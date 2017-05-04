Oxfordshire Live: Thursday 4 May

Oxford Rugby League set off for
Canada today for one of the longest away trips in sport.
They'll become the
first team in the UK to play a competitive match in the country, and take on
Toronto Wolfpack on Saturday who were accepted into the National League
Division 1 ahead of the new season.
The team's general manager told
BBC Oxford as a part-time team they've had to rely on their players being
able to get the time off.
A lot of companies understand the needs that they’ve got… there is a lot of reliance on players taking free days off work effectively, so we’re fully aware that’s another challenge.
Look what the cat dragged in...
Radio Oxford producer Jamie had a little surprise when he came home to Wolvercote from holiday to find this "present" (or tarantula) from his cat on his bed
Princess Leia and R2D2 in a kayak
Star Wars Day gives us another excuse to post yesterday's video of a yarn-bombed Whitchurch Bridge.
Among its delights is the bun-haired princess and everyone's favourite astromech droid. Who knew they were keen kayakers?
I've always said Star Wars is a terrific yarn.
Weather: Cloudy with a few showers
Parents concerned about school's future
Parents of pupils at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common attended a meeting about its future last night.
The secondary school was put into special measures last month after Ofsted rated it inadequate.
It could become an academy, or as a last resort, close.
Speaking outside the meeting, these parents told us how they're feeling.
Annual donations to UK universities pass £1bn mark for first time
Children-of-prisoners charity expands
Severe accident: A41 Oxfordshire both ways
A41 Oxfordshire both ways severe accident, between Station Road and B4011.
A41 Oxfordshire - A41 in Blackthorn closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the Station Road junction and Thame Turn Off, because of an accident.
Citizen scientists reveal hidden pollution in 24-hour 'WaterBlitz'
Oxford Mail
Workers at a medical device manufacturing firm were among the hundreds of people who helped test Oxfordshire's water quality on one day.
City council sorry for 'distress' caused by May Morning crowds
Oxford City Council has apologised to a number of people who reported a dangerous situation on Magdalen Bridge on May Morning because of the large crowds.
May the 4th be with you
Many are strong with the Force on this year's Star Wars Day.
Here's just a few of them...
'Adopt' part of the Oxford Canal
Stretches of the Oxford Canal through Oxfordshire are available for 'adoption' by local communities.
The Canal and River Trust, which cares for the nation's waterways, has published an online map showing the area in need of people's support.
The aim is for a quarter of them to be adopted by local residents.
'Stoking the fires' at Brightwell Vineyard
It's bad news for English winemakers who are reporting "catastrophic" crop damage after a bad frost wiped out at least half of this year's grape harvest.
Brightwell Vineyard, just outside Brightwell Cum Sotwell, is among them. Lilley MItchell went to visit them this morning.
Travel update: A40 eastbound
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
It's very, very heavy from Eynsham to the Wolvercote traffic lights. The travel time is about 30 minutes.
Benson Stormtrooper running for children's charity
Phil Mercer
BBC Radio Oxford
Star Wars Day will be marked by thousands of people around the world today.
The annual event celebrates the popular franchise loved by film fans worldwide.
Jez Allinson from Benson will be running 40 miles in a stormtrooper outfit to mark the day and raise money for Make A Wish.
His run will end at Pinewood Studios where some of the films were made. He previously ran the London marathon dressed as one of the Empire's sharpshooters.
Jez has been telling us why Star Wars has enduring appeal.
Travel update: Oxford city centre
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
Expect slow moving traffic inbound along Marsh lane, Botley Road, and the A40 London Road.
Oxfordshire polls open in local elections
Emily Ford
BBC South
Voting is under way in polling stations across Oxfordshire in the local council elections.
All seats are up for grabs at Oxfordshire County Council, which is currently ruled by 31 Conservatives supported by two Independents.
Labour currently has 15 seats, the Liberal Democrats hold 11 and the Green Party has two. There are also two other non-aligned Independents.
Polling stations are open until 22:00 BST with results due on Friday.
