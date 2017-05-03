Oxfordshire Live: Wednesday 3 May

Summary
Public invited to learn about NHS research in Oxfordshire
People will be able to find out about research taking place in Oxfordshire’s NHS and how they can get involved at an information event on June 13.
The drop-in event at West Oxford Community Centre will run from midday to 16:30 and enable people to talk to NHS nurses and other staff about research.
They will be on hand to discuss research trials into areas including dementia, heart disease, diabetes, stroke, mental health, respiratory disorders, eyes and dermatology.
The public will also be able to learn about how they can participate in research trials taking place in Oxfordshire’s NHS.
Police officer describes scene of fatal 21-car crash
PC Ross Clarkson was called to the scene and said he saw debris on the road from several collisions.
He added that visibility was only about 50m and driving conditions were "treacherous".
His statement read: "The enormity of the collision dawned on me.
"I could see people sat in vehicles, walking around and slumped on the ground in shock."
Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter said black ice and dense fog led to "awful" driving conditions.
Leave voter wished a happy birthday by Tim Farron
Retired business development manager Malcolm Baker, from Begbroke, near Kidlington in Oxfordshire, has told us he "said what I needed to say" after he confronted Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in the street.
Afterwards Mr Baker, who turns 65 today, said Mr Farron had wished him a happy birthday in a tweet.
He said: "I thought he was fine, I said what I needed to say and I got it off my chest.
“I won’t be voting Lib Dem, I just don’t agree with his negativity. You need to be positive, this is going to happen and we need to go forward."
'Awful' conditions caused 21-car pile-up
Debbie Blood died when her car crashed into the back of a stationary lorry.Read more
Man dies after car hits tree near Chipping Norton
At about 16:55 on Sunday a grey Volkswagen Touran crashed into a tree in London Road.
The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.
Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance.
Sergeant Julie Caulfield said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicle travelling on the road prior to the incident."
Tim Farron tackled by Leave voter in Kidlington
The Liberal Democrat leader, Tim Farron, has been challenged by a member of the public to stop telling people who voted to leave the EU that they "didn't know what they were voting for".
Mr Farron, campaigning in Oxfordshire, replied that he had "never said that".
In an exchange in the street, Mr Farron was urged to support Theresa May "to make Britain great again".
But the Lib Dem leader said the best governments were the ones with the best opposition to "challenge them a bit".
Mum campaigns for shopping centre to have toilets for disabled daughter
Didcot Herald
A determined mum is campaigning for a £50m shopping centre in Didcot to install special toilets for disabled customers.
The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have taken part in a new documentary to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales' death in a Paris car crash.
The ITV programme is being made by Oxford Film and Television, which also produced the documentary Our Queen at 90.
Executive producer Nick Kent said it would show Princess Diana "in a way she has never been seen before, through the eyes of the two people who knew her best".
Thames Water apologises to Wallingford residents
Sophie Law
BBC Radio Oxford news
Thames Water has apologised after residents in Wallingford spent the night without water.
They say supply has been restored but it may take half an hour for pressure to return to normal.
In the meantime bottled water can be collected at the Fairmile Hospital Development, Youth Community Centre, Clapcot Way, and Wantage Road.
A pipe ruptured yesterday evening in Wantage Road.
Roving reporters back in business
While covering this morning's Big Ballot Tour our reporters Bethan Phillips and Lilley Mitchell hit a bit of a snag, but we're happy to report they're back on the road again...
Chipping Norton bookseller recommends Steinbeck
Here's the latest instalment of BBC Radio Oxford's 100 Books You Must Read Before You Die feature.
Patrick Neale from Jaffe and Neale bookshop in Chipping Norton spoke to Howard Bentham about his love of John Steinback’s The Grapes of Wrath.
Mark Savage
Music reporter
Oxford band Radiohead are to release their fabled "lost single" Lift on a 20th anniversary edition of OK Computer.
The yearning rock anthem was played extensively during their 1996 tour, and a studio version is one of the band's most sought-after tracks.
Speaking to BBC 6 Music, guitarist Ed O'Brien admitted the band had bottled out of including it on OK Computer.
"If that song had been on that album, it would have taken us to a different place," he told Matt Everitt.
Oxford United: Michael Appleton hopes to arrange 'recruitment drive' during May
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
Oxford United head coach Michael Appleton plans to get the majority of his recruitment for next season planned by the end of May.
Appleton guided Oxford to eighth in their first season back in League One and took them to another Wembley final.
"I'm going to try my hardest recruitment-wise to make sure we're in the strongest position come June," he told BBC Radio Oxford.
"We've already started making preparations behind the scenes."
Inquest following fatal A40 crash
Phil Mercer
BBC Radio Oxford
An inquest into the death a woman who was killed after four crashes on the A40 in Witney is due to resume today.
Twenty one cars were involved in crashes, three days after Christmas.
Deborah Blood, from Gloucester, died and several other people were injured.
Blackbird Leys redevelopment plans will provide 'real boost'
Improvements to the rundown commercial centre of Blackbird Leys are back in the running.
Oxford City Council says it's ready to find a company to work with to redevelop the community centre and shops that were built in the 50s and 60s.
The project fell into doubt when the government changed the rules on how councils can fund new housing.
Bob Price, leader of Oxford City Council, says the wait has been worth it to make sure the project can be viable.
