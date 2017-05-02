Oxfordshire Live: Tuesday 2 May

That's all for todayJoe NimmoBBC SouthPosted at 18:00 2 MayThanks for reading today. We'll be back tomorrow with more news, sport, weather and travel from around Oxfordshire.
By Anna Browning
Cotswold Wildlife Park breeds first rare Chinese Crocodile Lizard
Cotswold Wildlife Park has become the first zoological collection in the UK to breed a rare Chinese Crocodile Lizard.
The reptile, shinisaurus crocodilurus, is found only in fragmented areas of southern China and in very small numbers in northern Vietnam.
In a recent study, the species was described as a “living fossil now on the brink of extinction".
Appleton wants transfer plans by June
Oxford United boss Michael Appleton hopes to finalise the bulk of his transfer plans for next season during May.
BMW workers due to strike again tomorrow
Workers at car giant BMW are to stage the latest in a series of strikes in a dispute over pensions.
Members of Unite at the Hams Hall factory in the West Midlands will walk out for 24 hours at 6am on Wednesday.
The strike will be the third in a series of eight stoppages affecting BMW factories at Hams Hall, Cowley in Oxford and Swindon, and the Rolls-Royce site at Goodwood in West Sussex.
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, between J9 for A34 and J10 for A43 Brackley.
M40 Oxfordshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M40 northbound between J9, A34 (Bicester) and J10, A43 (Brackley), because of an accident.
Travel update: A34 slow after lorry overturns
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
On the A34 northbound traffic is very slow and one lane is closed because of an overturned lorry between the A303 and the B4640 near the Tot Hill services.
More pictures of the May Morning festivities...
Here are some more snaps of Oxford's 500-year-old May Morning tradition.
'Astonishing' plant paintings on display
The Flora Graeca took 34 years to produce and only 25 copies were ever published.
'Huge' fire engulfs disused petrol station in Carterton
Rare paintings from the Mediterranean go on display at Oxford University
The paintings behind one of the rarest and most expensive botanical and zoological books have gone on display at the Weston Library.
The Flora Graeca (1806-40) took 54 years to produce and contains accurate watercolour paintings by European botanical artist, Ferdinand Bauer (1760-1826).
He made hundreds of sketches during a two-year trip in Greece and Turkey and then spent six years painting them in Oxford.
It's estimated he made one every one-and-a-half days and used a unique numbering system to ensure he used the most accurate colours.
In some cases, he saw the plant or animal once and painted it up to six years later.
Researchers at the library are still studying his unique methods and techniques.
Fourth Thames Water Blitz starts today
Today hundreds of residents across Oxfordshire are expected to take part in the fourth Thames Water Blitz.
The Citizen Science event, which starts today, will see volunteers carrying out quick tests for phosphates and nitrates in the water.
The tests will be carried out in local ponds, lakes, ditches, springs, streams and rivers across the River Thames and were initially launched in 2015.
In case you missed it - David Cameron is planning to write a book in a £25,000 shed
David Cameron has revealed plans to write a book in a designer garden shed that has been installed at his family home.
The shepherd's hut, thought to have cost the former prime minister £25,000, includes a wood-burning stove, sofa bed and sheep's wool insulation.
Mr Cameron admitted his wife Samantha made all the design decisions about the hut, in which he plans to write his memoirs.
Sunshine and showers
Slow traffic in Faringdon after two vehicle crash
BBC Oxford are grilling Witney election candidates live on Facebook ahead of local elections
Terrible twos?
As Princess Charlotte turns two, the Radio Oxford Breakfast team are challenging Her Royal Cuteness in the adorable stakes...
Charity looking for ageing parents who support disabled adults
A charity says authorities need to know how many ageing parents in Oxfordshire are caring for adult children with learning disabilities in order to properly support them.
The Oxfordshire Family Support Network is working with the council to find out the exact number of people affected.
The charity has described them as the forgotten families because they often don't seek help - but this causes problems when the parents fall ill or die.
Did you make it?
Yesterday was a record-breaking May Morning in Oxford when a staggering 27,000-people gathered on Magdalen Bridge to see in spring.
The choir, as ever, was in fine voice, and some rather splendid outfits were in evidence.
Here's a nice picture
Today's cover image is courtesy of Esther Johnson, who took this after a beginners' open water training session at the Oxford Wakeboard and Ski Club near Wallingford.
"It was a stunning sunset... shame I was still shivering!!" she told us.
Morning
Good morning and welcome to today's Oxfordshire Local Live where we will be here until 18:00 BST bringing you the county's latest.