Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary
- YouTuber convicted of posting anti-Semitic songs
- Predicted cost of A52 works 'to double'
- Shock over young footballer's 'untimely death'
- Baby born with heart outside chest moves closer to home
- Grenade found in canal
- Glastonbudget underway for 14th year
- Warning to students over house parties
- Latest updates for Friday 25 May 2018
YouTuber guilty over anti-Semitic songs
Alison Chabloz, from Derbyshire, claimed the Holocaust was "just a bunch of lies" in her songs.Read more
Weather: Cloudy and wet for the Bank Holiday weekend
BBC Weather
Whatever you're doing this weekend make sure you keep the raincoat and brolly to hand!
It's going to stay mainly dry tonight but there is a risk of some heavy showers tomorrow and Sunday. It is going to stay relatively warm but there could be a risk of some thunderstorms.
Then on Monday we will have some sunny spells with a few showers possible.
Rape accused's 'living nightmare' in jail
Robert Adlington's trial collapsed after police released text messages between him and the complainant.Read more
Travel: All lanes on M1 now open
A52 contractor says costs 'out their control'
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby, political reporter
Work to increase road capacity around Derby's Wyvern retail park has doubled in cost with an estimated final bill of £30m.
A spokesman for Galliford Try, which is the city council's contractor on the A52 roadworks, said: "Some costs issues outside of our control have arisen on the A52 project.
"We're currently working closely with Derby City Council to understand the reasons for them more clearlyand see how they can be mitigated."
River walkway remains closed because of vandals
Eddie Bisknell
Local Democracy Reporter
A popular Derbyshire visitor attraction will remain closed over the bank holiday almost a month after vandals forced its closure.
Several tension wires were cut on the Millennium Walkway, in New Mills, on 3 May and it is not due to be repaired until Tuesday.
CCTV appeal after charity box theft
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Police have released this CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after a burglary at a North Wingfield pub.
The Blue Bell Inn on Station Road was broken in to at around 03:40 on Wednesday and a charity collection box for Ashfield Hospice was taken.
Shop worker chases out armed robber
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A shop worker in Wollaton chased out an armed robber last night after he was threatened with what looked like a gun.
A man dressed in dark clothing and carrying a firearm went into the Mahals Conveninence Store in Trowell Road just before 22.00 but was challenged and pushed out of the shop by the member of staff.
Insp Gordon Fenwick, from Nottinghamshire police, said: "Incidents like this are incredibly rare and we'd like to reassure the local community that we're doing everything we can to catch this offender.
"We will be stepping up patrols over the coming days and we have several leads to follow up as part of this investigation."
More work needed to finalise swimming pool plans
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The new leader of Derby City Council said more work needs to be done on plans for the replacement Moorways swimming pool.
Conservative Chris Poulter says a 25 metre pool instead of the planned 50 metre pool may be more viable.
Mr Poulter added that while local swimming clubs had been promised an Olympic-sized pool, he said they needed to take into consideration the needs of everyone in Derby.
It follows reports yesterday that the previous Labour administration announced plans were on track and a 50m pool would be open by 2020.
Politicians seek police chief meeting after stabbing
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Concerns have been raised about policing and resources in Arnold after the latest stabbing this morning.
Two Gedling Borough Council leaders and MP Vernon Coaker have released a statement calling for an "urgent meeting" with the chief constable and local inspector of Nottinghamshire Police to talk about residents' worries over crime and anti-social behaviour.
Mr Coaker was joined by leader John Clarke and deputy leader Michael Payne to say in a statement: "We are seeking reassurances and action from the police, including a greater police presence in our local community."
They continued: "In spite of Nottinghamshire Police's recent repeated use of dispersal orders in Arnold town centre, there are ongoing problems with crime, anti-social behaviour and a general fear of crime is increasing."
The trio said they wanted to see more police in their area and "firmer action" from officers to stop another stabbing from happening.
Two people, aged 24 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of affray following a stabbing in the early hours of this morning.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J23A for A42 and J24 for A6 affecting J22 for A50.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound between J23a A42 and J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down lorry. Travel time is 60 minutes. Congestion to J22, A50 (Coalville).
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, between J24 for A6 and J23A for A42 affecting J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound between J24, A6 (Kegworth) and J23a A42, because of a multi-vehicle accident. Travel time is 20 minutes. Congestion to J25, A52 (Nottingham).
Night bus rape accused denies murder bid
A woman was attacked as she got off the service in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, last November.Read more
Nottingham rejects 'poorest city' finding
The city council says small boundaries and a high proportion of students skew income figures.Read more
Man denies attacking woman in Ilkeston
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A 42-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder and rape of a woman in Ilkeston.
Anthony Dealey, from Erewash Square in the town, also denied robbery and sexual assault.
It's after a woman was attacked on Queens Avenue in the early hours of 26 November.
Mr Dealey will stand trial at Derby Crown Court in September.
Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire washed out
Yorkshire's One-Day Cup game against Notts is abandoned without any play because of rain at Headingley.Read more
Predicted cost of A52 works 'to double'
Mike O'Sullivan
Reporter, East Midlands Today
An inquiry has been announced into the spiraling cost of major congestion-easing roadworks around the A52 Brian Clough Way.
The predicted cost of the work, which started in the summer of 2017, has risen from £15m to £30m, Derby City Council said.
The new Conservative administration at the council is looking for an independent expert to investigate the problem.
The council is unable to state yet whether or not the roadworks will be completed by the target date of March 2019.
An extra £8m needs to be found by the council in the short term to keep the project going. Extra costs are being blamed on changes to the design, which has yet to be finalised.
Police boss opposes festival
Eddie Bisknell
Local Democracy Reporter
A festival at the Elvaston Castle Country Park faces the axe after criticism from the police over fears that there would be an increase in crime and disorder caused by drunk party-goers.
Summer Gathering Festival Limited has applied to South Derbyshire District Council to host two days of live music and dance performances, for over 18s, at the site near Derby from August 18-19.
However, due to the application asking for permission for alcohol to be sold for 12 hours on each day, the police have urged the authority to reject the proposals.
Live music, recorded music and dance performances would be staged for 13 hours each day.
Tickets are already on sale for the Saturday of the festival.
Derbyshire police's Chief Constable Peter Goodman, wrote in an objection letter: "It can be reasonably said that with alcohol being available for twelve hours on both days that there will be a proportion of people who become drunk, which causes an elevated issue in relation to crime and disorder. There are far too many questions unanswered particularly for a 'one off' festival of this size at this location.
"It is the opinion of the chief of police that this application should not be granted."
Memorial for WW2 glider mission
A 5m (16ft) high memorial to one of the most daring operations of WW2 is now soaring high at the national arboretum in Staffordshire.
Specialist glider crews landed behind the enemy lines at what was known as Pegasus Bridge to prevent German reinforcements from driving the Allies back into the sea.
Herefordshire blacksmith Bromley O'Hare teamed up with the Allied Special Forces Association to create the metal sculpture.
Water and sewer works in Newark 'progress well'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Good news for motorists in Newark - traffic will soon be able to use the roundabout again to get onto Beast Market Hill.
Work on the town's water and sewer system has caused a lot of disruption to the road network over the last few weeks.
Severn Trent said a section of this work is now completed allowing some of the road to reopen.
The changes to the Castle roundabout will start on Tuesday 29 May and the existing one-way system will remain in place on Castle Gate until all work is complete.
YouTuber awaits sentencing for anti-Semitic songs
Press Association
Alison Chabloz, who has been convicted of uploading grossly offensive anti-Semitic videos on YouTube, will be sentenced on 14 June, a judge at Westminster Magistrates has said.
She was bailed on condition that she is placed on a night-time curfew at her home near Glossop until then, and does not leave England and Wales.
Carberry loses Leicestershire captaincy
Paul Horton is named Leicestershire captain after ex-England opener Michael Carberry is relieved of the role.Read more
Killer jailed for acoustic guitar attack
Jason Knowland "took exception" when Peter Matts asked him to move the instrument from a chair.Read more
Cricket: Carberry replaced as captain
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Michael Carberry has been replaced by Paul Horton as captain of Leicestershire County Cricket Club.
Cricket: One-Day Cup match to get under way
Richard Rae
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Outfield is very wet and the air is cold and damp but play will get under way between Derbyshire and Leicestershire at 14:00.
Leicestershire won the toss and will field first.
Nottinghamshire's match against Yorkshire has also been delayed because of the rain.
Plans submitted for new primary school
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Plans have been submitted for a new £3.6m primary school in Hucknall which is being built to cope with demand when 900 new homes are built in the area.
The local democracy reporting service says the school will have places for up to 210 pupils and is expected to be open by September next year.
It's being built on the former Rolls-Royce site off Watnall Road.
Chairman of the county council's children and young people's committee, Councillor Philip Owen, had previously said the new free school was "essential" as five existing schools in Hucknall had already created an extra 420 places for pupils following a rise in new houses in the last five years.
Location of giant bird in art trail revealed
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The location of BBC Radio Nottingham's giant robin as part of the Hoodwinked art trail has been revealed.
More than 30 brightly-decorated robins have been made for the trail which launches in July with each bird sponsored by a local organisation.
And the BBC's, which features names of famous people from the city, will be sat on Weekday Cross near the Nottingham Contemporary.
Nigel Hawkins, head of culture at Nottingham City Council, said they had seen from similar trails in Bristol and Birmingham that there is a demand for them and they hope it will encourage tourism to Nottingham over the summer.
He added: "People will see them decorated in a variety of different designs and materials and it will give people a fun trail to find where they are in the city through the apps."
Once the display ends in September the birds will be auctioned off to raise money for the Nottinghamshire Hospice.
UKIP respond to Banwait challenge
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Ranjit Banwait has said he is challenging the election result in Boulton that saw him lose his seat in Derby to UKIP's Paul Bettany.
In response UKIP’s leader in Derby, Alan Graves, has said: "I'm surprised that the Labour party are prepared to be seen as a party that wants to pervert democracy. It smacks of desperation. They should respect the people that voted.”
Man in court over Derby shooting
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A 26-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences in connection with a shooting in Derby last month.
The man, from Birmingham, is due to appear in court today. He's suspected of shooting another man in the shoulder on Coleridge Street in the Sunny Hill area of the city.
Ten other people have also been arrested as part of the investigation.
Former council leader challenging election result
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby, political reporter
The former leader of Derby City Council is challenging the local election result in Boulton.
Earlier this month Labour's Ranjit Banwait lost his seat to UKIP's Paul Bettany.
I understand if his petition is successful, he won't stand for the seat again and Labour would select another candidate.
UKIP aren't commenting at this stage.
Forest fan cycles to Russia for World Cup
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A Nottingham Forest fan has started his 24-day journey cycling to Russia in time for England's first game in the World Cup.
Jamie Marriott (left) set off on his 2,400 mile bike ride from Portsmouth early this morning with friend Mitch Jones (right). They hope to get to Volgograd in time for England's match against Tunisia on 18 June.
He told BBC Radio Nottingham this morning he hasn't done any training for the "gruelling" journey and they hadn't really thought much about how they were going to do it or where they were going to sleep.
The pair are raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK in memory of Mitch's former football coach who died of cancer earlier this year.
How many £1m-plus homes are sold near you?
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance reporter
Sales of homes in England and Wales for over £1m have hit a new high. How many were sold near you?Read more
Severe accident: A612 Nottinghamshire both ways
A612 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, between Lowes Wong and Bishop's Drive.
A612 Nottinghamshire - A612 Westgate in Southwell closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Lowes Wong junction and the Bishop's Drive junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Pedestrian hit by car in Southwell
Quentin Rayner
East Midlands Today chief news reporter
A section of Westgate in Southwell is closed between The Minster and the Saracens Head Hotel after a car hit a female pedestrian on Lowes Wong.
The fire service tell me she’s OK and talking to paramedics.
The road is expected to reopen shortly.
Shock over young footballer's 'untimely death'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A football club said it's been left "deeply upset and shocked" by the "untimely death" of one its players.
The chairman of Quorn AFC said 18-year-old Ryan Evans was a "lovely lad with a first class attitude".
Stuart Turner said he was a promising player who showed signs of having a future career as a professional footballer.
A new home for Notts bred fish
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Fish bred at a farm in Calverton are to help repopulate a river affected by pollution.
Anti-Semitic singer called songs 'satire'
Callum May
BBC News
A Derbyshire folk singer who sang songs questioning the Holocaust and performed for far-right groups has been convicted of uploading grossly offensive material online.
Alison Chabloz, 54, from Charlesworth, near Glossop, posted the videos on Youtube in which she mocked Holocaust survivors figures Anne Frank and Elie Wiesel.
She sang about the murder of six million Jews during World War II being "just a bunch of lies" and called the Auschwitz death camp a "theme park", but said her music was "satire" and Jewish people found her songs funny.
However, prosecutors argued they were "criminally offensive".
Today at Westminster Magistrates' Court she was convicted of two counts of sending by a public communications network an offensive, indecent or menacing message or material in relation to two of the three songs.
District Judge John Zani said the offences were "serious" and he will sentence her this afternoon.
Cricket: Weather likely to cause delays
BBC Nottingham Sport
This is the current scene at Headingley.
A prompt 11.00 start for the Yorkshire v Notts match today is starting to look very unlikely. Steady drizzle at the moment.
Inmate's eight months on remand before case dropped
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A man who spent almost eight months on remand at Nottingham Prison, before his case was dropped shortly before trial, has described his time in the jail as "a living nightmare".
Robert Adlington said drug use in the prison was "rife" especially the drug mamba. He claims to have witnessed seeing one user bite the top off a razor and start cutting his arms.
Despite being a prison "newbie" and never having been in trouble with the law before Robert said no one in authority at the prison even asked him if he was alright.
The government insists it is taking action to improve safety at Nottingham Prison after the chief inspector said the death rate was "tragic and appalling".
The case against Mr Adlington was dropped when new evidence came to light, prompting Derbyshire Police to refer itself to the independent regional review team.
Det Ch Supt Kem Mehmet said: “Once the review is complete, we will ensure that any lessons are learned. We would welcome the opportunity to discuss the situation with Mr Adlington directly should he wish to do so.”