people go and actually enjoy. It's actually we really need help to be able to do that to its best, best abilities."

Caroline KilleavyCanals and Rivers Trust
Voting under way in local council elections

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

Nearly 5,000 council seats are up for grabs, as voters go to the polls across Britain

Here, elections are being held for Shropshire Council, but not in Telford and Wrekin. 

Polling station sign
Getty Images

Six new metro mayors will be selected - for areas including the West Midlands, Greater Manchester and Liverpool.  

The polls close at tonight at 22:00

Woman who lured Shrewsbury man into terror plot branded 'dangerous'

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

Detectives have revealed that a Shrewsbury man was lured into a plot to murder police officers in Northern Ireland, by a Belfast woman, who posed online as a Swedish model. 

Christine Connor recruited Stuart Downes, who was arrested and charged with a series of terrorism offences, but took his own life, last year.  

Christine Connor
Justin Kernoghan

Police branded Connor "deceitful and dangerous" after she pleaded guilty to a series of terror offences, including a count of attempted murder linked to a bomb attack on police in Belfast in 2013.

Rugby: Shropshire miss out on Cup final

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

Shropshire have just missed out on making it through to the North Midlands Cup final after a 32-23 defeat by the holders Worcestershire & Herefordshire. 

Rugby ball
BBC

Nathan Parker, Chris Edbrooke and Richard Hooper all scored tries for Shropshire in a game that had to be switched to the Shrewsbury second-team pitch at half-time, after a partial floodlight failure.

University using robots and drones to farm fields

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

It's been dubbed "robocrop" - the idea of farming without farmers. 

It's an idea being trialled by Harper Adams University, near Newport. It's trying to grow and harvest a field of barley, using robots and drones for every stage of the farming process  

Harper Adams University
Google

Pigeons could be a problem, but researcher Jonathan Gill has an answer for that.

Slightly worried about the pigeons, they've just definitely been picking off some of the grain that's actually been spilt from certain areas. But I've got a method of dealing with that later on. I'm going to be using my drone to scare them off."

Jonathan GillResearcher at Harper Adams
Woman due in court over attempted baby murder bid

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

A 31-year-old woman from Oswestry's due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court, charged with the attempted murder of a newborn baby

The girl was discovered with serious injuries in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury, just over a year ago.  

West Mercia Police station
BBC

She's now in local authority care.

Severe accident: M54 Shropshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M54 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, between J3 for A41 and J2 for A449.

M54 Shropshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M54 eastbound between J3, A41 (Albrighton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Good Morning from BBC Shropshire

Tracey Higgins

BBC Local Live

I'm here with all your news, sport, travel and weather this morning. 

Do get in touch if you have a story or pictures that you'd like to share with the rest of the County. 

You can email, tweet or get in touch via our Facebook page.  

