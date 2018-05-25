Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A man who spent almost eight months on remand at Nottingham Prison, before his case was dropped shortly before trial, has described his time in the jail as "a living nightmare".

Robert Adlington said drug use in the prison was "rife" especially the drug mamba. He claims to have witnessed seeing one user bite the top off a razor and start cutting his arms.

Despite being a prison "newbie" and never having been in trouble with the law before Robert said no one in authority at the prison even asked him if he was alright.

The government insists it is taking action to improve safety at Nottingham Prison after the chief inspector said the death rate was "tragic and appalling".

The case against Mr Adlington was dropped when new evidence came to light, prompting Derbyshire Police to refer itself to the independent regional review team.

Det Ch Supt Kem Mehmet said: “Once the review is complete, we will ensure that any lessons are learned. We would welcome the opportunity to discuss the situation with Mr Adlington directly should he wish to do so.”