Oxford Wakeboard & Ski Club

Oxfordshire Live: Tuesday 2 May

By Anna Browning

Cotswold Wildlife Park breeds first rare Chinese Crocodile Lizard

Cotswold Wildlife Park has become the first zoological collection in the UK to breed a rare Chinese Crocodile Lizard.

The lizard
Cotswold Wildlife Park

The reptile, shinisaurus crocodilurus, is found only in fragmented areas of southern China and in very small numbers in northern Vietnam.

In a recent study, the species was described as a “living fossil now on the brink of extinction".

BMW workers due to strike again tomorrow

Workers at car giant BMW are to stage the latest in a series of strikes in a dispute over pensions.

A mini
Getty Images

Members of Unite at the Hams Hall factory in the West Midlands will walk out for 24 hours at 6am on Wednesday. 

The strike will be the third in a series of eight stoppages affecting BMW factories at Hams Hall, Cowley in Oxford and Swindon, and the Rolls-Royce site at Goodwood in West Sussex.

Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, between J9 for A34 and J10 for A43 Brackley.

M40 Oxfordshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M40 northbound between J9, A34 (Bicester) and J10, A43 (Brackley), because of an accident.

Travel update: A34 slow after lorry overturns

Al Ryan

BBC Oxford travel presenter

On the A34 northbound traffic is very slow and one lane is closed because of an overturned lorry between the A303 and the B4640 near the Tot Hill services.

Rare paintings from the Mediterranean go on display at Oxford University

Athens painting
Oxford University

The paintings behind one of the rarest and most expensive botanical and zoological books have gone on display at the Weston Library. 

Flower painting
Oxford University

The Flora Graeca (1806-40) took 54 years to produce and contains accurate watercolour paintings by European botanical artist, Ferdinand Bauer (1760-1826).

He made hundreds of sketches during a two-year trip in Greece and Turkey and then spent six years painting them in Oxford.  

Flower painting
Oxford University

It's estimated he made one every one-and-a-half days and used a unique numbering system to ensure he used the most accurate colours.

In some cases, he saw the plant or animal once and painted it up to six years later. 

Researchers at the library are still studying his unique methods and techniques. 

Fourth Thames Water Blitz starts today

Today hundreds of residents across Oxfordshire are expected to take part in the fourth Thames Water Blitz. 

The Citizen Science event, which starts today, will see volunteers carrying out quick tests for phosphates and nitrates in the water. 

The tests will be carried out in local ponds, lakes, ditches, springs, streams and rivers across the River Thames and were initially launched in 2015. 

In case you missed it - David Cameron is planning to write a book in a £25,000 shed

David Cameron has revealed plans to write a book in a designer garden shed that has been installed at his family home.

The shepherd's hut, thought to have cost the former prime minister £25,000, includes a wood-burning stove, sofa bed and sheep's wool insulation.

Mr Cameron admitted his wife Samantha made all the design decisions about the hut, in which he plans to write his memoirs.

David Cameron shed
Graham Flack

Terrible twos?

As Princess Charlotte turns two, the Radio Oxford Breakfast team are challenging Her Royal Cuteness in the adorable stakes...

BBC Oxford

BBCOxford

Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! Here's some of our breakfast team when they were only two years old!

Charity looking for ageing parents who support disabled adults

A charity says authorities need to know how many ageing parents in Oxfordshire are caring for adult children with learning disabilities in order to properly support them. 

The Oxfordshire Family Support Network is working with the council to find out the exact number of people affected. 

The charity has described them as the forgotten families because they often don't seek help - but this causes problems when the parents fall ill or die.  

Here's a nice picture

Today's cover image is courtesy of Esther Johnson, who took this after a beginners' open water training session at the Oxford Wakeboard and Ski Club near Wallingford. 

"It was a stunning sunset... shame I was still shivering!!" she told us.

Oxford Wakeboard and Ski Club near Wallingford
Esther Johnson

