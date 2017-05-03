Oxfordshire Live: Wednesday 3 May

People will be able to find out about research taking place in Oxfordshire’s NHS and how they can get involved at an information event on June 13.

The drop-in event at West Oxford Community Centre will run from midday to 16:30 and enable people to talk to NHS nurses and other staff about research.

They will be on hand to discuss research trials into areas including dementia, heart disease, diabetes, stroke, mental health, respiratory disorders, eyes and dermatology.

The public will also be able to learn about how they can participate in research trials taking place in Oxfordshire’s NHS.